500 ຄົນຖືກຈັບ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງ ເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວ ຢູ່ເບລາຣຸສ

ຕຳຫຼວດເບລາຣຸສ ຈັບພວກປະທ້ວງ 500 ຄົນ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເລັກຊານເດີ ລູກາເຊັງໂກ ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານລູກາເຊັງໂກ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກຳອຳນາດມາເປັນເວລາ 26 ປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກ

ເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມເປັນຄັ້ງທີຫົກໃນວັນທີ 9 ສິງຫາ. ແຕ່ຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ໃນປະ

ເທດເຫັນວ່າ ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດ ໝາຍ. ທ່ານອ້າງວ່າໄດ້ຮັບ

ຄະແນນ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງການປ່ອນບັດ.

ກະຊວງພາຍໃນຂອງເບລາຣຸສກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 150 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ ຜ່ານມາ

ແລະອີກ 350 ຄົນໃນວັນອາທິດ ລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນ 22 ເມືອງ ອີງຕາມລາຍ

ງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງປະມານ 100,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງມິງສ໌.

ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທີມະນຸດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການທັບມ້າງປາບປາມພວກປະທ້ວງໃນທ້າຍ

ອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮຸນແຮງເທົ່າກັບການທັບມ້າງຄັ້ງກ່ອນ ຊຶ່ງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງນັ້ນ

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ໃຊ້ແກັສນໍ້າຕາ ໃຊ້ໄມ້ຄ້ອນ ແລະຍິງລູກປືນຢາງ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ຝູງຊົນ. ພວກ

ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄົນ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

Police in Belarus arrested 500 protesters over the weekend, as demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko continued.

Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, claimed his sixth reelection in the Aug. 9 election. But many in the country view the outcome as illegitimate. He claimed 80% of the vote.

The country’s Interior Ministry said 150 people were arrested Saturday and another 350 on Sunday during protests across 22 cities, according to The Associated Press.

Around 100,000 protesters took to the streets in the capital, Minsk.

A human rights group said the crackdowns on protesters over the weekend were not as violent as previous clampdowns, during which police used tear gas, truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. Several protesters were reportedly killed.