ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັນ ທ່າມກາງ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບຈີນ ແຕ່ປາຣີ ກໍລະວັງບົດບາດຂອງ ເນໂຕ້

ກອງທັບອາກາດຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງອາກາດ ຮ່ວມກັນຢູ່ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດແບບປະເພດນີ້ີ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງພັນ ທະມິດ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ປາຣີ ພວມຫາທາງທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍພັນທະມິດ ດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກີດ ກັນຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເປີດຫ້ອງການປະສານງານຂອງອົງການເນໂຕ້ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ.

ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມໄລຍະສີ່ວັນນັ້ນ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ມີຊື່ລະຫັດວ່າ Pegase 2023 ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທົ່ວອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໂດຍລວມທັງຢູ່ໃນເຂດແດນເກາະ ຕ່າງໆຂອງຝຣັ່ງນຳດ້ວຍ.

“ມັນເປັນທຳມະຊາດທີ່ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ແມ່ນ ເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ຍ້ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງພູມສາດດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ ສຶກຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ອັນເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນລະຫວ່າງບັນດາມະຫາອຳ ນາດ” ນາຍພົນ ສະແຕັບຟານ ມີລເລິ ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການກອງທັບອາກາດ ແລະອະວະກາດຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງ ຂ່າວ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 28 ກໍລະກົດ ໃນເຂດເທດສະບານໄຊຕາມະ ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກໂດຍອົງການເນໂຕ້ ຊຶ່ງອະທິບາຍວ່າ ຈີນ ເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ “ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະຄຸນຄ່າທັງຫຼາຍ” ຂອງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ. ຈີນປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການອະທິບາຍລັກສະນະແບບ ນັ້ນ. ແນວຄິດດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງອົງການເນໂຕ້ ທີ່ອ້າງເຖິງການເສີມ ຂະຫຍາຍກອງກຳລັງເຫຼົ່າທັບຂອງປັກກິ່ງ, “ການປະຕິບັດການແບບປະສົມ ແລະທາງໄຊເບີທີ່ປອງຮ້າຍຂອງຕົນ ແລະ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຕົນທີ່ຈະລົບ ລ້າງກົດລະບຽບລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນເຫດຜົນຕ່າງໆສຳລັບ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງຕົນ.

The French and Japanese air forces have conducted aerial exercises in Japan, the first of their kind between the two allies. But even as Paris seeks to build its military alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, France has blocked proposals to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo.

The four-day joint drills are part of a larger French exercise, codenamed Pegase 2023, taking place across the Indo-Pacific in the coming weeks, including in French island territories.

"It's natural that France, a resident nation of the Indo-Pacific, is particularly concerned by the geopolitical tensions felt in the region as a result of competition between the great powers," General Stephane Mille, chief of staff of the French Air and Space Force, told reporters at a July 28 news conference in Japan's Saitama prefecture.

China tensions

Those tensions are also felt by NATO, which describes China as a challenge to the Western alliance's "interests, security and values." China rejects that characterization. The NATO Strategic Concept cites Beijing's buildup of its armed forces, its "malicious hybrid and cyber operations," and its efforts to subvert the rules-based international order among its reasons for concern.