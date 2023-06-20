ພູມສາດການເມືອງຖືກມອງວ່າ ເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາພັນ ອິນໂດ-ສະຫະລັດ ໃກ້ຊິດກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຫະລັດຂອງ ທ່ານໂມດີ

ນາຍົກລົດຖະມົນຕີອິນເດຍ ທ່ານນາເຣັນດ​ຣາ ໂມດີ ຈະເດີນທາງມາ ຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິຕັນ ສໍາລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໃນວັນທີ 22 ມິຖຸນາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໂດຍມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອຮັດແໜ້ນສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ທັງສອງປະເທດ. ອັນຈານາ ພາສຣິຊາ (Anjana Pasricha) ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ວ່າຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງທັງສອງປະ ເທດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເກາະຜິດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ຈີນ ກໍາລັງແຮງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າປະເທດທັງສອງຈະມີຄວາມແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນກໍຕາມ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອີກສອງສາມມື້ ກ່ອນທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ຈະເດີນທາງມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສະຫະລັດ ສໍາລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ສຸບຣາມານີຢາມ ໄຈສັງກາ (Subrahmanyam Jaishankar) ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສໍາພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດແມ່ນ “ມີມາແຕ່ດົນນານແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກທ່ານສາມາດມອງເບິ່ງ​ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສໍາພັນກັນ, ທ່ານສາມາດເບິ່ງການພົວພັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ, ທ່ານສາມາດເຫັນການຄ້າຍ ຄືກັນທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດມອງເຫັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງ ດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນກໍລະນີທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ສໍາລັບສາຍສໍາພັນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່າ ແລະແຂງແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າຂອງ ອິນເດຍ-ສະຫະລັດ.”

ກໍລະນີທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນການເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນມາຂອງ ຈີນ. ທ່ານໂມດີ ເດີນທາງມາຢ້ຽມສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງອິນເດຍກັບປັກກິ່ງ ກໍາລັງຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ລຸນຫຼັງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະຫານໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ ນິວ ເດລີ ດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມງານກັບວໍຊິງຕັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສົມດຸນກັນຈາກການເກາະຜິດຂອງປັກກິ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ຮາສ ພັນທ໌, ຈາກມູນນິທິ Observer Research ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຍຸດທະສາດ​ດ້ານພູມສັນ​ຖານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະການຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະນິວເດລີກໍ​ແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມມືນໍາກັນຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການມີຄວາມສະຖຽນລະພາບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ... ຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ແຈ່ມ ແຈ້ງຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການຮັດແໜ້ນຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີແນວຄິດຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ຂາດບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ອິນເດຍ ເຂົ້າເຖິງເທັກໂນໂລຈີທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ທັນ ສະໄໝ ແລະອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ, ລວມທັງການຜະລິດອາວຸດຮ່ວມກັນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນບັນຫາສໍາຄັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານໂມດີ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານໂມດີ ຍັງຄາດວ່າຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂັ້ນສູງທາງທຸລະກິດ ທ່າມກາງ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອກະຈາຍຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸປະທານເໜືອຂອບ ເຂດທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງ ຈີນ ເຊັ່ນ ເຊມີຄອນດັກເຕີ້. ທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ທ່ານເຈກ ຊູລລິວານ ບອກກັບສະພາທຸລະກິດຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ວ່າ: ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ແມ່ນສ້າງຄວາມສະດວກໃຫ້ແກ່ດ້ານການຄ້າ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ແມ່ນແຕ່ຫົວຂໍ້ ຫຼັກຢູ່ໃນໜ້າເອກະສານເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ເພື່ອຍົກ ຍ້າຍສິ່ງຂັດຂວາງຕ່າງໆອອກຈາກຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງການຄ້າ, ໃນດ້ານການ ຄ້າທີ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງ, ແລະໃນການລົງທຶນຂອງແຕ່ລະປະເທດພວກເຮົາເອງ.”

ທ່ານໂມດີ ຍັງຈະໄດ້ກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ການປະຊຸມຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ. ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີສໍາລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງ ທ່ານໂມດີ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເກືອບກົງກັບວັນໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະເປັນວັນ ກ່ອນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂັ້ນລັດຖະບານໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໂມດີ, ​ເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະຮັດແໜ້ນສິ່ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ຮ້ອງວ່າ ຕົວກໍານົດ ຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງສັດຕະວັດມີ 21.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ່າມກາງການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ, ປະເທດທັງສອງແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ພ້ອມກັນຕະຫຼອດເວລາ. ອິນເດຍ ຍັງຄົງມີສາຍພົວ ພັນທີ່ເປັນມິດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງລຸນຫຼັງການ ຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ມົສກູ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ສະໜອງນໍ້າມັນ ດິບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງນິວເດລີ. ນັກວິຈານ, ຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບ ການຊຸດໂຊມລົງທາງດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນ ອິນເດຍ.

ແຕ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານໂມດີ ຈະເປັນການສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນ ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ພາບ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານພັນທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອສົງຄາມຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ, ມີຄວາມກັງວົນຫຼາຍຢ່າງວ່າ ມັນຈະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາພັນໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະທັງສອງປະເທດ ຈະໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ແຕ່ສາຍພົວພັນດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວ; ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ມັນໄດ້​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຊີ​ວາ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າອີກ.”

ມີການຄາດການວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງ ທ່ານໂມດີ ຈະເປັນການເສີມຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມສໍາພັນ, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ກໍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຖານະທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington for a state visit on June 22 aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. As Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, mutual concerns over China’s growing assertiveness are giving momentum to ties despite the two countries’ differences.

Days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the United States for a state visit, India's foreign minister said the relationship between the two countries has come a “long way.”

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister

“You can look at the technology part of the relationship, you can look at the trade of the relationship, you can look at the political convergence, and you can look at the strategic interests. So, I think there is a very compelling case for stronger and stronger India-U.S. relations.”

The most compelling case is the rise of China. Modi visits the United States as India’s fraying ties with Beijing following a three-year military standoff have prompted New Delhi to work closely with Washington as it seeks to counterbalance an assertive Beijing.

Harsh Pant, Observer Research Foundation

“The strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific has changed very dramatically and the recognition both in Washington and New Delhi that they need to work ever so closely to stabilize the situation ... that strategic clarity has meant that for India strengthening ties with a like-minded country like the U.S. has become a strategic imperative.”

Giving India access to advanced defense technologies and weapons, including coproduction of weapons, is expected to be a key takeaway during Modi’s visit.

Modi is also expected to meet top business leaders amid U.S. efforts to diversify supply chains beyond China in critical areas such as semiconductors. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told an Indian business forum the effort is to facilitate trade.

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser

“A number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page. They are fundamentally designed to remove those obstacles in defense trade, in high-tech trade, in investment in each of our countries.”

Modi will also address a joint session of the U.S. Congress. In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed optimism about the visit.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State

"So, we are here almost literally on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi, one that will further solidify what President Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.”

However, amid shifting geopolitics, the two countries are not always on the same page. India has strongly defended maintaining friendly ties with Russia in the aftermath of its Ukraine aggression. Moscow has become New Delhi’s biggest crude oil supplier. Critics have also expressed concerns about democratic backsliding in India.

But Modi’s visit will build on common interests as the two countries focus on the big picture of countering China.

Harsh Pant, Observer Research Foundation

“When the Ukraine war started there was a lot of concern that it will derail the relationship and the two countries are going in different directions. But the relationship has continued to grow; in fact, it has become more vibrant.”

The expectation is that Modi’s visit will strengthen a relationship now seen as a win-win for both sides.