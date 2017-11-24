ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມ ທ່ານຟລິນ ຈະຢຸດຮ່ວມມື ກັບຄະນະ ຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣໍາ

ຄະນະນັກກົດໝາຍ​ ທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກສາດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ

ທ່ານ​ໄມເກີ​ລ ຟລິນ ​ໄດ້​ຍຸຕິ​ການຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແບ່ງປັນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ​ກັບ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ສືບສວນໃນການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ໜັງສືພິມ​ນິວຢອກ​ໄທມ໌ ລາຍ​ງານ​ເປັນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດສິນ​

ໃຈ​ນີ້ ອາດໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່່າ ທ່ານ​ຟລິນຈະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມມື​ກັບໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ

​ເບີດ ມັນ​ເລີ ​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງ​ຣັດ​

ເຊຍ​ ເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ​ແລະ​ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້

ທີ່ມີການ​ພົວພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງການ​ໂຄສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ມົສກູ.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ສຶບສວນທາງອາຍາ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາທະນາຍທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີ ມັກ​ຈະ​ແບ່ງປັນ​ຂໍ້

​ມູນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ກັນແລະ​ກັນສະເໝີ. ​ແຕ່ມັນ​ສາມາດ​ກາຍ​ເປັນເລື່ອງຜິດ ຈັນຍາ​ບັນ ທີ່​ຈະ

ສືບຕໍ່ການ​ສົນທະນາ ຖ້າ​ຫາກຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຕົກເປັນເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊອກຫາທາງເຈລະຈາ

ເພື່ອຕົກລົງ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ຟລິນ ອາດ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບ​ວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄ

ສະນາຫາສຽງ​ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ປະຕິບັດ​ຕົນ​ແບບໃດໃນ ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ

​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ​ແລະ​ໃນໄລຍະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານ​ຟລິນ ​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ລັດຖະບານ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​

ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງ ກັບຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໄມຄ໌ ​ເພັນສ໌ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສົນ

ທະນາ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີຂຶ້ນກັບ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ​ເຊີ​ເກ ກິ​ສລີ​ຢັກ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ ອົງການ​ສັນຕິ​ບານ​ກາງສະຫະລັດໄດ້​ສຳພາດ​ທ່ານ​ຟລິນກ່ຽວກັບ​

ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ກັບ​ທ່ານກຣິສລີ​ຢັກ. ​ເວລາ​ນັ້ນ ຮອງ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງຍຸຕິ​

ທຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຊນ​ລີ ເຢດສ໌ ໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ ການກ່າວຢ້ຳ

ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານຟລິນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການລົງໂທດກັບ

ທ່ານກິສລີຢັກ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະທ່ານຟລິນ ຈຶ່ງຕົກຢູ່ໃນທ່າທີທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຄະນະທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຟລິນ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກອົງການ

ຂ່າວ NBC ລາຍງານໃນເດືອນນີ້ວ່າຄະນະທີມງານຂອງທ່ານມັນເລີມີຫລັກຖານພຽງ

ພໍແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານຟລິນແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ທ້າວໄມເກີລ ຟລິນ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍ

ເປັນຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຟລິນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ສຳຄັນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໃນ

ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງແມ່ນບຸກຄົນທີ່ການສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານມັນເລີແນໃສ່

ນັ້ນ.​



The legal team representing former national security adviser Michael Flynn has ended an agreement to share information with the White House about the ongoing Russia probe.



The New York Times first reported Thursday that the decision might mean that Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible meddling by Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.



In major criminal investigations, defense lawyers routinely share information with each other. But it can become unethical to continue such communication if one of the potential targets is looking to negotiate a deal with prosecutors.



A deal with Flynn would give prosecutors insight into how President Donald Trump's team conducted itself during the campaign and the early days of the administration.



Flynn resigned from the Trump's administration in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



In January, the FBI interviewed Flynn about his ties to Kislyak. Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates advised White House officials that their public assertions that Flynn had not discussed sanctions with Kislyak were incorrect and that Flynn was therefore in a compromised position.



The move by Flynn's legal team comes after NBC News reported this month that Mueller's team had enough evidence to bring charges against Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, who served as his father's chief of staff during the campaign.



Flynn, a prominent Trump backer on the campaign trail, has been a key figure in Mueller's probe.



Mueller announced his first charges in the investigation last month, indicting former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates, on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. Both have pleaded not guilty.