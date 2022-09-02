ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນຢຸດເຊົາໃນທັນທີ ຕໍ່ “ການກະທຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ” ຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ (Uyghurs) ແລະບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານ ທີ່ລໍຖ້າມາເປັນເວລານານ ໂດຍຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງມີແຊລ ບາເຊິແລັດ ໄດ້ສະຫລຸບວ່າການກະທຳຕໍ່ບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ໃນແຂວງຊິນຈຽງຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ອາດຈະເປັນອາດຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ.
ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງກາຣິນ ຊັງ-ປີແອ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍິນດີຕໍ່ລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ເປັນການປະຕິບັດທີ່ໜ້າລັງກຽດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ ແລະປະຊາຄົມບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍອື່ນໆໂດຍສາທາລະນະປະຊາຊົນຈີນ.”
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ການລາຍງານເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນທີ່ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ ແລະອາດຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ ທີ່ຈີນກຳລັງກະທຳຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນຢຸດເຊົາໃນທັນທີ ຕໍ່ການກະທຳອັນໂຫດຮ້າຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ ປ່ອຍບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຂັງທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການສືບສວນທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫລະຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແລະບໍ່ມີການຂັດຂວາງໃນການເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ. ທິເບດ ແລະທົ່ວປະເທດຈີນ.”
ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຈີນວ່າ ຄຸມຂັງບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນສູນກັກຂັງຕ່າງໆ ຈຳກັດສິດເສລີພາບໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາ ແລະພົວພັນໃນການທໍລະມານ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຮັດໝັນ ແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງເພດ ພາຍໃຕ້ການປຸກລະດົມຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດທາງສາດສະໜາ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງຊີນຈຽງ.
ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານ ທ່ານນາງບາຊາແລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການທັບມ້າງຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ “ລັດທິຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ” ຢູ່ເຂດຊິນຈຽງທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຊາວວິເກີ ຈາກປີ 2017 ຫາ 2019 ແລະອາດເກີນໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນ.
“ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ ເປີດເຜີຍ ເຖິງການລ່ວງລະເມີດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອລັດຖະບານຈີນ ແລະໄດ້ສະຫລຸບວ່າ ມັນອາດເທົ່າກັບເປັນການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານຈອນ ຟິສເຊີຣ ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນບາງຄຍົນ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານນາງບາເຊີແລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ໄປໄກພຽງພໍ.
The Biden administration called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that the United States welcomed the report, which she said described “abhorrent human rights treatment of the Uyghur and other minority communities by the People's Republic of China.”
“The report deepens our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that China is perpetrating,” she said. “We will call on China to immediately cease committing these atrocities, release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet, and across China.”
Human rights groups have accused China of detaining over 1 million minorities in detention camps, restricting freedom of movement, and engaging in torture, forced sterilization and sexual violence under the guise of Beijing’s campaign against religious extremism in the province of Xinjiang.
In her report, Bachelet said Beijing’s crackdown on terrorism and “extremism” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from 2017 to 2019, and possibly beyond, raises concerns under international law.
“The U.N. human rights chief for the first time lays bare the Chinese government’s grave abuses and concludes they may amount to crimes against humanity,” said John Fisher, global advocacy deputy director at Human Rights Watch.
However, some Republicans in the U.S. Congress say Bachelet’s report did not go far enough.