English in a Minute:(28)
Hit the sack
Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
If you have ever heard American English, you might have heard this:
Hit the sack.
What does this mean? Let’s find out by listening to this conversation:
#1 – I’m exhausted and can’t stay up another minute. I am going to hit the sack.
#2 – I probably should do the same. It’s been a long day.
It sounds like they are tired and ready to sleep. That’s what “hit the sack” means; you are going to bed. During World War II, American soldiers called their sleeping bags “sacks.” So “hit the sack” meant to go to bed. Today, people use this phrase all the time.
And that’s English in a Minute!
ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານກໍອາດຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນ:
Hit the sack.
What does this mean? Let’s find out by listening to this conversation:
ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດລະ? ລອງມາຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ກ່ອນເໜາະ ບາງທີເຮົາ
ອາດຈະເຂົ້າໃນກໍເປັນໄດ້.
#1 – I’m exhausted and can’t stay up another minute. I am going to hit the sack.
ຂ້ອຍມາເມື່ອຍແທ້ ຂ້ອຍຊິທົນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປອີກບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່ນາທີດຽວດອກ. ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປນອນແຫຼ໊ະ. I am going to hit the sack.
#2 – I probably should do the same. It’s been a long day.
ຂ້ອຍກໍຄືຊິໄປນອນຄືກັນ. ມື້ນີ້ຈັ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ບໍ່ເລີກບໍ່ແລ້ວເປັນຈັກເທື່ອ.
It sounds like they are tired and ready to sleep.
ຟັງແລ້ວປາກົດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍແລະຜູ້ໃດກໍຄືຢາກໄປນອນແລ້ວ.
That’s what “hit the sack” means; you are going to bed.
ນັ້ນແຫຼ໊ະຄືຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳວ່າ “hit the sack”
During World War II, American soldiers called their sleeping bags “sacks.”