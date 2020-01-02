ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່ ຍ້ອນນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກຝົນຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງໜັກ ທີ່ກະທົບຕໍ່ຕົວເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນກ່ອນວັນ
ຂຶ້ນປີໃໝ່ນີ້.
ຄຸ້ມບ້ານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈົມຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳຍ້ອນລະດັບນ້ຳທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ທາງການປິດໄຟຟ້າ ໃນທົ່ວຕົວເມືອງ. ລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນຫຼາຍສາຍ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ສະໜາມບິນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ເຊັ່ນກັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເດີ່ນແລ່ນຂຶ້ນລົງນັ້ນ ຈົມຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳ.
ພວກນັກກູ້ໄພທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກຳລັງ ຊ່ອຍດຶງເອົາປະຊາຊົນອອກມາຈາກເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມດ້ວຍເຊືອກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກະແສນ້ຳໄຫລຊຸຢ່າງແຮງ.
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 21 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ເປັນຜົນມາຈາກໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມນັ້ນ ພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຕາຍຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນໃດນຶ່ງກໍເປັນໄດ້ ຈາກການຈົມນ້ຳ ຫຼື ຖືກໄຟຟ້າຊັອດ ຫຼື ຖືກດິນທັບຖົມ ຫຼື ຕາຍຍ້ອນອາການອຸນຫະພູມໃນຮ່າງກາຍຕ່ຳຜິດປົກກະຕິ.
ນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ແລະເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມ ທີ່ເປັນຖິ່ນຖານບ້ານເກີດຂອງປະຊາຊົນນຳນວນປະມານ 30 ລ້ານຄົນ ແລະມັກຈະເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແລະນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ. ລັດຖະບານ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການເພື່ອຍົກຍ້າຍນະຄອນຫຼວງຂຶ້ນໄປຍັງແຂວງກາລີມານຕັນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເກາະບໍນຽວ.
More than 30,000 people have been displaced in Jakarta due to flash flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains that hit the city on New Year's Eve.
Hundreds of neighborhoods in the Indonesian capital have been left submerged by the fast rising floods, forcing authorities to shut off electricity across the city.Several subway lines were shut down, as well as one of Jakarta's airports after its runway was submerged.
Rescue workers were caught on video guiding residents out of their flooded homes and through the strong currents with ropes.
At least 21 people have died as a result of the flooding, the victims either drowning, electrocuted, buried under landslides, or dying of hypothermia.
Jakarta and its surrounding areas are home to some 30 million people, and is prone to earthquakes and flooding.The government has announced plans to move the capital to East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.