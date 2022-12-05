ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໂປ​ແລນ 3 ປະ​ຕູ​ຕໍ່ 1 ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ທຳສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ຮ​ອບ 16 ​ທີມ​ເທື່ອ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທ້າວໂອ​ລີ​ວິ​ເອ ກິ​ຣຸດ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໂດດ​ເດັ່ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ທຳ​ຄະ​ແນນທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ທ້າວກິ​ລຽນ ມັບ​ເປ ທຳ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສອງ​ລູກ​ຢ່າງສວຍ​ງາມ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຈະ​ຍິງປະ​ຕູ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດບຸກຜ່ານການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ໂປ​ແລນທີ່​ແຂງ​ຂັນ ຈົນ​ຮອດກ່ອນ​ໜ້າເວ​ລາ​ຢຸດ​ພັກ ເວ​ລາ​ທ້າວ​ມັບ​ເປ ຫລິ້ນ​ບານ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ມາແລ້ວ​ຜ່ານໄປ​ຫາ​ກິ​ຣຸດ ຜູ້​ທີ່ໄດ້ເຕະ ສົ່ງ​ຜ່ານທ້າວໂວ​ເຊັກ ແຊ​ສ​ນີ ເພື່ອ​ທຳປະ​ຕູ ທີ 52 ຂອງ​ລາວ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ.

.ທີມ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ​ຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່ທຳ​ການກົດ​ດັນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກຢຸດ​ພັກ​ແລ້ວ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ທ້າວ​ກິ​ຣຸດເກືອບ​ເຕະ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ທີ​ສອງ ເວ​ລາ​ລາວ​ເຂ່ຍ​ບານ​ຂ້າມ ຈູລ ກູນ​ເດ ຜ່ານ​ກາຍເສົາປະ​ຕູ​ໄປ. ​ແຕ່​ມັບ​ເປ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພາດ​ໃນນາ​ທີ ທີ 74 ນາ​ທີ ​ໂດ​ຍປ່ອຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ເຕະ​ເຂົ້າ​ແຈ​ສູງ​ສຸດ.

​ມັບເປ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ເທື່ອ ​ໂດວ​ຍິງ​ປະ​ຈູ​ທີ​ສອງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ເວ​ລາ ກັບ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ປະ​ຕູ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ເຖິງ​ຫ້າ.

​ໂປ​ແລ​ນ​ໄດ້​ໂກນ ຈາກ​ການ​ເຕະ​ລູກໂທດ ​ຂອງທ້າວໂຣ​ເບີດ ເລ​ວັນ​ດ​າວ​ສ​ກີ.

France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France's outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.

France was relentless on the attack as it pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.