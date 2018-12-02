ນາງ ວິມ​ລາ ຢາດ​າ​ຟ, ຊາວ​ນາ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ຮາ​ເຣຍ​ນາ ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ, ຄ່າ

ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍກະສິກຳເຊັ່ນຝຸ່ນ, ເມັດພັນພືດແມ່ນໄດ້ຖີບຕົວຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່ລາຄາຜົນຜະລິດນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕົກຕ່ຳລົງ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກ 10 ຄົນນັ້ນບໍ່ມີລາຍໄດ້

ເລີຍຈາກທົ່ງນາທີ່ມີຄວາມກວ້າງ 4 ເອເຄີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ລາວໄດ້ຈົ່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ

ຮອດບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາກຜົນຫຍັງຈາກແຮງງານທີ່ຄອບຄົວທັງໝົດໄດ້ທຸ້ມເທໃສ່ໃນນາ, ເຖິງ

ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຂະຫຍັນໝົດມື້ໝົດຄືນກໍຕາມ.”

ນາງ ຢາ​ດາ​ຟ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຊາວ​ນາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມພິເສດຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ: ລາຄາທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບຜົນຜະລິດຈາກນາ

ແລະ ການຍົກເວັ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານຈາກການຈ່າຍເງິນກູ້ຢືມທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາອອກມາຈາກ

ຄະນາຄານ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​

ນະບົດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ່ມຂຶນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍໄດ້ຈາກການເຮັດກະສິກຳທີ່

ໜ້ອຍລົງ ຍ້ອນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ມີໜີ້ສິນ.

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ 1,300 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສ​ການ​ເຮັດ​

ກະສິກຳນັ້ນ, ລາຍໄດ້ຈາກນາເຂດຕ່ຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍມາດົນນານ ແລະ ໄດ້

ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການສັນຍາຈາກນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ໃຫ້ຂະຫຍາຍລາຍ

ໄດ້ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າພາຍໃນປີ 2022. ແຕ່ການໝົດຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືທີ່

ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນບັນດາຊຸມຊົນຊາວນານັ້ນ ໃຫ້ສ້າງຄວາມທ້າຍໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໂມດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ທ່ານ ພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຄືນອີກໃນປີໜ້າ.

Vimla Yadav, a farmer from India's Haryana state, says agriculture costs, such as fertilizers and seeds, have soared, yet produce prices have plunged, leaving her family of 10 with virtually no profit from their four-acre farm. "We don't even get the fruits of the labor that the entire family puts in on the farm, although we slog day and night," she laments.



Yadav is one of the tens of thousands of angry farmers from around the country who poured into the Indian capital recently, demanding a special session of parliament to discuss their demands:better prices for farm produce and a waiver by the government from repaying loans taken from banks.



The protest highlighted the deepening distress among the population in the countryside, where there is growing concern about diminishing agricultural profits because many are being driven into debt.



In a country where half the population of 1.3 billion depends on agriculture, low farm profits have long been a challenge and prompted promises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double rural incomes by 2022. But the growing disenchantment among the farming community could pose a challenge to Modi as he seeks re-election next year.