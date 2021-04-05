ຝຣັ່ງ ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ລາຍງານສະຫະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ວ່າ ຝຣັ່ງໂຈມຕີພິທີແຕ່ງງານ

ຝຣັ່ງປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງ

ຝຣັ່ງໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດມາລີ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນຜ່ານມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນ

ເສຍຊີວິດ 19 ຄົນອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການປະຕິບັດງານ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນ

ເຂດຊາແຮລ. NicolasPinault ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກປາຣີ ຊຶ່ງກິ່ງສະຫວັນ

ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບ້ານບົງຕີ ໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດມາລີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 3 ເດືອນມັງກອນ

ຜ່ານມາ ຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມຂອງຈຸດໃຈກາງທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງຝຣັ່ງແລະກຳ

ລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນປະເທດມາລີ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ

MINUSMA. ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບສວນຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະ

ຊາຊາດ ສະຫລຸບວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງຝຣັ່ງໃສ່ພິທີແຕ່ງງານທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນ

ລະເຮືອນ ແລະກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດ 3 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຊຶ່ງກ່າວກັນວ່າເປັນສະ ມາຊິກ

ຈີຮາດີຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງກາຕີບາ ແຊກມາ (Kabita Serma.)

ໃນຮອບສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີພິ

ທີແຕ່ງງານອີຫຍັງເລີຍ ຫຼືມີຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃດໆເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນການປະຕິ ບັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນ ເມື່ອອາທິດນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ

ຟລໍຮັງ ປາກລີ (Florance Parly) ຍັງຢືນຢັດໃນກອງກຳລັງຂອງ ທ່ານນາງ.

ທ່ານນາງປາກລີ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຢ່າງແຂງຂັນວ່າບໍ່ມີການກະທຳຜິດຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໂດຍໃຫ້

ການອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງພວກທະຫານເມື່ອວັນ ທີ 3 ໃກ້ໆກັບ

ບ້ານບຸນຕີນັ້ນແມ່ນຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍແລະໄດ້ມີການແນເປົ້າ ໝາຍໃສ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການ

ຮ້າຍປະກອບອາວຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການລະບຸກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ຍັງໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄວາມສົງໄສກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການສືບ

ສວນຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໂດຍກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ການສືບສວນ ແມ່ນອີງຕາມ

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື.

ນາຍພົນໂດມີນິກ ແຕຣັງກັງ (Dominique Trinquand) ອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳ

ລັງຂອງຝຣັ່ງປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກໍໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສົງໄສ

ເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ນາຍພົນແຕຣັງກັງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກໍມີຄວາມສົງໄສບໍ່ແນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຜົນຂອງການສືບສວນ

ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າການສຳພາດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ມີຂຶ້ນໂດຍທາງໂທລະສັບ ກັບພວກຊາວບ້ານ. ອີງ

ຕາມນາຍພົນແຕຣັງກັງແລ້ວ ບ້ານບຸນຕີນີ້ ແມ່ນຮູ້ກັນດີວ່າ ເປັນທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງພວກຈີຮາດດີ

ຊຶ່ງມີຄວາມໝາຍແບບອ້ອມໆວ່າຄຳໃຫ້ການເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້. ນາຍພົນແຕ

ຣັງກັງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປຝັງຢ່າງໄວວາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີ

ການກວດພິສູດໃນບ່ອນທີ່ຖືກ ຝັງເລີຍ. ອະດີດນາຍພົນຂອງຝຣັ່ງທ່ານນີ້ ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງ

ຄວາມສົງໄສຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານແລະທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ

ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແມ່ນຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ອາດໃຫ້

ຄຳອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບນ້ຳສຽງຂອງບົດລາຍງານນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ MINUSMA ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຂໍສຳພາດ. ແຕ່

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ກຳລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ ໃຫ້ເບິ່ງວີດີໂອ ທີ່ອັດເມື່ອ

ວັນທີ 25 ມັງກອນ ເວລາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບສວນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເດີນທາງໄປບ້ານບຸນ

ຕີແລະໄປເບິ່ງບ່ອນທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ພ້ອມທັງບ່ອນຝັງພວກທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອນັ້ນ ທ່ານກີໂຢມ ເງຟາ (Guillame Ngefa) ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານສິດທິ ມະນຸດ ແລະ

ກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນມາລີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະ ກັນວ່າ ວິທີການທີ່ນຳ

ໃຊ້ຟັງແລ້ວແມ່ນມີເຫດຜົນ.

ທ່ານເງຟາບັນລະຍາຍສູ່ຟັງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າທ່ານແລະຄະນະສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານປະຕິບັດງານ

ແບບໃດ ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມບ້ານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະພົບປະກັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິ

ບາຍວ່າ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວແລະສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກສຳພາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຢູ່ກັບທີ່

ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການສຳພາດຊຶ່ງໄດ້ດຳເນີນໂດຍທາງໄກ ກ່ອນໜ້າການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ

ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບສວນ.

ຄະນະສືບສວນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝຣັ່ງສອງຄັ້ງໃນເດືອນມີນາ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບ

ການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ສະຖານທູດຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໃນມາລີ ຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງ ຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວ

ກັບການຄົ້ນພົບຂອງການສືບສວນໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ.

ການກ່າວຫາມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນກັບຝຣັ່ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບ

ການມີໜ້າ ຂອງກຳລັງທະຫານ 5,000 ຄົນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຝຣັ່ງເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ພວກກະບົດທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ການປະຕິບັດງານບາກຄານຫຼື Barkhane Operation ໃນ

ປະເທດມາລີ.

ນາຍພົນແຕຣັງກັງກ່າວວ່າ ດ້ວຍການກ່າວຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່

ກຳລັງບາກຄານແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນຂະນະທີ່ຝຣັ່ງຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລະເມີດສິດທິ

ມະນຸດດັ່ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນມາລີອາດຈະປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການຮັກສາກຳລັງ

ຝຣັ່ງໄວ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະຫາງສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນຝຣັ່ງກໍອາດຈະ ເປັນໄປໃນທິດທາງ

ດຽວກັນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຝຣັ່ງເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງບາມາໂກ

ຂອງປະເທດມາລີ ໃນວັນພຸດອາທິດແລ້ວ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບພວກຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງປະເທດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

What happened in the village of Bounti in central Mali on January third remains a question that is at the heart of a dispute between France and the UN peacekeeping mission to Mali, MINUSMA.

Earlier this week, a UN investigation concluded that a wedding celebration was hit by the French airstrike that killed the civilians and three armed men, allegedly jihadist members of the Katiba Serma militant group.

For the past three months, French authorities have denied that anything they hit was a wedding party or that there was any collateral damage in such an operation.

In remarks this week, French Defense Minister Florence Parly stood by her forces.

Parly strongly denied any wrongdoing explaining that the military airstrike on January third near the village of Bounti was legit and targeted an armed terrorist group who was previously identified .

The French defense minister also cast doubt on the UN probe's methodology, claiming the investigation was based on unreliable sources.

General Dominique Trinquand, former head of the French military mission with the United Nations, echoes these doubts.

He say he is skeptical of the results of this investigation, claiming that most interviews were conducted on the telephone with villagers. According to Trinquand, Bounti is a known jihadist stronghold which would imply that testimonies would not be trustworthy. Trinquand adds that people killed in the air strike were buried quickly, with no real verification at the site. The former general stresses his doubts about the report and he thinks that overall UN missions are against the use of force, which he says might explain the tone of the report.

MINUSMA officials declined a request for an interview. However, the UN mission shared an internal video recording on January 25th showing that UN investigators travelled to Bounti and the location of the airstrike, visiting the alleged burial site of those killed.

In the video, Guillaume Ngefa, the head of the UN Human Rights and Protection Division in Mali, reassures that the methodology was sound.

Ngefa describes how he and his investigation team went on the ground, visited the village and met the residents. He explains that group and individual interviews were conducted on-site to follow up interviews that were conducted remotely ahead of their visit as part of the investigation.

Investigators met French officials twice in March to discuss the probe. France's embassy in Mali also submitted comments on the investigation's preliminary findings.

The accusations come as public distrust in France is growing over the presence of 5,000 of its troops in the French-led anti-insurgent force known as Operation Barkhane in Mali.

With these accusations, Trinquand says the support for the Barkhane force is at stake as France is presented as violating human rights. Therefore, he says, people in Mali could reject keeping the force on the ground and French public opinion could also go the same way.

France’s defense minister arrived on Wednesday in the Malian capital, Bamako for meetings with the country’s top leaders.