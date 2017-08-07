ອະດີດ ໄອຍະການ ຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳ ສົງຄາມ ລາອອກຈາກ ຄະນະກຳມະການ ອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ອະດີດໄອຍະການ ຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນສ່ວນ ໜຶ່ງຂອງຄະ

ນະກຳມາທິການ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລ່ວງ

ລະເມີດໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຊີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະລາອອກຈາກຄະນະກຳມາທິ

ການ ການສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊິີເຣຍ ຍ້ອນຂາດການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກສະພາ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ທ່ານນາງ Carla Del Ponte ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳ ສວິດເຊີແລນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່ອນໜ້າ

ນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນໄອຍະການສຳລັບ ສານອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມສາກົນສຳລັບ

ປະເທດ ຣາວານດາ ແລະ ຢູໂກສລາເວຍ, ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ

ບໍ່ສາມາດຈະເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການທີ່ “ບໍ່ມີພາລະໜ້າທີ່ຫຍັງ” ໄດ້ອີກ

ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໂດຍວາລະສານ Blick ຂອງ ສວິດເຊີແລນ.

ຄະນະກຳມາທິການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2011 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ສອງ

ສາມເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສັນຕິ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານ

Bashar al-Assad ໄດ້ປະທະກັບການປາບປາມໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ສະຖານະ

ການໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ທີ່ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ

400,000 ຄົນ, ອີງ ຕາມການກະປະມານທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນ. ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນອົບພະຍົບປະມານ 5 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນ ແລະ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຄົນ

ອື່ນໆຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານຄົນ ກໍແມ່ນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ Del Ponte ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະລາອອກຈາກຄະນະກຳມາທິການນີ້,

ຍ້ອນບໍ່ເຫັນວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມປະສົງທາງການເມືອງໃດໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ການບໍ່ຢາກ

ສ້າງຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.”

ຄະນະກຳມາທິການນີ້ ໄດ້ອອກລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ປັນແຕ່ລະໄລຍະ ແຈ້ງ ລາຍລະອຽດ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳໂດຍພວກຜູ້ທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເວົ້າວ່າ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະ ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມວນມະນຸດ. ລາຍ

ງານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນ ຊີເຣຍ ແມ່ນກຸ່ມຫຼັກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານ

ຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສະເໜີ

ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ສານພິເສດເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຕັດສິນ

ຄວາມເປັນທຳ.

ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຳນາດໃນການຍັບຢັ້ງ ໃນຖານະເປັນສະ ມາຊິກຖາວອນ

ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ເພື່ອກີດກັ້ນຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂທີ່ຄວນ ຈະໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ອ້າງອີງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

A former war crimes prosecutor who for five years has been a part of a U.N. panel documenting abuses in the Syrian conflict says she is resigning from the Commission of Inquiry on Syria because of a lack of support from the U.N. Security Council.



Carla Del Ponte, a former Swiss attorney general who previously served as a prosecutor for international war crimes tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, said Sunday she can no longer be a part of a commission that "simply doesn't do anything."



Her comments were reported by the Swiss magazine Blick.



The commission has been working since August 2011, a few months after peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met a government crackdown and the situation turned into a civil war that, according estimates, has now killed more than 400,000 people.The U.N. has registered about 5.2 million refugees and says more than 6 million others have been displaced within Syria.



"I am quitting this commission, which is not backed by any political will," Del Ponte said.She accused the members of the Security Council of 'not wanting to establish justice."



The commission periodically issues reports detailing actions by those involved in the Syrian conflict that it says amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.The reports stress that Syrian civilians are the main ones suffering from the country's conflict and recommend the Security Council refer the situation to the International Criminal Court or a special tribunal in order to seek justice.



Russia and China have used their veto power as permanent Security Council members to block resolutions that would have made such a referral.