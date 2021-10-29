ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຮຽນອັງກິດ ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີ

English in a Minute: ບົດທີ 15, ສໍານວນ "It's up to you" ແປວ່າ "ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ເຈົ້າ"

English in a Minute: It's Up To You
English in a Minute: It's Up To You

English in a Minute: "It's Up To You" ແປວ່າ "ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ເຈົ້າ"

Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you about idioms in American English.

ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ English in a Minute, `It's up to you" ແປ​ວ່າ "ສຸດ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ"
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

Making decisions is important and it can be difficult. When you ask people to decide s​omething, you might hear them say:


“It’s up to you.”

To find out what this one means, let’s listen to
this conversation.

#1: What do you want for dinner tonight?
#2: I’m not sure. What do you want?
#1: It’s up to you. Whatever you want, we
will have.

When you say, “it’s up to you,” it’s another way
to say that you want the other person to
choose.
That might be because you can’t decide, or
you are being nice and letting someone else
choose.
And that’s English in a Minute!

Making decisions is important and it can be
difficult. When you ask people to decide
something, you might hear them say:

ການຕັດ​ສີນ​ໃຈ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ສຳຄັນ ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​
ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລຳບາກ. ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນຕັດ​ສີນ​ໃຈ​ເຮັດ
​ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ:

“It’s up to you.” ​

To find out what this one means, let’s listen
to this conversation.​

ເພື່ອຢາກ​ຮູ້​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນ
ທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ.

#1: What do you want for dinner tonight?
ມື້​ແລງ​ນີ້ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກກິນ​ຫຍັງ?
#2: I’m not sure. What do you want? ຂ້ອຍ
ບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ ​ຊັ້ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ເດ້ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກກິນ​ຫຽັງ?
#1: It’s up to you. Whatever you want, we
will have. ສຸດ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຫຽັງ
ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ກິນ​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ.​

When you say, “it’s up to you,” it’s another way
to say that you want the other person to choose.
ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “it’s up to you,” ມັນວິທີນຶ່ງອີກ
ທີ່​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນອື່ນ​ຮູ້ວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເລືອກ.
That might be because you can’t decide, or
you are being nice and letting someone else
choose.
ທັງນີ້​ກໍ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຕັດ​ສີນ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ ທ່ານ​
ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ດີ ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນອື່ນ​ເປັນຄົນ​ເລືອກ.

ຄຳ​ວ່າ Choose, c-h-o-o-se = Choose ແປ​ວ່າ​ເລືອກ ຫລື​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ

​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Decide, D-e-c-i-d-e = Decide ແປ​ວ່າ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ

ຄຳ​ວ່າ Decision D-e-ci-s-i-o-n = Decision ແປ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ

ລອງ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ແລ້ວ​ເວົ້າ​ຕາມ​ຫລັງ​ຂະ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ທ່ານ choose, choose, decide, decide, decision, decision.

And that’s English in a Minute!

