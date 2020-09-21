ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ຂະບວນການ ຮັບຮອງຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງຄົນໃໝ່

ຜູ້ນຳສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່ານ ມິຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳສັນຍາບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ພິພາສາສານສູງສຸດທ່ານນາງ ຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສເບີກ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະນຳເອົາຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນສະພາສູງຄົບຄະນະ.

ທ່ານ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາໃດວ່າ “ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຂອງສະພາສູງ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີຂະບວນການຮັບຮອງເອົາຜູ້ພິພາກສາຄົນໃໝ່ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ບັງຄັບໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມ.

ຂໍ້ທີສອງໃນມາດຕາທີສອງຂອງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນໄດ້ສະເໜີວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ “ຈະສະເໜີຊື່, ແລະ ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ຄຳປຶກສາ ແລະ ການຕົກລົງຂອງສະພາສູງ, ຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງ ສຸດ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຊື່ບຸກຕົວທີ່ເປັນຕົວເລືອກຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວ, ການເລືອກເອົາຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການສະພາສູງ, ທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນມີສະມາຊິກ 22 ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງ 12 ແມ່ນສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ 10 ຄົນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ແລ້ວຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເລີ່ມຂະບວນການທີ່ມີສາມບາດກ້າວ, ເລີ່ມດ້ວຍການຟັງການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຫວັດຂອງຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່, ຕາມດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ການແບບເປີດກວ້າງຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ, ໃນລະຫວ່າງນັ້ນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຈະຖືກຖາມຄຳຖາມ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຄະນະກຳມະ ການຈະສົ່ງລາຍງານໄປໃຫ້ສະພາສູງຄົບຄະນະ ດ້ວຍຄຳແນະນຳທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ, ຄຳແນະ ນຳທີ່ເປັນແງ່ລົບ ຫຼື ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳເລີຍ.

ຄະນະກຳມະການສາມາດປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະມອບລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະເໜີຊື່ ຖ້າສະມາຊິກສ່ວນຫຼາຍຫາກຄັດຄ້ານຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່, ເຊິ່ງຈະປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ສະພາສູງຄົບຄະນະພິຈາລະນາຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່.

ຖ້າຄະນະກຳມະການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອລາຍງານການສະເໜີຊື່ຕໍ່ສະພາສູງຄົບຄະນະ, ອົງກອນທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກ 100 ຄົນນັ້ນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈັດການປະຊຸມພິເສດ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາການສະເໜີຊື່, ຕາມທຳມະດາແລ້ວ ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍສະພາສູງຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງການຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນຈາກສະມາຊິກ.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell promised shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced Friday that he would bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace her to a full Senate vote.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement that did not indicate when it would happen.

Nonetheless, the death of the liberal Supreme Court justice triggers a confirmation process mandated by the Constitution that begins with the president.

Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution provides that the president “shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint … judges to the Supreme Court.”

After the Republican president nominates the person of his choice, the selection is sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, currently with 22 members (12 Republicans and 10 Democrats).

The committee then starts a three-step process beginning with a prehearing investigation into the nominee’s background, followed by a public hearing, during which the nominee is questioned. The committee then submits a report to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation, a negative one or no recommendation at all.

The committee also can refuse to submit a report on the nomination if most members oppose the nominee, preventing the full Senate from considering the nominee.

If the committee votes to report the nomination to the full Senate, the 100-member body must enter a special “executive session” to consider the nomination, typically with the Senate majority leader asking members for unanimous consent.