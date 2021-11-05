ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນອິດສະຫຼະ 14 ຄົນຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ທ່າມກາງການຖືກກົດດັນ

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ 14 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຂວງຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວ 4 ວັນກ່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນທີ 5 ພະຈິກນີ້, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າຄວາມປອດໄພສ່ວນຕົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ.

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນການກວາດລ້າງເມື່ອວັນທີ 9 ກໍລະ ກົດ 2015. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລະ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນໃນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດັ່ງກັບການປາບປາມ 709.

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ 14 ຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນທີ 15 ຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມໃນວັນທີ 1 ພະຈິກແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າຈາກການພິຈາລະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສລີພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພສ່ວນຕົວນັ້ນ, ທັງໝົດ 14 ຄົນໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຫວັງ ຈຽວລິງ, ເຊິ່ງຜົວຂອງລາວ, ທະນາຍຄວາມ ຫຼີ ເຮປິງ ຖືກຈັບໃນການປາບປາມ 709 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຖະແຫຼງການອອກທາງທວິດເຕີ. ມັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຈຳນວນ 10 ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມດູແລທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂອງລັດຖະບານນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການປະກາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກນຳພາຕົວໄປສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດເພື່ອ “ດື່ມນໍ້າຊາ,” ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນກົນລະຍຸດທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດລັບ ຈີນ ເພື່ອຂົ່ມຂູ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານລັດຖະບານ. ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈຳກັດຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ສະພາແຂວງຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ວຽກງານລະດັບແຖວໜ້າຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ເຊັ່ນການສ້າງຕັ້ງນະໂຍ ບາຍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ ອະນຸມັດງົບປະມານ ແລະ ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຫ້ອງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສາທາລະນະເຂດເທດສະບານ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມກໍລະນີພິເສດຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະ ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຈະຮູ້ຜົນພາຍໃນສອງເດືອນ.”

ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຕ້ອງຜ່ານຂັ້ນຕອນການກວດກາທາງການເມືອງກ່ອນ. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໃນໜັງສືພິມ China Daily ທີ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຊິນຫົວ ຂອງລັດຖະບານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງນ້ນ, ຜູ້ຖືສັນຊາດ “ທຳອິດຕ້ອງລົງຖະບຽນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສາມາດສຳລັບການເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສະເໜີຊື່ເປັນ “ຮອງຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ” ໂດຍພັກການເມືອງ, ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສັງຄົມ ຫຼື ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 10 ຄົນ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນໃນເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

Fourteen activists who planned to participate in the Beijing provincial assembly election have withdrawn four days ahead of the November 5 vote, saying their personal safety is at risk.

Many of the activists are related to people arrested in a July 9, 2015, purge. Authorities arrested more than 300 lawyers and activists in what has become known as the 709 Crackdown. [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-continues-purge-of-rights-lawyers-rights-groups/4414534.html ]]

The 14 activists declared their candidacies on October 15 only to issue a joint statement on November 1 saying that out of consideration of freedom and personal safety, all 14 decided to withdraw from the race.

Wang Qiaoling, whose husband, lawyer Li Heping was arrested in the 709 crackdown, sent the statement via Twitter. It stated that 10 of the candidates had been placed under strict government supervision since declaring. Some were taken to the police station to “drink tea,” a tactic used by Chinese secret police to intimidate dissidents. Some were constrained to their neighborhoods.

[[ https://twitter.com/709wangqiaoling/status/1455005366735962116 ]]

The provincial assembly focuses on street-level functions, such as establishing local policies and approving local budgets and expenses.

According to the statement, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau set up a special case team and “[the candidates] will know the result in two months.”

To become a formal candidate, a hopeful must pass a political screening process. According to an article in China Daily by the state-owned Xinhua News Agency, a citizen “must first register and win confirmation of his or her qualifications for lawmaker candidacy. Then receive a nomination as ‘deputy candidate’ by political parties, social organizations, or 10 or more voters in one constituency.”