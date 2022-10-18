ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ລົງໂທດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີຖະແຫຼວງຂ່າວຂອງເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໃນບົດບາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອິສລາມ ທີ່ທັບມ້າງປາບປາມພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງຕໍທການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກໂຕໄວ້ໂດຍຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳຍ້ອນບໍ່ປົກຜົມຂອງລາວຢ່າງເໝາະສົມດ້ວຍ hijab.
27 ປະເທດໄດ້ກັກຊັບສິນຂອງ 11 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳສອງຄົນ ທ່ານໂມຮຳມາດ ໂຣສຕາມີ ແລະທ່ານຮາຈ ອາມາດ ເມີຊາເອ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ທ່ານອິສຊາ ຊາເຣີພົວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການປິດອິນເຕີແນັດລົງ ຫລັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ໃນການເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນຢູໂຣບ.
ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຢູໂຣບ ພົບປະກັນຢູ່ປະເທດລຸກຊຳເບີກ ຍັງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍອີຣ່ານແລະຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຫລາຍຄົນ “ໃນບົດບາດການປາບປາມຢ່າງປ່າເຖື່ອນຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ.”
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນກາງເດືອນກັນຍາ ຫລັງຈາກການຈັບກຸມ ແລະເສຍຊີວິດບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຕໍ່ມາຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 22 ປີ. ພວກປະທ້ວງຫລາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຢູ່ທົ່ວອີຣ່ານ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານນາງອານາລີນາ ເບເອີບັອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຢູ “ບໍ່ສາມາດ ແລະຈະບໍ່ປິດຕາ” ຂອງການທັບມ້າງຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ. “ມັນຍັງເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກລັດທິນີ້ ສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນໃນວິທີແບບນີ້ ຈະມີເປົ້າໝາຍການລົງໂທດ ໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຫລາຍຢ່າງ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ອີຢູ ໄດ້ປະນາມ “ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງແລະບໍ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງແບບສັນຕິ. ນີ້ເປັນການທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມທ່ຽງທຳ ແລະຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້. ປະຊາຊົນອີຣ່ານຄືດັ່ງຢູ່ໃນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ມີສິດໃນການປະທ້ວງແບບສັນຕິ ແລະສິດທິດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຕ້ອງຄ້ຳປະກັນໃນທຸກວິທີທາງ.”
ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີອີຢູ ຫລາຍທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມຕໍ່ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ຖ້າຫາກລັດຖະບານຂອງອີຣ່ານເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຖ້າຫາກພິສູດວ່າເປັນຈິງ.
ຣັດເຊຍເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ຊື້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຫຼືໂດຣນຕິດລະເບີດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປໂຈມຕີເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃຫຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຮວມທັງນະຄອນຫຼວງກິຢິບໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດກ່ຽວກັບການຂາຍຍານຕິດອາວຸດທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບກໍຕາມ.
The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
The 27-nation bloc froze the assets of 11 people, including two leading morality police officials, Mohammad Rostami and Haj Ahmad Mirzaei, and Information Minister Issa Zarepour, who was cited for his alleged responsibility in the internet shutdown after the protests started. They were also banned from traveling in Europe.
EU foreign ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, also targeted the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces and several local police chiefs "for their role in the brutal repression of the protests."
The demonstrations started in mid-September after the arrest and death days later of Mahsa Amini, who was 22 years old. Dozens of protesters have been killed by security officials during street demonstrations throughout Iran.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU "cannot and will not close our eyes" to the crackdown in Iran. "It is also clear that, if this regime continues to pummel its population in this way, there will be further targeted sanctions packages against those responsible," she said.
In the statement, the EU condemned "the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors. This is unjustifiable and unacceptable. People in Iran, as anywhere else, have the right to peacefully protest and this right must be ensured in all circumstances."
Several European ministers also warned that they will impose additional sanctions against Tehran if the Iranian government's intervention in Russia's war against Ukraine is proven.
Russia is believed to have purchased explosives-laden Iranian drones it has been launching against Ukrainian cities in recent days, including Kyiv on Monday, although Iran has denied sales of the unmanned weaponry.