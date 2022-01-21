ສະພາຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມະຕິ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ການປະພຶດຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ ຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ເປັນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ

ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງ “ອາຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດແລະການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ” ຕໍ່ຊາວ ມຸສລິມວີເກີກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ໃນແຂວງຊິນຈຽງຂອງຈີນ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມະຕິທີ່ບໍ່ຜູກມັດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທາງການຝຣັ່ງ ປະ ນາມປັກກິ່ງ.

ມາດຕະການນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງ 169 ຕໍ່ 1 ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີໂດຍພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມ ແລະພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານອື່ນໆ.

ນອກເໜືອຈາກການປະນາມຈີນແລ້ວ ມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະ ບານປົກປ້ອງຊຸມຊົນອົບພະຍົບຊາວວີເກີໃນຝຣັ່ງ ຈາກການຮາວີຂອງຈີນ.

ສະຖານທູດຈີນໃນຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະສົ່ງຜົນເສຍຫາຍ ຕໍ່ສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

ສະຖານທູດຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ຝ່າຍຝຣັ່ງຮູ້ຕົວຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນໃນຄວາມບໍ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ແລະຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຂອງມະຕິອັນນີ້. ມັນຕ້ອງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສອດຄ່ອງລະຫວ່າງຄຳເວົ້າແລະການກະທຳ ແລ້ວເອົາມາດຕະການຢ່າງເປັນຮູບປະທຳ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງການພັດທະນາທີ່ສົມບູນໃນການພົວພັນ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນແລະຝຣັ່ງ.”

ຈີນໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທຳການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອ​ຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ ແລະບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານປະຊາກອນຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມວີເກີ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ ຂອງແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ​ແຕ່​ຈີນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທັງຫຼາຍ.

ການເຄືອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນກ່ອນງານກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວປັກກິ່ງປີ 2022. ບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ລວມມີ ສະຫະລັດ ອັງກິດ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍໄດ້ປະກາດ “ການຂວ້ຳບາດດ້ານການທູດ” ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໄປເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອັມແມນູແອລ ມາກຣົງ ຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມເຖິງປະສິດທິພາບ ຂອງການຂວ້ຳບາດທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລານັ້ນ “ເປັນເລື້ອງການເມືອງ.”

Citing "crimes against humanity and genocide" against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang province, the French Parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion urging French authorities to condemn Beijing.

The measure, which passed 169-1, was led by the Socialist and other opposition parties.

In addition to condemning China, the motion urges the government to protect France’s Uyghur immigrant community from harassment by China.

The Chinese Embassy in France called the move absurd and said it would harm relations between the two countries.

“The French side is fully aware of the absurdity and harmfulness of this resolution. It must show coherence between word and deed and take concrete actions to safeguard the healthy development of Sino-French relations,” the embassy said in a statement.

China is accused of carrying out genocide and forced labor against the province’s large Uyghur Muslim population. It denies the accusations.

The move comes on the eve of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Several western countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia have announced “diplomatic boycotts” of the games and will not send delegations to attend.

French President Emmanuel Macron in December questioned the effectiveness of such boycotts and said he didn’t want to “politicize” the games.