ສ​ະຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ແກ່​ອັງ​ກິດ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເ​ທດນັ້ນໄດ້ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວມາ​ໄດ້​ເກືອບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ.

ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງສ​ະຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຫລື EU ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນສຽງ ໂດຍ​ມີ 621 ສຽງເຫັນ​ດີ ຕໍ່ 49 ສຽງ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບນັ້ນ​ໄປ ຊຶ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຈາກ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນໄດ້​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້.

ອັງ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາການ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຢູ (EU) ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້​ອື່ນນີ້.

ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ທີ່ຈະມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄປ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້ ໂດຍຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃໝ່​ຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເດັນ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ.

ສ່ວນ​ສໍ​າ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າທີ່​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ໄດ້​ກ່ອນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2020 ນີ້.



​ທ່ານ ເອີ​ຊູ​ລາ ວອນ ເດິ ເລີ​ເຢນ (Ursula von der Leyen), ປະ​ທານກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຢູ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ອີ​ຢູ​ເປີດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີ ທີ່ບໍ່​ເກັບພາ​ສີ ຫລື​ການຈຳ​ກັດດ້ວຍ​ໂກ​ຕາ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຕ້ອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ທີ່​ວ່າທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຢູ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂອ​ງ​ອັງ​ກິດ "ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ທີ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ" ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.



ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ອັງ​ກິດອອກ​ຈາກສ​ະຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບໄປກໍ​ແມ່ນຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ 27 ປະ​ເທດອື່ນ​ທີ່​ເປັນສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ຫະພາບນັ້ນ.

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຢູ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ 2 ປີ​ເຄິ່ງ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຫລາຍ​ໆຄັ້ງ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເທ​ຣີ​ຊາ ເມ ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ສະ​ພ​າບ​ທີ່​ພົບ​ທາງ​ຕັນ.



ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຄົນ​ໃໝ່, ທ່ານ ໂບ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຢູ ຫລື Brexit ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ມະ​ຕິ​ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາອ​ັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The European Union gave its final approval Wednesday for Britain to leave bloc after nearly half a century of membership.



The EU parliament voted 621 to 49 in favor of a divorce agreement that negotiators from the two sides brokered last year, and which Britain's parliament approved last week.



Britain will officially cease its EU membership late Friday.



A transition period will follow lasting the rest of the year with new negotiations about various aspects of the new relationship between the two sides.



A key part of those talks will be a trade agreement, which Britain has said it wants to achieve before the end of 2020.



EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU is open to a free trade agreement with no tariffs or quotas, but only if EU businesses and British companies "compete on a level playing field."



Much of the case for Britain leaving the European Union was that it would be able to set its own rules and not be subject to policy desires of the other 27 members.



Negotiating a divorce agreement took two and a half years, with Britain's parliament rejecting an initial deal multiple times and Prime Minister Theresa May resigning amid the deadlock.



New Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to power in July pledging to finish the Brexit process that began with a 2016 referendum.