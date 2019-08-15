English in a Minute:(28)



Hit the sack





Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.



If you have ever heard American English, you might have heard this:



Hit the sack.



What does this mean? Let’s find out by listening to this conversation:

#1 – I’m exhausted and can’t stay up another minute. I am going to hit the sack.

#2 – I probably should do the same. It’s been a long day.

It sounds like they are tired and ready to sleep. That’s what “hit the sack” means; you are going to bed. During World War II, American soldiers called their sleeping bags “sacks.” So “hit the sack” meant to go to bed. Today, people use this phrase all the time.



And that’s English in a Minute!



If you have ever heard American English, you might have heard this:



Hit the sack.



ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຳນວນ:

Hit the sack.



What does this mean? Let’s find out by listening to this conversation:



ມັນມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍວ່າ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ລະ? ລອງ​ມາຟັງບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ກ່ອນ​ເໜາະ ບາງທີ​ເຮົາ

ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.

#1 – I’m exhausted and can’t stay up another minute. I am going to hit the sack.

ຂ້ອຍມາເມື່ອຍ​ແທ້ ຂ້ອຍ​ຊິ​ທົນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ນາທີ​ດຽວ​ດອກ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ນອນ​ແຫຼ໊ະ. I am going to hit the sack.

#2 – I probably should do the same. It’s been a long day.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ​ຄື​ຊິ​ໄປ​ນອນ​ຄື​ກັນ. ມື້​ນີ້​ຈັ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ບໍ່​ເລີກ​ບໍ່​ແລ້ວ​ເປັນ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.

It sounds like they are tired and ready to sleep.

ຟັງ​ແລ້​ວປາກົດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຄື​ຢາກ​ໄປ​ນອນ​ແລ້ວ.​

That’s what “hit the sack” means; you are going to bed.

ນັ້ນ​ແຫຼ໊ະຄື​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “hit the sack”

During World War II, American soldiers called their sleeping bags “sacks.”