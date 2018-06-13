ກຣີສ ແລະ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ຕົກລົງກັນ ເລື່ອງຊື່ ຂອງປະເທດ

ລັດຖະບານ ກຣີສ ແລະ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໄດ້ບັນລຸການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ

ຕໍ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາດົນນານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊື່ທີ່ປະເທດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໃຊ້ຮ່ວມ

ກັນກັບອະດີດສາທາລະນະລັດ ຢູໂກສລາເວຍ ແລະ ພາກພື້ນບູຮານທາງພາກເໜືອ

ຂອງປະເທດ ກຣີສ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍນັ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ປະເທດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍເໜືອ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ທ່ານ ໂຊຣານ ຊາເອັຟ (Zoran Zaev) ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ການຍິນຍອມປະນີປະນອມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນການກຳນົດຊື່ທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະ

ຈົງສຳລັບປະເທດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ເປັນຊື່ທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍອັນສະງ່າ

ງາມ ແລະ ຕາມພູມສັນ ຖານ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກຣີສ ທ່ານ ອາເລັກຊິສ ຊີປຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ທຸກໆການອ້າງອີງທີ່ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ອາດມີໃນເຂດແດນຂອງ ກຣີສ ນັ້ນ

ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ບັນລຸຄວາມຈຳແນກແຕກຕ່າງ ລະຫວ່າງ ກຣິສ ກັບ ມາເຊ

ໂດເນຍ, ແລະ ບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ບໍ່ສາ

ມາດ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດອ້າງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃດໆກັບອະລິຍະທຳ ກຣີສ ບູຮານຂອງ

ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

ກຣີສ ກໍຈະຢຸດການກີດກັ້ນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອົງການເນໂຕ້ (NATO) ແລະ

ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຂອງ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ປະທານສະພາ ຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທັສ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຊົມເຊີຍຕໍ່ສອງຝ່າຍ. ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ຂອບໃຈພວກເຈົ້າ, ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍ

ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ NATO ທ່ານ ເຈັນສ໌ ສໂຕລເທັນເບີກ (Jens

Stoltenberg) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການເປັນ

ສະມາຊິກຂອງ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ “ຈະຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມີ

ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ໃນທົ່ວແຫຼມ ບາລກັງ ຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ.”

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ເຮທີ ນາວເອີດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້

ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີ

ໃນພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍ ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີ ກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງ

ທັງສອງປະເທດ ສຳລັບວິໄສທັດ, ຄວາມກ້າຫານ ແລະ ການຄົງຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

Greece and Macedonia reached a historic settlement Tuesday to their long-simmering dispute over the name Macedonia — shared by the former Yugoslav republic and an ancient region of northern Greece.



Under the deal between the two prime ministers, the country will now be called The Republic of North Macedonia.



"Our investment in the compromise is a definition of a specified Macedonian name for our country, a dignified and geographically defined name," Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said.



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the deal ends any claim he believes Macedonia may have had on Greek territory.



"This achieves a clear distinction between Greek Macedonia, and our northern neighbors. ... [Macedonia] cannot and will not be able in the future to claim any connection with the ancient Greek civilization of Macedonia."



Greece will also stop blocking Macedonia's efforts to join NATO and the European Union.



European Council President Donald Tusk congratulated both sides. "Thanks to you, the impossible is becoming possible," he tweeted.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the deal and Macedonia's possible membership "will help to consolidate peace and stability across the wider Western Balkans."



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the deal will bolster regional security and prosperity and that the United States congratulates both prime ministers for their "vision, courage and persistence."