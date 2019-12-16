ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ 12 ຂອງ​ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ.

ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ ຮູບ​ແບບ​ເງິນ​ບຳ​ນານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຮູບ​ແບບ ໃຫ້​ເປັນລະ​ບົບ ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອັນ​ດຽວທົ່ວ​ໄປ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ.

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ການ​ຍົກ ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ ​ອອກ​ກິນ​ເບ້ຍ​ບຳ​ນານ ​ຂຶ້ນຈາກ 62 ປີ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ 64 ປີ. ເງິນ​ບຳ​ນານ ຈະຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ເງິນ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ໄລ​ຍະອາ​ຊີ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ງານ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ຕາ​ມ​ລະ​ບົບ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ຊຶ່ງຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ການ​ຊຳ​ຫລະ​ເງິນ​ບຳ​ນານ ​ທີ່ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ງານນັ້ນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເອີ​ດູ​ອາ​ຣ​ດ໌ ຟີ​ລິ​ບ​ປ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ເງິນ​ບຳ​ນານ ແມ່ນ “ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະ​ຍືນ​ຍົງ​ໄດ້” ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ທ່ານ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປ໌ ມາ​ຕີ​ເນ​ສ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ງານ CGT ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ແຜນ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ. ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຕີ​ເນ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ້​ຫຼິ້ນໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ວາງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້​ອື່ນນີ້.

ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ​ຕິດ​ຄັດ ເມື່ອ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ ແລະລົດ​ໄຟ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ມີ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ທັງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ແລະ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ ອາດ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ. ມັ​ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ກາ​ນ "ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ" ຂອງບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ "​ກາ​ນ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄປ​ພັກ​ລົ້ມ​ເລີກ" ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ເບັດ​ ໂບ​ລ​ນ໌ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ 2.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັ​ນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Monday is the 12th day of a transport strike in France.



The strike was mounted in protest of the government's desire to overhaul the country's more than 40 pension schemes into a single universal system for everyone.



The overhaul would include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.Pensions would be based on the earnings throughout the worker's career, as opposed to the current system that bases pension payments on the worker's highest income.



Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the changes would ensure the pension system is "fair and sustainable" in the face of a growing population.



Union leaders, including Philippe Martinez, the head of the prominent CGT workers union, have flatly rejected the new plans."The government is making fun of everyone," Martinez said.



Unions are planning mass demonstrations for Tuesday.



The strike has clogged Paris since most metro lines have closed and few commuter trains are running.It has also disrupted domestic and international train and airline service.



The strike could destroy holiday plans.It would be "irresponsible" of union leaders to "ruin vacations," Environment Minister Elisabeth Born told France 2 television.



Rail operator SNCF has warned that it is possible that rail service will not be back to normal by Christmas if the strike does not end in a few days.