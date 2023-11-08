ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີ: “Sharp cookie” ແປວ່າ “ຄົນຫຼັກແຫຼມ/ສະຫຼາດຫຼັກແຫຼມ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Cookies are delicious. But this kind of cookie sounds dangerous.

ຄຸກກີ້ມັນແຊບ. ແຕ່ “Sharp cookie” ຟັງເບິ່ງຄືເປັນຕາອັນຕະລາຍແທ້.



Jonathan: Anna, you look worried. What’s up?

ໂຈນາທານ: ອານນາ, ເຈົ້າເບິ່ງກັງວົນໃຈ. ເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ?

Anna: Today is my beekeeping test. I have to pass if I want to be a professional beekeeper.

ອານນາ: ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນມື້ການສອບເສັງການລ້ຽງເຜິ້ງຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງເສັງໃຫ້ຜ່ານ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຢາກເປັນນັກລ້ຽງເຜິ້ງມືອາຊີບ.

Jonathan: don’t worry about it. You’re a sharp cookie. I’m sure you’ll do fine!

ໂຈນາທານ: ບໍ່ຕ້ອງກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບມັນ. ເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນຫຼັກແຫຼມ. ຂ້ອຍໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໄດ້ດີ!

Anna: Thanks. I just hope I don’t have to touch any real bees.

ອານນາ: ຂອບໃຈ. ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຫວັງວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງສຳພັດກັບເຜິ້ງແທ້ໆ ຈັກໂຕເລີຍ.

“Sharp cookie” describes someone who is intelligent and a quick learner. In this case, “sharp” means “smart.” In fact, “smart cookie” is also a common expression in American English. The two phases mean the same thing.

“Sharp cookie” ໝາຍເຖິງຄົນທີ່ສະຫຼາດ ແລະຮຽນຮູ້ໄວ. ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້,​ “sharp” ໝາຍເຖິງ “ສະຫຼາດ/ສະຫຼາດຫຼັກແຫຼມ”. ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວ, “smart cookie” ກໍຍັງເປັນສຳນວນທົ່ວໄປສຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ທັງສອງສຳນວນແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍແບບດຽວກັນ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.