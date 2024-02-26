ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຊະນະອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເຮລີ ໃນລັດຂອງທ່ານນາງ

ໄຊຊະນະອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງສຳລັບອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານແນໃສ່ເພື່ອກັບຄືນໄປດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄຊຊະນະທີ່ໃຫຍ່ອີກກວ່ານີ້ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນໄວ້.”

ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ສຳລັບການຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກໍຄື ທ່ານນາງ ນິກກີ ເຮລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການເອົາຊະນະຢູ່ຖິ່ນຖານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ເຄີຍດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ນິກກີ ເຮລີ ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຈຳນວນຄົນຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການທາງເລືອກອື່ນ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ໄດ້ວາງຕົນເອງເປັນທາງເລືອກອື່ນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກເຫັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງເກົ່າ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້ ໂດຍໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໜຸ່ມກວ່າ ແລະມີພະລັງວັງຊາຫຼາຍກວ່າ ທີ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກອື່ນ.

ທ່ານສະກັອຕ ຣີບວສ໌ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານນາງເປັນໄດ້ດີ, ຢູ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ນຳພາຂອງພວກເຮົາປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະຂ້ອຍຄຶດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ມີປະຫວັດດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ດີແທ້ໆ ຄຶດວ່າ ເພິ່ນຄວນຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ດີ. ແລະເພິ່ນຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມອາຍຸທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.”

ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຈັດຕັ້ງທາງການເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປ່ອນບັດໃຫ້.....

ທ່ານນາງແຄນເດສ ຮູສ ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວເປັນປະເພດຊື້ຈ້າງໄດ້, ຄືວ່າ ຄວາມຄຶດເຫັນຂອງລາວ ອ່ຽງໄປອ່ຽງມາ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບການປະກອບສ່ວນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ຈ່າຍໃຫ້ລາວຫຼາຍກວ່າໝູ່, ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນປະເພດບ່ອນທີ່ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງລາວ ຈະລົງໄປໃຫ້.”

ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2024 ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອອຳນາດ ແຕ່ເພື່ອປະຊາຊົນ.

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ດາເທຣັຕ ຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກັບຄືນໄປເມື່ອເສດຖະກິດທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້. ເສລີພາບ, ເອົາພວກຄົນທີ່ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳອອກໄປ ຄືກັນກັບລັດຖະບານຊຸດປົກຄອງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”

ໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນບ້ານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຄວນຈະສົ່ງເສີມຕຳແໜ່ງການເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ, ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກໍໄດ້ເບິ່ງໄປໜ້າເຖິງ ຊຸບເປີ້ ອັງຄານ ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມີນານີ້ ເມື່ອປະກອບດ້ວຍ 15 ລັດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະດິນແດນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ຈະມອບຄະແນນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອການຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ. ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນວົງກວ້າງກວ່າ ຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງໂຟຣ ຟີລລິປສ໌ (Flo Phillips) ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍສາມາດພູມໃຈກັບລາວ ເວລາທີ່ລາວເວົ້າ ທີ່ວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບໝົດທຸກຄົນ. ລາວເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ສະຫຼາດແທ້ໆ.”

ພວກມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ບາງສ່ວນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ກໍຕາມ ສີ່ຄະດີທາງອາຍາທີ່ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າທ່ານຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອາດຈະປ່ຽນແປງສະຖານະການຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ແຄລຈ໌ ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາລາວເຂົ້າຄຸກກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລ້ວຈະເປັນແນວໃດ? ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນແມ່ນຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ? ສະນັ້ນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ນິກກີ ເຮລີ ອາດເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ.”

ທ່ານແຄລຈ໌ ແລະພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຄະດີອາຍາຂອງສານທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ແຕ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປ່ອນບັດໃຫ້.

