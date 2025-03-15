ລືມບ້ານຫຼັງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີເສົາໄປເລີຍ ງານວາງສະແດງ ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳສະໄໝໃໝ່

ສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳໃນລັດທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຖືກເຊື່ອມໂຍງມາຍາວນານ ກັບບ້ານຫຼັງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີເສົາສູງໃຫຍ່ ລະບຽງດ້ານໜ້າທີ່ຍາວສຳລັບການຈັດງານສັງສັນ ແລະ ບ້ານແບບອານານິຄົມຝຣັງທີ່ປະດັບປະດາຢ່າງວິຈິດ ງົດງາມໃນເມືຶຶອງ ນິວອໍລີນ.

ແຕ່ພິພິດຕະພັນອາຄານແຫ່ງຊາດໃນວໍຊິງຕັນງານວາງສະແດງທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ "A South Forty" ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຈັດສະແດງໃຫ້ຄວາມສະຫງ່າງາມແບບພາກໃຕ້ແບບໃໝ່

ບໍລິສັດສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງສົ່ງແບບໂຄງການຂອງຕົນທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນຕາມທາງຕາເວນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງທາງຫຼວງລະຫວ່າງລັດໝາຍເລກ 40 ຊຶ່ງທອດຍາວຈາກຊາຍຝັ່ງ ລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ໄປຫາ ລັດ ໂອກລາໂຮມາ.

ທ່ານ ເຄທີ ແຟຣງໂກລ (Cathy Frankel) ຮອງປະທານຝ່າຍວາງສະແດງແລະ ການສັງລວມ ຂອງ National Building Museum ກ່າວວ່າ

“ ເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮ່ວມງານກັບມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາຣຄັນຊໍ ເພື່ອຈັດງານວາງສະແດງນີ້ເພື່ອຍ້ອງຍໍສະຖາປະນິກທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງດີເລີດໂດຍເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳທ້ອງຖີ່ນແລະສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳຮ່ວມສະໄໝ ແລະ ຄິດໃໝ່ວ່າສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳທາງພາກໃຕ້ແມ່ນຫຍັງ”

ໃນເມືອງນິວອໍລີນ ບໍລິສັດຂອງ ໂຈນາທານ ເທຕ ກຳລັງອອກແບບໂຄງການທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສລາຄາປະຢັດ ສ່ວນໃນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ສະຖາປະນິກ ແຄທເທີຣີນ ໂຮແກນ ແລະ ທີມງານຂອງຍານາງ ກຳລັງອອກແບບໂຮງຮຽນແລະ ສູນວັດທະນາທຳ ນອກຈາກນີ້ South Forty ຍັງມີໂຄງການມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງອະນາຄົດ ຂອງ Arkansas Community Design Center ນໍາດ້ວຍ.

ລວມເຖິງໂບດ Presbyterian Church ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການບູລະນະຄືນໃໝ່ຕາມແບບຂອງຍຸກກາງສັດຕະວັດທີ 20 ໃນເມືອງ ເມມຟິສ ລັດ ເທັນເນັສຊີ.

ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ແມກເຄທ (Peter MacKeith) ຄະນະບໍດີ ຂອງ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design ແຫ່ງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ອາຣຄັນຊໍ ກ່າວວ່າ.

“ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າງານວາງສະແດງຂອງເຮົາຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າສະຖາປັດຍະກຳຮ່ວມສະໄໝຂອງພາກໃຕ້ຍັງຄົງມີຊີວິດຊີວາ ມີຄຸນນະພາບຂອງການກໍ່ສ້າງ ມີຄວາມເອົາໃຈໃສ່ໃນລາຍລະອຽດ.”

ງານວາງສະແດງນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພາກໃຕ້ ໃນມຸມມອງຂອງສະຖາປະນິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມີຊີວິດຊີວາ ກ້າຫານ ແລະ ມີຊີວິດຊີວາ ສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳບໍ່ແມ່ນເປັນພຽງແຕ່ການບໍລິການຫຼືຜະລິດຕະພັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງມີພະລັງໃນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສິ່ງສຳຄັນສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອີກດ້ວຍ ຣອຍເດັກເກີ (Roy Decker) ສະຖາປະນິກແຖວໜ້າຂອງ ດູວອລ ເດັຄເກີ້ (Duvall Decker) ກ່າວວ່າ

“ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຄວາມຍືນຍົງ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຄວາມປະຢັດ ເຮົາເຮັດວຽກໃນພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ມີຊັບພະຍາກອນຈຳກັດ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມທີ່ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຄຳຖາມກໍ່ຄືສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳສາມາດມີອິດທິພົນໃນທາງບວກໄດ້ຢ່າງໃດ”

South Forty ຍັງສຳຫຼວດພື້ນທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ໂຮງຮຽນ ສູນວັດທະນາທຳ ແລະ ສິ່ງອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກອື່ນ ໆ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຊີວິດຂອງຊຸມຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖີ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ແມັກເຄທ ຈາກ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design ກ່າວວ່າ

“ ມາຣລອນ ແບລັກແວລ ທ່ານຈະເຫັນຜົນງານຂອງເຂົາແລະຜົນງານຂອງການເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາ ໂຄງສ້າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຄ້າຍຄືໂຮງນາ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວຄືໂຮງຮຽນ ນີ້ເປັນງານທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາ”

ອ່ານບົດລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Architecture in the Southern US States has long been associated with grand columned mansions, long front porches for socializing, and the ornate French colonial homes of New Orleans.

But at the National Building Museum in Washington, an exhibition called "A South Forty" is showing off a new Southern aesthetic.

Dozens of architectural firms submitted the designs of their projects built along a southeastern section of Interstate 40 that stretches from the North Carolina coast to Oklahoma.

Cathy Frankel is the vice president for exhibitions and collections at the National Building Museum

"We were excited to partner with the University of Arkansas to bring this exhibition, to highlight the architects who are doing such great work, working with vernacular and contemporary architecture, rethinking what Southern architecture is.”

In New Orleans, Jonathan Tate’s firm is working on designing affordable housing projects. In North Carolina, architect Katherine Hogan and her team are designing schools and cultural centers. A South Forty also features the futuristic University of Arkansas Community Design Center as

well as the renovated mid-century Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

Peter MacKeith is Dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, at the University of Arkansas

Peter MacKeith, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design

"I hope our exhibition demonstrates there is a vitality to contemporary architecture of the South, there’s a quality of construction, there’s a thoughtfulness to it.”

The exhibit depicts the South the way these architects see it – dynamic, bold, and vibrant. Architecture is more than just a service or a product; it has power to show off what’s important to these communities, says Roy Decker, the lead architect with Duvall Decker.

"What is sustainable? What is equitable? What is economical? We practice in an area that has limited resources and great needs and disparities. So, the question is, how can architecture be a positive influence?”

A South Forty also explores public spaces – schools, cultural centers, and other facilities that improve the quality of life of local communities.

Peter MacKeith, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design

"Marlon Blackwell – you can see his work and his practice’s work. A large, barnlike structure – that’s actually a school. // This is extraordinary work!"

The exhibit opened in mid-February and will remain open until winter of 2026.