ຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ: A basket case

Sometimes American English doesn’t seem to make sense. Like this: #1 - Gloria has a lot of things going on in her life right now. #2 - Yes, she does. Her parents are sick. Her car is not working. She’s building a new house and she just got a new job. #1 – Wow! That’s a lot of stress. One more thing and she’s going to be a basket case! Will Gloria really become a container for baskets? I don’t think so. If you experience a lot of stress or try to handle too many things at the same time, your life might become very difficult. The nervous strain or tension might wear you out and leave you with a sense of hopelessness. That’s what a basket case means. And that’s English in a Minute! ລາງເທື່ອ ພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມລິກັນ ບາງປະໂຫຽກ ຟັງແລ້ວຄືບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວາມໝາຍເລີຍ! ເຊັ່ນຕົວຢ່າງໃນບົດສົນທະນານີ້: Gloria has a lot of things going on in her life right now. ດຽວນີ້ເຫັນວ່າ Gloria ກຳລັງມີຫຼາຍອັນຫຼາຍແນວ ໃນຊີວິດຂອງລາວ. Yes, she does. Her parents are sick. Her car is not working. She’s building a new house and she just got a new job. ແມ່ນແທ້ ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວບໍ່ສະບາຍ. ຣົດກໍເພ. ເຮືອນໃໝ່ກໍກຳລັງປຸກ ແລະວຽກ ກໍຫາໄດ້ໃໝ່ໆ. Wow! That’s a lot of stress. One more thing and she’s going to be a basket case! Will Gloria really become a container for baskets? I don’t think so. ເອີ່ ຈັ່ງແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍອັນຫຼາຍແນວຫຽຸ້ງສະໝອງເໜາະ. ຖ້າມີອີກແນວນຶ່ງຕື່ມ ລາວຄືກາຍເປັນ basket case ໄປ.