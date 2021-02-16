ລັດຖະບານກີເນຍ ຢືນຢັນ ການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງອີໂບລາຮອບໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນໄລບີເຣຍ

ລັດຖະບານກີເນຍ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງອີໂບລາ ຄັ້ງໃໝ່

ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງເມືອງເຊເຣໂກເຣທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍ

ແດນໄລບີເຣຍ. ເມືອງເຊເຣໂກເຣ ໄດ້ ເປັນສູນກາງການລະບາດ ຂອງອີໂບລາໃນປີ

2014 ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 11,300 ຄົນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງກີເນຍ ທ່ານອາມາຣາ ຊອມແປ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ

ວ່າ ມີ 3 ຄົນແລ້ວເສຍຊີວິດ ຈາກຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ທັງໝົດ 7 ຄົນ.

ທ່່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກີເນຍໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເພື່ອແຍກກໍລະນີທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສ ທັງໝົດ

ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສາມາດສືບສວນເບິງທີ່ມາ ຂອງໄວຣັສ ແລະ

ປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ.

ທ່ານຊອມແປກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ສົ່ງພວກນັກສືບສວນໄປເມືອງ ເຊເຣໂກ ເຣ ແລະ

ເມືອງກູເອເກ ທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຕິດກັບຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນ ອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ

ໄລບີເຣຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຍັງໄດ້ຈັດ ຕັ້ງຄະນະກຳມະການປະສານ

ງານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານດ້ານເທັກນິກ ຮວມທັງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO)

ນໍາດ້ວຍ.

The government of Guinea has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in the southeastern city of Nzerekore, near the border with Liberia. Nzerekore was ground zero of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

Guinea’s information minister, Amara Sompare, tells VOA that three people have already died out of seven confirmed cases.

He says the Guinean government has moved to isolate all suspected cases so health officials can investigate the origin of the virus and prevent its spread.

Sompare says the government has already sent investigators to Nzerekore and the nearby town of Goueke, near Liberia’s northeastern border. He adds the government has also put together a coordination committee with its technical partners, including the World Health Organization