ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິ​ນ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍ 7.5 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເງິນ​ກ້ອນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ເກື້ອ​ກຸນ​ແກ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສ້າງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ Airbus.

ນີ້​ເປັນຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນຂອງອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກທີ່​ເອົາເງິນ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍກ້ອນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຝ່າຍ​ທຳ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ເທົ່າທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ.

ໂດຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປັບ​ໄໝ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຫລື EU ນັ້ນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂາ​ອອກຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ທີ່ສົ່ງ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເລີ້ມ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ຕຸ​ລາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄປ.

"ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ປີ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ເກື້ອ​ກຸນ​ແກ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Airbus ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໜ່ວງ,” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ໄລ​ທ໌​ໄທ​ເຊີ (Robert Lighthizerຝ, ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 15 ປີ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ຫລື WTO ກໍ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດມີ​ສິດ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຕອບ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເກື້ອ​ກຸນ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຢູ​ໄດ້."



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຂ່າວທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຟິນ​ແລນທີ່​ມີສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂາ​ອອກຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ- ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ​ເອີ້ນ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ WTO ວ່າ "ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ອັນ ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງ" ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ WTO ຢາກ​ “ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າດີ​ໃຈ”.



ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຊີ້​ຂາດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ຄືນ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າ EU ກໍ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ບ​ຣັ​ສ​ເຊີ​ລ​ສ໌ (Brussels) ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ​ຄືນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຈາກ WTO ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຜັກ​ດັນ EU ໄປ​ສູ່​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ອັນ​ອື່ນ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ວາງມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ."



​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນຕໍ່​ເຮືອກ​ບິນ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຫລາຍ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງ ເຫລົ້າ​ວິ​ສ​ກີ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ກອດ (Scotch) ແລະ​ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຣຸ​ແລນ, ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ, ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ອາ​ຫານ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The United States has won a record $7.5 billion award over illegal European Union subsidies to airline builder Airbus.

This is the largest arbitration award the World Trade Organization has ever handed out to a complaining party.

As part of the penalty against the EU, the United States will start imposing stiff tariffs on a wide range of European goods exported to the U.S. starting Oct. 18.

"For years, Europe has been providing massive subsidies to Airbus that have seriously injured the U.S. aerospace industry and our workers," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday. "Finally, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO has confirmed the United States is entitled to impose countermeasures in response to the EU's illegal subsidies."

During a White House press conference with the president of Finland — whose exports would be affected by the tariffs — President Donald Trump called the WTO decision a "big win" for the United States, saying the WTO wanted to "make sure I'm happy."

The WTO's decision is final and cannot be appealed. But the EU issued a statement from Brussels saying, "If the U.S. decides to impose WTO authorized countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same."

The U.S. plans to impose a 10% tariff on European-built commercial aircraft and a 25% tariff on a wide range of European goods, including Scotch and Irish whiskies, clothes, tools and food.

The U.S. brought the EU before the WTO in 2004, accusing Britain, France, Germany and Spain of giving illegal subsidies and grants to Airbus, making its commercial jets much cheaper on the global market than Airbus's chief U.S.-based rival, Boeing.

The USTR says it plans to open talks with the EU "aimed at resolving this issue in a way that will benefit American workers."