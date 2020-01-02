ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ຍ້ອນ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້​ວມ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ແລະ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຢ່າງໜັກ ທີ່​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ກ່ອນ​ວັນ

ຂຶ້ນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ນີ້.

ຄຸ້ມ​ບ້ານຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ແຫ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຈົມ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ​ຍ້ອນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ວ​າ ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ທາງ​ການ​ປິດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້​າ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ. ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນຫຼາຍ​ສາຍ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ເດີ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລົງ​ນັ້ນ ຈົມ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ກູ້​ໄພທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ ​ ​ຊ່ອຍ​ດຶງ​ເອົາປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຊືອກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳໄຫລຊຸຢ່າງ​ແຮງ.

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 21 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມນັ້ນ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍຕາຍ​ຍ້ອນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ຈາກ​ການຈົມ​ນ້ຳ ຫຼື ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຊັອດ ຫຼື ຖືກ​ດິນ​ທັບ​ຖົມ ຫຼື ຕາຍ​ຍ້ອນອາ​ການ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ຕ່ຳ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ ​ທີ່​ເປັນຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ນຳ​ນວນ​ປະ​ມານ 30 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເກີດແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ຍັງໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເພື່ອຍົກຍ້າຍ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປຍັງແຂວງ​ກາ​ລີ​ມານ​ຕັນ ທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ບໍ​ນຽວ.

More than 30,000 people have been displaced in Jakarta due to flash flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains that hit the city on New Year's Eve.



Hundreds of neighborhoods in the Indonesian capital have been left submerged by the fast rising floods, forcing authorities to shut off electricity across the city.Several subway lines were shut down, as well as one of Jakarta's airports after its runway was submerged.



Rescue workers were caught on video guiding residents out of their flooded homes and through the strong currents with ropes.



At least 21 people have died as a result of the flooding, the victims either drowning, electrocuted, buried under landslides, or dying of hypothermia.



Jakarta and its surrounding areas are home to some 30 million people, and is prone to earthquakes and flooding.The government has announced plans to move the capital to East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.