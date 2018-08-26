English in a Minute: It's raining cats and dogs.

Welcome to English in a Minute where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດໃນນຶ່ງນາທີຊຶ່ງເຮົາຈະ
ສອນທ່ານໃຫ້ເວົ້າສໍານວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ.
If I told you it was “raining cats and dogs” today, I don’t think you would see this little kitten falling from the sky.
ຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າກັບທ່ານວ່າ it was “raining cats and dogs” ມື້ນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຫັນ ແມວນ້ອຍພວກນີ້ ຕົກລົງມາຈາກທ້ອງຟ້າ ດອກ;
But what would you see? Let’s watch and find out:
ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເຫັນຫຍັງລ່ະ? ໄປຟັງກັນເນາະ:
Talent 1: The rain is coming down so hard!
Talent 2: I know, it’s raining cats and dogs today!
This is a very common expression in American English.
ມັນເປັນສໍານວນທີ່ໃຊ້ກັນທົ່ວໄປຫລາຍ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດອາເມຣິກັນ.
When you say that it’s raining cats and dogs in a conversation, it’s another way to say that it’s raining very hard or raining a lot.
ເວລາທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ it’s raining cats and dogs ເວລາທ່ານລົມກັບໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງມັນແມ່ນວິທີນຶ່ງ ໃນການເວົ້າວ່າ ຝັນກໍາລັງຕົກລົງມາຢ່າງໜັກແລະແຮງຫລາຍ.
You can use this expression anytime and everybody will understand you! ທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍກນີ້ໃນທຸກໆເວລາ ແລະທຸກໆຄົນກໍຈະເຂົ້າໃຈທ່ານ!
So until the next time, stay dry! ສະນັ້ນ ລາກ່ອນ ຈົນກ່ວາຈະເຖິງໂອກາດໜ້າ. ຢ່າໄປຕາກຝົນເດີ້!
And that’s English in a Minute.
ແລະນັ້ນກໍຄືລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດໃນນຶ່ງນາທີຂອງເຮົາ.
