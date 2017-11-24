ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມ ທ່ານຟລິນ ຈະຢຸດຮ່ວມມື ກັບຄະນະ ຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣໍາ

ຄະນະນັກກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ
ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ຟລິນ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິການຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນ ກັບທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ການດຳເນີນສືບສວນໃນການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ໜັງສືພິມນິວຢອກໄທມ໌ ລາຍງານເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຕັດສິນ
ໃຈນີ້ ອາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່່າ ທ່ານຟລິນຈະໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣ
ເບີດ ມັນເລີ ໃນການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດ
ເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ແລະຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້
ທີ່ມີການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະມົສກູ.
ຢູ່ໃນການສຶບສວນທາງອາຍາທີ່ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ ບັນດາທະນາຍທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີ ມັກຈະແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້
ມູນລະຫວ່າງກັນແລະກັນສະເໝີ. ແຕ່ມັນສາມາດກາຍເປັນເລື່ອງຜິດ ຈັນຍາບັນ ທີ່ຈະ
ສືບຕໍ່ການສົນທະນາ ຖ້າຫາກຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍນຶ່ງຊອກຫາທາງເຈລະຈາ
ເພື່ອຕົກລົງກັບບັນດາໄອຍະການ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບທ່ານຟລິນ ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາໄອຍະການຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄ
ສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ປະຕິບັດຕົນແບບໃດໃນ ລະຫວ່າງການ
ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ແລະໃນໄລຍະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານ.
ທ່ານຟລິນ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເປີດ
ເຜີຍວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງ ກັບຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົນ
ທະນາ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນກັບເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ກິສລີຢັກ.
ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສຳພາດທ່ານຟລິນກ່ຽວກັບ
ຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງທ່ານ ກັບທ່ານກຣິສລີຢັກ. ເວລານັ້ນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິ
ທຳ ທ່ານນາງແຊນລີ ເຢດສ໌ ໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ ການກ່າວຢ້ຳ
ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານຟລິນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການລົງໂທດກັບ
ທ່ານກິສລີຢັກ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະທ່ານຟລິນ ຈຶ່ງຕົກຢູ່ໃນທ່າທີທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຄະນະທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຟລິນ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກອົງການ
ຂ່າວ NBC ລາຍງານໃນເດືອນນີ້ວ່າຄະນະທີມງານຂອງທ່ານມັນເລີມີຫລັກຖານພຽງ
ພໍແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານຟລິນແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ທ້າວໄມເກີລ ຟລິນ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍ
ເປັນຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານຟລິນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ສຳຄັນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໃນ
ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງແມ່ນບຸກຄົນທີ່ການສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານມັນເລີແນໃສ່
ນັ້ນ.
The legal team representing former national security adviser Michael Flynn has ended an agreement to share information with the White House about the ongoing Russia probe.
The New York Times first reported Thursday that the decision might mean that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible meddling by Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
In major criminal investigations, defense lawyers routinely share information with each other. But it can become unethical to continue such communication if one of the potential targets is looking to negotiate a deal with prosecutors.
A deal with Flynn would give prosecutors insight into how President Donald Trump's team conducted itself during the campaign and the early days of the administration.
Flynn resigned from the Trump's administration in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
In January, the FBI interviewed Flynn about his ties to Kislyak. Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates advised White House officials that their public assertions that Flynn had not discussed sanctions with Kislyak were incorrect and that Flynn was therefore in a compromised position.
The move by Flynn's legal team comes after NBC News reported this month that Mueller's team had enough evidence to bring charges against Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, who served as his father's chief of staff during the campaign.
Flynn, a prominent Trump backer on the campaign trail, has been a key figure in Mueller's probe.
Mueller announced his first charges in the investigation last month, indicting former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates, on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. Both have pleaded not guilty.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ