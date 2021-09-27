ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ ໂຣແມນຕິກ

Word: Romantic

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນບົດຣຽນສຳລັບຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາພົບກັນພ້ອມກັບຄຳວ່າ romantic, r o m a n t I c, romantic.

In 2017, England’s Prince Harry surprised American actress Meghan Markle.

ໃນປີ 2017 ເຈົ້າຊາຍ Harry ແຫ່ງພະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ ນາງ Meghan Markle ນັກສະແດງອາເມຣິກັນ.

ROMANTIC

The couple describes the night Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle to marry him.

ທັງສອງຄົນໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງຄືນນັ້ນ ທີ່ເຈົ້າຊາຍ Harry ຂໍແຕ່ງງານກັບ Meghan Markle.

What were we doing?

ເວລານັ້ນພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຫຽັງຢູ່?

Just roasting chicken and it was just, just an amazing surprise.

ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງອົບໄກ່ຢູ່ ແລະມັນກໍເປັນເວລາທີ່ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນແທ້ໆ ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ສຸດ.

It was so sweet and, and natural and very romantic.

ມັນມີຄວາມຫວານຊື້ນ ເປັນແບບທຳມະຊາດ ແລະກໍ ໂຣແມນຕິກແທ້ໆ.

The wedding will be in the month of May in England at Windsor Castle.

ງານອະພິເສກສົມຣົດຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶສພາ ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ທີ່ປາສາດ ວິນຊໍ.

Romantic describes something that involves love between two people.

ຄຳວ່າ Romantic ບັລຍາຍເຖິງສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມຮັກລະຫວ່າງສອງຄົນ.

Romantic behavior is thinking a lot about love and doing things that show strong feelings of love for someone.

ພຶດຕິກຳແຫ່ງຄວາມຮັກ ແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດຄະນິງຫາແຕ່ສິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮັກ ແລະການກະທຳທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຮັກຫອມຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.

Romantic Romantic.