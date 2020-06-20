ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ສຫລ ໄປສໍາຫລວດ ເບິ່ງຄວາມເລິກຂອງ ພື້ນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການ

ອົງການນາຊາ ສືບຕໍ່ສ້າງຂີດໝາຍອັນສໍາຄັນໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງອາທິດມາແລ້ວ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດທີ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຂຶ້ນໄປຈາກເທິງໜ້າດິນຂອງສະ ຫະລັດເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ໃນຮອບເກືອບຮອດນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມານີ້. ນັກບິນອະວະກາດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມ ເບິ່ງຄວາມເລິກຂອງພື້ນມະຫາສະໝຸດຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການອະວະກາດໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຈະເອົາໄປ ເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງຜູ້ສໍາຄັນຢູ່ໃນຫໍກຽດຕິຍົດໃນປີນີ້. ໃນອາທິດນີ້ Arash Arabasadi, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອໄດ້ນໍາພາພວກເຮົາໄປຍັງຊັ້ນອະວະກາດ ຊຶ່ງບົວ ສະຫວັນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນໍາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ທ່ອງທ່ຽວໂຄຈອນໃນອະວະກາດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ເທິງສະຫວັນ ຊັ້ນ ຟ້າສະເໝີໄປ ບາງຄັ້ງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໂດຍການລົງໄປສໍາຫລວດ ໃຕ້ພື້ນມະຫາສະໝຸດອັນເລິກໆ ແທນ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານນາງແຄດຕີ ຊູລີວານ (Kathy Sullivan) ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ແລະນັກຖ່າຍຮູບຢູ່ພື້ນທະເລ, ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຊົ່ວກັ້ນໃຈນຶ່ງ ອອກຈາກຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງເກາະກວມ ເພື່ອລົງໄປໃນນໍ້າ ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ເລິກປະມານ 11 ກິໂລແມັດ ເພື່ອໄປຫາຈຸດທີ່ເລິກທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊູລິວານ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທໍາອິດທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມບ່ອນເລິກ ທີ່ ເປັນບ່ອນທ້າທາຍ ຫລື Challenger Deep ຢູ່ທີ່ພື້ນເລິກໆ ຂອງເຂດທະເລ ມາເຣຍນາ ຫລື Mariana Trench. ທ່ານນາງຍັງເປັນຄົນທໍາອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຜະຈົນ ໄພລົງໄປພື້ນຂອງໜ່ວຍໂລກ ແລະເທິງອະວະກາດ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ສົ່ງພາບອັນນີ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງທວີດເຕີໂດຍໃຊ້ບັນຊີທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ World Oceans Day ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ວັນແຫ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ທີ່ສະຫລອງກັນ ໃນວັນທີ 8 ມິຖຸນາໃນທຸກປີ.

ທ່ານນາງຊູລີວານປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ໃນທີ່ຖ່າຍໃນປີ 2013 ຮ່ວມກັບເພື່ອນນັກບິນອະ ວະກາດດ້ວຍກັນ, ທ່ານແພມ ແມລຣອຍ (Melroy)… ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃນອາ ທິດນີ້ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ທີ່ສໍາຄັນຢູ່ໃນຫໍກຽດ

ຕິຍົດ.

ທ່ານນາງແພມ ແມລຣອຍ (Melroy)… ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນບັນ ຊີລາຍຊື່ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ທີ່ສໍາຄັນຢູ່ໃນຫໍກຽດຕິຍົດ ທີ່ຕິດຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ ທ່ຽວຊົມຂອງແຂກຄົນທີ່ສູນອະວະກາດເຄັນເນດີຂອງອົງການນາຊາ ໃນເກາະ ເມຣິດ, ລັດຟລໍຣິດາເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມນັບຖື ແລະສັນລະເສີນຕໍ່ຄົນ ແລະອະດີດເພື່ອນ ຮ່ວມງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ ງຢູ່ໃນຄະນະກໍາມະ ການຄັດເລືອກນີ້. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອົດທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮູ້ສຶກຕຶ້ນຕັນໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້ ມີແຕ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈຫລາຍ ເມື່ອເຫັນວ່າຄົນທີ່ເຈົ້ານັບຖື ແລະສັນລະ ເສີນນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ກຽດເຈົ້າແບບນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າ ປະທັບໃຈຫລາຍ.”

ທ່ານແມລຣອຍ (Melroy)…ຈະເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງບຸກ ຄົນສໍາຄັນທີ່ ຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນແຂກຄົນທ່ຽວຊົມທີ່ສູນອະວະກາດເຄັນເນດີ ຂອງອົງການນາຊາ ໃນ ລັດຟລໍຣິດາຮ່ວມກັນກັບທ່ານນາງ ຊູລີວານ ແລະ ອະດີດ ພະນັກງານອົງການ ນາຊາຄົນອື່ນໆອີກ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການນາຊາ ກໍາລັງກະກຽມຂຶ້ນໄປປະຕິບັດງານ ຢູ່ເທິງດວງຈັນ ຢູ່ນີ້ ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວກໍໄດ້ຈົດບັນທຶກເຫດການປະຫລາດ ໃນທາງວິສະວະກໍາ ແບບທໍາມະຊາດຢູ່ໃນໂລກນີ້.

ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍກໍາລັງສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນນໍ້າ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເອີ້ນກັບຫລິ້ນໆ ວ່າ “snot palaces” ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ”ຜາສາດລາດຊະວັງແຫ່ງນໍ້າເມືອກ.” ບັນດາສັດທີ່ມີຮູບຮ່າງຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບລູກ ຮວກໄດ້ສ້າງໂຄງຮ່າງທີ່ສັບສົນ ທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍນໍ້າເມືອກຢູ່ເທິງຫົວຂອງພວກມັນ. ນໍ້າເມືອກນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງ ແລະກັ່ນຕອງອາຫານ ໃຫ້ພວກມັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາລະນີ ຄາຕິຈາ (Kakani Katija), ນັກວິສະວະກໍາດ້ານຊີວະ ພາບຢູ່ສະຖາບັນຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃນຫໍພິພິດທະພັນສັດນໍ້າໃນເຂດອ່າວມົນເທິເຣ ອະ ທິບາຍກ່ຽວ ກັບການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ໃນທະເລເລິກນີ້ໃຫ້ຟັງວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ອັນນີ້ຈະເປີດໃຫ້ ມີການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າອັນອື່ນອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າໂຄງຮ່າງອັນນີ້ ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສ້າງມັນຄືນ ມາເອົາເອງໄດ້ແນວໃດ? ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ໄດ້ ບໍ່? ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຄືໂຄງຮ່າງທີ່ກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍອອກທີ່ອາດຈະເລີ້ມມີຂະໜາດ 1 ມີ ລີແມັດ ແຕ່ວ່າກໍຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທາງຂວາງໄດ້ຮອດ 1 ແມັດ. ພວກເຮົາຈະ ສາມາດເຮັດແນວນັ້ນເອົາເອງໄດ້ແນວໃດ ແລະສ້າງໂຄງຮ່າງທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກ ໄດ້ບໍ່?”

ສັດພວກນີ້ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັບມະນຸດທີ່ບໍ່ມີກະດູກສັນຫລັງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດແລະມັນສ້າງ ໂຄງຮ່າງ ທີ່ເທົ່າກັນກັບເຮືອນຫ້າຊັ້ນ. ການຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ ມື້ນຶ່ງອາດສາມາດຊ່ວຍ ພວກນັກວິສະວະກໍາຂອງອົງການນາຊາ ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບໂຄງຮ່າງສໍາລັບມະນຸດ ຢູ່ເທິງດວງຈັນໄດ້.

ທ້າຍສຸດ ແລະພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຄັ້ງທີສອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ນັກດາລາສາດໄດ້ກວດພົບຄື້ນ ວິທະຍຸພຸ້ງອອກມາໄວໆ ຫລື FRB ຈາກອະວະກາດ. ກ້ອງສ່ອງທາງໄກ ໂລ ແວລ (Lovell) ຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດຈັບພາບຄື້ນເໜັງຕີງ, ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 157 ວັນ ໄດ້. ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດຍັງບໍ່ທັນຮູ້ເທື່ອວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດເຫດການ ທີ່ແປກແລະມາຫລອນໃຫ້ເຫັນຢູ່ນີ້.

NASA continues marking milestones more than a week after the first manned launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. An astronaut made a historic visit to the depths of the ocean floor while the space agency unveiled this year’s roster of Hall of Fame inductees. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us This Week in Space.

Spacefarers don’t always make history in the heavens - sometimes they do it by exploring the ocean deep instead.

Sunday, astronaut and oceanographer Kathy Sullivan took a breathtaking trip off the coast of Guam, going down about 11-kilometers in Pacific waters to reach the deepest point on Earth.

Sullivan became the first woman to visit Challenger Deep at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. She is also the first person to have ventured to the planet’s floor as well as space. She tweeted this photo with the hashtag World Oceans Day, observed June 8th.

Sullivan appears in this 2013 photo with fellow astronaut Pam Melroy…… who was selected this week for induction in the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

“You know, I have enormous respect and admiration for the people and the former colleagues that sit on the selection committee. And it can’t help but make you feel good when people you respect and admire honor you in this way. I mean, that’s pretty amazing.”

Melroy will join Sullivan and other NASA-alumni at the Hall of Fame in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

As NASA preps for Moon missions, the agency is taking note of natural engineering marvels on earth.

Researchers in California are studying underwater real estate they jokingly call “snot palaces.” Tadpole-like creatures build complex structures made of their mucus atop their own heads. The mucus protects them and filters their food.

Bioengineer ((at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute)), Kakani Katija, explains the deep-sea research.

Kakani Katija, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute:

“We're hoping that this opens up other studies in terms of how these structures are built. How can we reconstruct them on our own? Could we make something similar to this? These are expanding structures that may start a millimeter in size but reach a meter across. How can we do that ourselves and build expanding structures?”

The creatures are humans’ closest relatives without a backbone, and they build structures equivalent to a five-story home. The research could one day help NASA engineers tasked with building structures for humans on the moon.

Finally, and for only the second time ever, astronomers detected fast radio bursts, or FRBs, coming from space. The Lovell Telescope in England caught the pulsing pattern, which repeats every 157 days. Scientists don’t yet know the cause of the unusual – and tantalizing - phenomenon.

