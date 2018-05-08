ບ່ອນແຕກແຫງໃໝ່ໃນພື້ນດິນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວາ ແລະແກັສໄຫຼອອກມາ ໃນປະຊາຄົມ
ຮາວາຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ ຕຶກອາຄານ 35 ຫຼັງໄດ້ຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້ໄປແລ້ວ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີການລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ 12 ຄັ້ງ ໃນເຂດໝູ່ບ້ານເລລານີ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນການລະເບີດທີ່ມີລັກສະນະອຽງໄປທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ.
ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້. ບໍ່ແມ່ນໂດຍຂ້ອຍດອກ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນສິ່ງ
ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ນີ້ ໃນການລະເບີດ ປີ 1955 ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປເປັນເວລາ 88 ມື້. ແຕ່ວ່າ
ນີ້ແມ່ນເລື່ອງປົກ ກະຕິ ທີ່ວ່າແຜ່ນດິນຈະແຕກແຫງອອກ. ແຜ່ນດິນໄດ້ແຕກອອກ
ຢ່າງໄວວາ ແລະເປີດໂອ ກາດໃຫ້ອາຍຫລັ່ງອອກມາ ແລະຫລັ່ງອອກມາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ
ແລະແລ້ວລາວາ ກໍຈະໄຫຼອອກມາ.”
ພວກຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ພາກັນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຊັກຖາມ
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຊຸມຂອງປະຊາຄົມນັ້ນ.
ພວກຜູ້ໃນຄຸ້ມທີ່ຖືກຍ້າຍອອກໜີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກັບຄືນໄດ້ກວດກາເບິ່ງບ້ານ
ເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກະກຽມ
ທີ່ຈະອອກໜີໂດຍໄວວາ ໃນການເຕືອນທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາສັ້ນໆ.
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຮ່ອງຮອຍເທື່ອວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດລາວາຈຶ່ງຈະຢຸດເຊົາ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍວ່າ ອີກໄກປານໃດທີ່
ມັນຈະມັນຈະໄຫລຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ່ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where 35 structures have burned down.
Officials say there are 12 eruption events in Leilani Estates.
"This is a typical east rift zone eruption. We saw similar things. Not me personally, but we saw similar things in 1955 the eruption that went on for 88 days. But this is fairly typical activity these fissures can open. They've been opening fairly quickly a crack develops then steam comes out and a lot of steam and then lava will issue."
Hundreds of residents gathered Monday evening to ask authorities about the situation during a community meeting.
Residents of the evacuated subdivision are being allowed to check on their properties , with a warning from officials they must be prepared to leave on short notice.
There's no indication when this particular lava flow might stop or how far it might spread.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ