English in a Minute: It's raining cats and dogs.

Welcome to English in a Minute where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຂໍ​ຕ້ອນຮັບ​ສູ່​ລາຍການ​ຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາທີຊຶ່ງ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ

​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ເວົ້າສໍານວນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.



If I told you it was “raining cats and dogs” today, I don’t think you would see this little kitten falling from the sky.

ຖ້າ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ it was “raining cats and dogs” ມື້​ນີ້ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ ​ແມວ​ນ້ອຍ​ພວກ​ນີ້ ຕົກລົງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ທ້ອງຟ້າ ດອກ;



But what would you see? Let’s watch and find out: ​

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ຫຍັງ​ລ່ະ? ​ໄປ​ຟັງ​ກັນ​ເນາະ:



Talent 1: The rain is coming down so hard!

Talent 2: I know, it’s raining cats and dogs today!



This is a very common expression in American English.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສໍານວນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ກັນ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຫລາຍ ​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.



When you say that it’s raining cats and dogs in a conversation,​ it’s another way to say that it’s raining very hard or raining a lot.

ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ it’s raining cats and dogs ​ເວລາ​ທ່າ​ນລົມ​ກັບ​ໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ວິທີ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຝັນ​ກໍາລັງ​ຕົກລົງ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ແລະ​ແຮງ​ຫລາຍ.



You can use this expression anytime and everybody will understand you! ທ່ານ​ສາມາດ​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ກນີ້​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ເວລາ ​ແລະ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ທ່ານ!



So until the next time, stay dry! ສະ​ນັ້ນ ລາ​ກ່ອນ ຈົນ​ກ່ວາ​ຈະ​ເຖິງ​ໂອກາດ​ໜ້າ. ຢ່າ​ໄປ​ຕາກ​ຝົນ​ເດີ້!



And that’s English in a Minute.

ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື​ລາຍການ​ຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດໃນນຶ່ງນາທີຂອງເຮົາ.