English in a Minute: ບົດທີ 15, ສໍານວນ "It's up to you" ແປວ່າ "ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ເຈົ້າ"

Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you about idioms in American English.



Making decisions is important and it can be difficult. When you ask people to decide s​omething, you might hear them say:



“It’s up to you.”

To find out what this one means, let’s listen to

this conversation.



#1: What do you want for dinner tonight?

#2: I’m not sure. What do you want?

#1: It’s up to you. Whatever you want, we

will have.



When you say, “it’s up to you,” it’s another way

to say that you want the other person to

choose.

That might be because you can’t decide, or

you are being nice and letting someone else

choose.

And that’s English in a Minute!

