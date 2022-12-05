ຝຣັ່ງຊະນະໂປແລນ 3 ປະຕູຕໍ່ 1 ໂດຍໄດ້ທຳສະຖິຕິເຕະບານໂລກ ຮອບ 16 ທີມເທື່ອແລ້ວ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໂດຍທ້າວໂອລີວິເອ ກິຣຸດ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນນັກເຕະບານຝຣັ່ງທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນໃນການເປັນຜູ້ທຳຄະແນນທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນ ແລະທ້າວກິລຽນ ມັບເປ ທຳຄະແນນສອງລູກຢ່າງສວຍງາມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.
ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມຈະຍິງປະຕູ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດບຸກຜ່ານການປ້ອງກັນຂອງໂປແລນທີ່ແຂງຂັນ ຈົນຮອດກ່ອນໜ້າເວລາຢຸດພັກ ເວລາທ້າວມັບເປ ຫລິ້ນບານກັບໄປກັບມາແລ້ວຜ່ານໄປຫາກິຣຸດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຕະ ສົ່ງຜ່ານທ້າວໂວເຊັກ ແຊສນີ ເພື່ອທຳປະຕູ ທີ 52 ຂອງລາວ ສຳລັບຝຣັ່ງ.
.ທີມຝຣັ່ງ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ທຳການກົດດັນ ຫລັງຈາກຢຸດພັກແລ້ວ ໂດຍທີ່ທ້າວກິຣຸດເກືອບເຕະເຂົ້າປະທີສອງ ເວລາລາວເຂ່ຍບານຂ້າມ ຈູລ ກູນເດ ຜ່ານກາຍເສົາປະຕູໄປ. ແຕ່ມັບເປ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພາດໃນນາທີ ທີ 74 ນາທີ ໂດຍປ່ອຍລູກສອນໄຟເຂົ້າໄປ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດລົງໂທດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຕະເຂົ້າແຈສູງສຸດ.
ມັບເປ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເສັດສິ້ນເທື່ອ ໂດວຍິງປະຈູທີສອງ ຢູ່ໃນການຢຸດເວລາ ກັບການຮ້ອງໂຮໃຫ້ປິດປະຕູເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະ ແລະເອົາຄະແນນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງລາວເຖິງຫ້າ.
ໂປແລນໄດ້ໂກນ ຈາກການເຕະລູກໂທດ ຂອງທ້າວໂຣເບີດ ເລວັນດາວສກີ.
France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France's outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.
France was relentless on the attack as it pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.
Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.
Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.
Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.