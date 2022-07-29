Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
You already know that firefighters are trained to safely put out fires.
“Put out fires.”
ທ່ານຄົງຮູ້ດີຢູ່ແລ້ວເນາະວ່າ ນັກດັບເພີງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມເພື່ອໃຫ້ດັບມອດໄຟໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ."
“Put out fires.”
Do Anna and Jonathan have new careers? Anna ແລະ Jonathan ມີອາຊີບໃຫມ່ບໍ?
ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ແລະ Jonathan ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງເນາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອາຊີບໃໝ່ແທ້ ຫລືບໍ່?
Anna! I haven't seen you all week. What have you been doing?
ແອນນາ! ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເຈົ້າເລີຍໃນຕະຫຼອດອາທິດນີ້. ເຈົ້າໄປເຮັດຫຍັງຢູ່?
I have been busy putting out fires. ຂ້ອຍກະຫຍຸ້ງຢູ່ກັບການແກ້ບັນຫາອັນຮີບດ່ວນ.
First Kim yelled at a very important customer and then Kevin! Kevin gave the wrong presentation at a big meeting.
ທໍາອິດນາງຄີມ (Kim) ຮ້ອງໃສ່ລູກຄ້າທີ່ສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຈາກນັ້ນທ້າວເຄບວິນ (Kevin)! Kevin ເອົາບົດບັນລະຍາຍຜິດ ໄປນຳສະເໜີຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່.
So now is not a good time to tell you that there is a big mistake in this report…?
ຄັນຊັ້ນ.. ດຽວນີ້ ກະຄືຊິບໍ່ແມ່ນຍາມດີເນາະ ທີ່ຈະບອກເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດພາດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຢູ່ ໃນບົດລາຍງານນີ້…?
As an idiom, to put out fires means to deal with urgent problems rather than your usual tasks.
ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນເປັນສຳນວນ ຫລື idiom ຄຳວ່າ "put out fires" ຊຶ່ງແປຕາມໂຕແມ່ນ “ການດັບມອດໄຟ” ນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ການຈັດການກັບບັນຫາອັນຮີບດ່ວນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນວຽກງານທີ່ມີຢູ່ຢ່າງເປັນປົກກະ ຕິຂອງທ່ານ.
Think of the problem as a fire--something that needs to be dealt with quickly before it spreads or causes much damage.
ໃຫ້ຄິດເຖິງບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວຄືກັນກັບເປັນໄຟໄຫມ້ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ຢ່າງໄວວາ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະແຜ່ລາມໄປ ຫຼືເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍ.
