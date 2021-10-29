English in a Minute: ບົດທີ 15, ສໍານວນ "It's up to you" ແປວ່າ "ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ເຈົ້າ"

Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you about idioms in American English.
Making decisions is important and it can be difficult. When you ask people to decide something, you might hear them say:
To find out what this one means, let’s listen to
this conversation.
#1: What do you want for dinner tonight?
#2: I’m not sure. What do you want?
#1: It’s up to you. Whatever you want, we
will have.
When you say, “it’s up to you,” it’s another way
to say that you want the other person to
choose.
That might be because you can’t decide, or
you are being nice and letting someone else
choose.
And that’s English in a Minute!
|Making decisions is important and it can be
difficult. When you ask people to decide
something, you might hear them say:
ການຕັດສີນໃຈ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນ ແລະບາງຄັ້ງ
ກໍມີຄວາມລຳບາກ. ເວລາທ່ານຂໍໃຫ້ຄົນຕັດສີນໃຈເຮັດ
ອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ ທ່ານມັກຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ:
“It’s up to you.”
|
To find out what this one means, let’s listen
to this conversation.
ເພື່ອຢາກຮູ້ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນ ລອງມາຟັງບົດສົນ
ທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງ.
#1: What do you want for dinner tonight?
ມື້ແລງນີ້ ເຈົ້າຢາກກິນຫຍັງ?
#2: I’m not sure. What do you want? ຂ້ອຍ
ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ ຊັ້ນເຈົ້າເດ້ ເຈົ້າຢາກກິນຫຽັງ?
#1: It’s up to you. Whatever you want, we
will have. ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ເຈົ້າ. ເຈົ້າຢາກຫຽັງ
ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະກິນອັນນັ້ນ.
When you say, “it’s up to you,” it’s another way
to say that you want the other person to choose.
ເວລາທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “it’s up to you,” ມັນວິທີນຶ່ງອີກ
ທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນຮູ້ວ່າ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເປັນຄົນເລືອກ.
That might be because you can’t decide, or
you are being nice and letting someone else
choose.
ທັງນີ້ກໍອາດເປັນເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານຕັດສີນໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼືບໍ່ ທ່ານ
ກໍແມ່ນເປັນຄົນດີ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນເປັນຄົນເລືອກ.
ຄຳວ່າ Choose, c-h-o-o-se = Choose ແປວ່າເລືອກ ຫລືເລືອກເອົາ
ຄຳວ່າ Decide, D-e-c-i-d-e = Decide ແປວ່າຕັດສິນໃຈ
ຄຳວ່າ Decision D-e-ci-s-i-o-n = Decision ແປວ່າການຕັດສິນໃຈ
ລອງຟັງຄຳເວົ້າເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລ້ວເວົ້າຕາມຫລັງຂະພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງທ່ານ choose, choose, decide, decide, decision, decision.
And that’s English in a Minute!