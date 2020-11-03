ພວກມືປືນ ທຳການໂຈມຕີ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ນະຄອນວຽນນາ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນນະຄອນວຽນນາ ປະເທດອອສເຕຣຍ ໄດ້ຊອກຫາຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງ ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ

ມີນຶ່ງຄົນກຳລັຫຼົບໜີໄປ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກມືປືນໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ຫົກແຫ່ງດ້ວຍກັນຢູ່

ໃນເມືອງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງຄົນ ແລະໄດ້

ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກ 14 ຄົນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ທ່ານຄາລ ເນີແຮມເມີຣ ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວ ໃນ

ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ເປັນມື້ທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບອອສເຕຣຍໃນ ຫຼາຍປີ.

ພວກເຮົາປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ກໍຂໍຂອບໃຈ ໃນສະພາບການທີ່

ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມີປະສົບການມາໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍປີ.”

ທ່ານເນີແຮມເມີຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ສັງຫານຄົນນຶ່ງ “ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຕິດ ອາວຸດ

ເຕັມອັດຕາພ້ອມດ້ວຍປືນອັດຕະໂນມັດ.” ຕຳຫຼວດຄົນນຶ່ງຮວມຢູ່ໃນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບ ບາດເຈັບ.

ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ 8 ໂມງແລງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ແລະ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ກ່ອນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນການປິດເມືອງບາງສ່ວນ ເນື່ອງຈາກການ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນກໍລະ

ນີການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປິດລ້ອມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຂດໃຈກາງນະຄອນວຽນນາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ

ຊອກຫາບັນດາຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ. ພວກນັກຮຽນຢູ່ໃນນະນຄອນວຽນນາໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ

ໃຫ້ພາກັນຂາດໂຮງຮຽນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣຍ ທ່ານເຊບາສຕຽນ ເຄີຣສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການຍິງນັ້ນວ່າເປັນ

“ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໜ້າລັງກຽດ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທຳການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ “ກະກຽມຢ່າງແນບນຽນ” ແລະ “ໄດ້ຕິດ ອາວຸດອັດ

ຕະໂນມັດເປັນຢ່າງດີ.”

ໃນການໂອ້ລົມກັບສະຖານີວິທະຍຸສາທາລະນະອອສເຕຣຍ ORF ນັ້ນທ່ານເນີ-ແຮມເມີຣ

ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງຫົກແຫ່ງແມ່ນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຖະໜົນກາງເມືຶອງທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນຕັ້ງ ວັດຂອງຊາວຢີວທີ່

ສຳຄັນ ໃນນະຄອນວຽນນາ.

Authorities in Vienna, Austria searched Tuesday for at least one suspect believed to be at large after gunmen attacked six locations in the city late Monday, killing at least two people and injuring 14 others.

"It is the hardest day for Austria in many years. We are dealing with a terror attack the severity of which, thankfully, we have not experienced in Austria in many years," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference early Tuesday.

Nehammer said police had killed one “heavily armed terrorist equipped with an automatic assault rifle.” A police officer was among the injured

The attack took place shortly after 8 p.m. Monday and came hours before a partial lockdown was due to go into effect due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Police cordoned off a large area of central Vienna as they searched for suspects. Authorities advised people to stay away from public places and public transport. Students in Vienna were allowed to miss classes Tuesday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a "repulsive terrorist attack."

He said the attackers had "prepared professionally" and "were very well equipped with automatic weapons."

Speaking to the Austrian public broadcasting station ORF, Nehammer said that all six locations that were attacked were near a central city street that house’s Vienna’s main synagogue.