ບ່ອນແຕກແຫງ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາ​ວາ ​ແລະ​ແກັສໄຫຼ​ອອກ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ

ຮາ​ວາຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ ຕຶກອາຄານ 35 ຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້ໄປແລ້ວ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ 12 ຄັ້ງ ​ໃນເຂດ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານເລ​ລາ​ນີ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ “​ນີ້ເປັນການລະເບີດທີ່ມີລັກສະນະອຽງໄປທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້. ບໍ່​ແມ່ນໂດຍ​ຂ້ອຍດອກ, ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​

ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ ​ນີ້ ​ໃນການລະເບີດ ​ປີ 1955 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຳເນີນໄປເປັນເວລາ 88 ມື້. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ປົກ ກະຕິ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ຈະ​ແຕກ​ແຫງ​ອອກ​. ແຜ່ນດິນໄດ້ແຕກອອກ​

ຢ່າງ​ໄວວາ ​ແລະ​ເປີ​ດ​ໂ​ອ ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ອາຍຫລັ່ງ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ແລະຫລັ່ງ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ

​ແລະ​ແລ້ວ​ລາ​ວາ ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄຫຼອອກ​ມາ.”

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ພາກັນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ໃນແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊັກຖາມ

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສະຖານະ​ການ ​ໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ໃນຄຸ້ມທີ່ຖືກຍ້າຍອອກໜີ ​ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄດ້​ກວດກາ​ເບິ່ງ​ບ້ານ

​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກະກຽມ

ທີ່ຈະອອກໜີໂດຍໄວວາ ໃນ​ການ​ເຕືອນທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາສັ້ນໆ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍເທື່ອວ່າ ​ເມື່ອ​ໃດ​ລາ​ວາ​ຈຶ່ງຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍ​ວ່າ ອີກ​ໄກ​ປານ​ໃດ​ທີ່

​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມັນຈະໄຫລ​ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ

Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where 35 structures have burned down.



Officials say there are 12 eruption events in Leilani Estates.



"This is a typical east rift zone eruption. We saw similar things. Not me personally, but we saw similar things in 1955 the eruption that went on for 88 days. But this is fairly typical activity these fissures can open. They've been opening fairly quickly a crack develops then steam comes out and a lot of steam and then lava will issue."





Hundreds of residents gathered Monday evening to ask authorities about the situation during a community meeting.



Residents of the evacuated subdivision are being allowed to check on their properties , with a warning from officials they must be prepared to leave on short notice.



There's no indication when this particular lava flow might stop or how far it might spread.