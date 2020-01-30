ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍແກ່ອັງກິດ ອອກຈາກກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ປະເທດນັ້ນໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະພາບດັ່ງກ່າວມາໄດ້ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວ.
ສະພາຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫລື EU ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໂດຍມີ 621 ສຽງເຫັນດີ ຕໍ່ 49 ສຽງຄັດຄ້ານ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸມັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນການອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບນັ້ນໄປ ຊຶ່ງບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາຈາກສອງຝ່າຍບໍ່ຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ສະພາຂອງອັງກິດໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ອັງກິດຈະຢຸດເຊົາການເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງອີຢູ (EU) ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ຈະແກ່ຍາວໄປຕະຫລອດເວລາທີ່ຍັງເຫລືອຂອງປີນີ້ ໂດຍຈະມີການເຈລະຈາໃໝ່ຫລາຍຄັ້ງກ່ຽວກັບປະເດັນຕ່າງໆຂອງການພົວພັນໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍ.
ສ່ວນສໍາຄັນຂອງການເຈລະຈາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງການຄ້າທີ່ອັງກິດໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນຢາກຈະບັນລຸໄດ້ກ່ອນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ນີ້.
ທ່ານ ເອີຊູລາ ວອນ ເດິ ເລີເຢນ (Ursula von der Leyen), ປະທານກຳມາທິການຂອງອີຢູ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອີຢູເປີດໃຫ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການຄ້າເສລີ ທີ່ບໍ່ເກັບພາສີ ຫລືການຈຳກັດດ້ວຍໂກຕາ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ວ່າທຸລະກິດຂອງອີຢູ ແລະບໍລິສັດຂອງອັງກິດ "ແຂ່ງຂັນກັນຢູ່ໃນເວທີເທົ່າທຽມກັນ" ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ເຫດຜົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ອັງກິດອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໄປກໍແມ່ນຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສາມາດຕັ້ງລະບຽບການຂອງຕົນເອງຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກັບນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເປັນຄວາມປາດຖະໜາຂອງ 27 ປະເທດອື່ນທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບນັ້ນ.
ການເຈລະຈາໃນການອອກຈາກອີຢູໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 2 ປີເຄິ່ງ ໂດຍທີ່ສະພາຂອງອັງກິດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບທຳອິດຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເທຣີຊາ ເມ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງທ່າມກາງສະພາບທີ່ພົບທາງຕັນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່, ທ່ານ ໂບຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳອຳນາດໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນການອອກຈາກອີຢູ ຫລື Brexit ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃຫ້ໄດ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
The European Union gave its final approval Wednesday for Britain to leave bloc after nearly half a century of membership.
The EU parliament voted 621 to 49 in favor of a divorce agreement that negotiators from the two sides brokered last year, and which Britain's parliament approved last week.
Britain will officially cease its EU membership late Friday.
A transition period will follow lasting the rest of the year with new negotiations about various aspects of the new relationship between the two sides.
A key part of those talks will be a trade agreement, which Britain has said it wants to achieve before the end of 2020.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU is open to a free trade agreement with no tariffs or quotas, but only if EU businesses and British companies "compete on a level playing field."
Much of the case for Britain leaving the European Union was that it would be able to set its own rules and not be subject to policy desires of the other 27 members.
Negotiating a divorce agreement took two and a half years, with Britain's parliament rejecting an initial deal multiple times and Prime Minister Theresa May resigning amid the deadlock.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to power in July pledging to finish the Brexit process that began with a 2016 referendum.