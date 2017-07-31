ມືປືນ ສັງຫານ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ອີກສາມຄົນ ບາດເຈັບ ໃນສະຖານບັນເທີງ ຢູ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ

ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ອາຍຸ 34 ປີ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງປືນເຂົ້າໃສ່ສະຖານບັນເທີງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນ

ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າໆວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ

ແລະ ອີກສາມຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນເມືອງ Konstanz ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ “ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ໃນການຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວກຳລັງຈະອອກຈາກ ສະຖານເຕັ້ນລຳ disco ແລະ

ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນໂຮງໝໍ ຍ້ອນບາດແຜຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການຍິງຕອບໂຕກັບຄົນຮ້າຍ.

ໂຄສົກທ່ານນຶ່ງ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວບອກໂທລະພາບເຢຍຣະມັນ ວ່າ ຄົນຮ້າຍຜູ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ

ຜູ້ຊາຍຊາວອີຣັກ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພ.

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈດຕະນາຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ ອາດໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີພຽງຄົນດຽວ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.”

ການໂຈມຕີນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ພຽງສອງມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກການຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຂອງບຸກຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່

ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວຈຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍມີດ ຢູ່ທີ່ຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້ານ

ໃນນະຄອນ Hamburg ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ແລະ

ອີກຫົກຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຮ້າຍຢູ່ນະຄອນ Hamburg ນັ້ນ ນັບຖືສາສະໜາ

ອິສລາມ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ໃນກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ວ່າ ເປັນບຸກຄົນ

ທີ່ມີສະພາບທາງຈິດບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ.

A 34-year-old man opened fire in a nightclub in southern Germany early Sunday, killing one person and injuringthree other people.



Police in the city of Konstanz said in a statement the attacker "was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital."One police officer was injured in the shootout.



A police spokesman told German television that they have ruled out terrorism as a motive in the shooting.



The spokesman also said the assailant was an Iraqi man who not seeking asylum.



The police said earlier, "The motives of the man, who probably acted alone, are not known yet."



The attack comes just two days after a failed asylum seeker carried out a knife attack at a supermarket in the northern city of Hamburg, killing one person and injuring six.



Officials say the Hamburg assailant was an Islamist known to security forces as someone psychologically unstable.