ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຈີນ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ​ຕໍ່​ “ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ” ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ (Uyghurs) ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີການ​ລາຍ​ງານ ທີ່ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ ​ໂດຍ​ຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດສ​ະ​ຫະປະ​ຊ​າ​ຊ​າດ ທ່ານ​ນາງມີ​ແຊ​ລ ​ບາ​ເຊິ​ແລັດ ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ວ່າການກະ​ທຳ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ອາດ​ຈ​ະ​ເປັນ​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດ.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກາ​ຣິນ ຊັງ-​ປີ​ແອ​ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ງານ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດທີ່​ໜ້າ​ລັງ​ກຽດດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາຄົມບັນ​ດາ​ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ​ອື່ນໆ​ໂດຍສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະປະ​ຊາ​ຊົ​ນ​ຈີນ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ​ທີ່ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ ແລະ​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ຈີນກຳ​ລັງກະ​ທຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ນີ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂໍຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຈີນ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳອັນ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ປ່ອຍ​ບັນ​ດ​າ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄຸມຂັງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊິນຈຽງ. ​ທິ​ເບດ ແລະ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ.”

​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈີນ​ວ່າ ຄຸມຂັງບັນ​ດາ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ 1 ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ກັກ​ຂັງຕ່າງໆ ຈຳ​ກັດສິດເສ​ລີ​ພາບໃນການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ມາ ແລະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ໝັນ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທາງ​ເພດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການ​ປຸກລະ​ດົມຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ​ທາງສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ຊີນ​ຈຽງ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ ທ່ານນ​າງ​ບາ​ຊາ​ແລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ “ລັດ​ທິ​ຫົວຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ” ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊິນຈຽງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງຂອງ​ຊາວ​ວິ​ເກີ ​ຈາກ​ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2019 ແລະ​ອາດ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັ​ນ​ຫ່ວງ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນ.

“​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ນັບເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ເຖິງການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ວ່າ​ ມັນ​ອາດ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານຈອນ ຟິ​ສ​ເຊີ​ຣ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch.

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນບາງ​ຄ​ຍົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ​ບາ​ເຊີ​ແລັດ ຍັງບໍ່​ໄປໄກ​ພຽງ​ພໍ.​

The Biden administration called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that the United States welcomed the report, which she said described “abhorrent human rights treatment of the Uyghur and other minority communities by the People's Republic of China.”

“The report deepens our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that China is perpetrating,” she said. “We will call on China to immediately cease committing these atrocities, release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet, and across China.”

Human rights groups have accused China of detaining over 1 million minorities in detention camps, restricting freedom of movement, and engaging in torture, forced sterilization and sexual violence under the guise of Beijing’s campaign against religious extremism in the province of Xinjiang.

In her report, Bachelet said Beijing’s crackdown on terrorism and “extremism” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region from 2017 to 2019, and possibly beyond, raises concerns under international law.

“The U.N. human rights chief for the first time lays bare the Chinese government’s grave abuses and concludes they may amount to crimes against humanity,” said John Fisher, global advocacy deputy director at Human Rights Watch.

However, some Republicans in the U.S. Congress say Bachelet’s report did not go far enough.