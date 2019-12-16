ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເປັນມື້ທີ 12 ຂອງການນັດຢຸດງານ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງໃນດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ.
ການນັດຢຸດງານ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ການທີ່ລັດຖະບານຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະປະຕິຮູບ ຮູບແບບເງິນບຳນານຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຮູບແບບ ໃຫ້ເປັນລະບົບ ອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວທົ່ວໄປ ສຳລັບໝົດທຸກຄົນ.
ການປະຕິຮູບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການຍົກ ອາຍຸ ອອກກິນເບ້ຍບຳນານ ຂຶ້ນຈາກ 62 ປີ ໃຫ້ເປັນ 64 ປີ. ເງິນບຳນານ ຈະຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບເງິນລາຍໄດ້ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະອາຊີຂອງຄົນງານ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນໄປຕາມລະບົບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຊຶ່ງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບການຊຳຫລະເງິນບຳນານ ທີ່ອີງຕາມລາຍໄດ້ສູງສຸດຂອງຄົນງານນັ້ນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເອີດູອາຣດ໌ ຟີລິບປ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຮັບປະກັນລະບົບເງິນບຳນານ ແມ່ນ “ເປັນທຳ ແລະຍືນຍົງໄດ້” ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງປະຊາກອນ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະຫະພັນ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ທ່ານຟີລິບປ໌ ມາຕີເນສ ຫົວໜ້າຂອງສະຫະພັນພວກຄົນງານ CGT ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ແຜນການໃໝ່ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ. ຊຶ່ງທ່ານມາຕີເນສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນກຳລັງລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນໝົດທຸກຄົນ.”
ສະຫະພັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
ການນັດຢຸດງານ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຖະໜົນໃນນະຄອນປາຣີຕິດຄັດ ເມື່ອເສັ້ນທາງລົດຂົນສົ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ຖືກປິດ ແລະລົດໄຟໂດຍສານມີພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການບໍລິການ. ມັນຍັງໄດ້ຫລົບກວນການບໍລິການຂອງລົດໄຟ ແລະສາຍການບິນ ທັງພາຍໃນ ແລະຕ່າງປະເທດນຳດ້ວຍ.
ການນັດຢຸດງານ ອາດສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ແຜນການຂອງວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ. ມັນຈະເປັນການ "ຂາດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ" ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະຫະພັນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ "ການວາງແຜນໄປພັກລົ້ມເລີກ" ຊຶ່ງທ່ານນາງເອລີຊາເບັດ ໂບລນ໌ ລັດຖະມົນຕີສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ ຝຣັ່ງ 2.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Monday is the 12th day of a transport strike in France.
The strike was mounted in protest of the government's desire to overhaul the country's more than 40 pension schemes into a single universal system for everyone.
The overhaul would include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.Pensions would be based on the earnings throughout the worker's career, as opposed to the current system that bases pension payments on the worker's highest income.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the changes would ensure the pension system is "fair and sustainable" in the face of a growing population.
Union leaders, including Philippe Martinez, the head of the prominent CGT workers union, have flatly rejected the new plans."The government is making fun of everyone," Martinez said.
Unions are planning mass demonstrations for Tuesday.
The strike has clogged Paris since most metro lines have closed and few commuter trains are running.It has also disrupted domestic and international train and airline service.
The strike could destroy holiday plans.It would be "irresponsible" of union leaders to "ruin vacations," Environment Minister Elisabeth Born told France 2 television.
Rail operator SNCF has warned that it is possible that rail service will not be back to normal by Christmas if the strike does not end in a few days.