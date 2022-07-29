Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

You already know that firefighters are trained to safely put out fires.

“Put out fires.”

ທ່ານຄົງຮູ້ດີ​ຢູ່ແລ້ວເນາະວ່າ ນັກດັບເພີງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມເພື່ອໃຫ້ດັບມອດໄຟໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ."

“Put out fires.”

Do Anna and Jonathan have new careers? Anna ແລະ Jonathan ມີອາຊີບໃຫມ່ບໍ?

ພວກ​ເຮົາມາພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຟັງບົດສົນ​ທະ​ນາລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ແລະ Jonathan ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະວ່າ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ໃໝ່ແທ້​ ຫລືບໍ່​?



Anna! I haven't seen you all week. What have you been doing?

ແອນນາ! ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເຈົ້າເລີຍ​ໃນຕະຫຼອດອາທິດນີ້. ເຈົ້າໄປເຮັດຫຍັງຢູ່?

I have been busy putting out fires. ຂ້ອຍ​ກະຫຍຸ້ງຢູ່ກັບການ​ແກ້​ບັນ​ຫາ​ອັນຮີບ​ດ່ວນ.

First Kim yelled at a very important customer and then Kevin! Kevin gave the wrong presentation at a big meeting.

ທໍາອິດນາງຄີມ (Kim) ຮ້ອງໃສ່ລູກຄ້າທີ່ສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຈາກນັ້ນທ້າວເຄບ​ວິນ (Kevin)! Kevin ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍຜິດ ​ໄປ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່.

So now is not a good time to tell you that there is a big mistake in this report…?

ຄັນ​ຊັ້ນ.. ດຽວນີ້ ກະ​ຄື​ຊິບໍ່ແມ່ນຍາມດີ​ເນາະ ທີ່ຈະບອກເຈົ້າໃຫ້​ຮູ້ວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດພາດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຢູ່ ໃນບົດລາຍງານນີ້…?

As an idiom, to put out fires means to deal with urgent problems rather than your usual tasks.

ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນເປັນ​ສຳ​ນວນ ຫລື idiom ຄຳ​ວ່າ "put out fires" ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕ​ແມ່ນ “ການດັບມອດໄຟ” ນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ການຈັດການກັບບັນຫາອັນຮີບດ່ວນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນວຽກງານທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ຢ່າງເປັນປົກກະ ຕິຂອງທ່ານ.

Think of the problem as a fire--something that needs to be dealt with quickly before it spreads or causes much damage.

ໃຫ້ຄິດເຖິງບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວຄື​ກັນ​ກັບເປັນໄຟໄຫມ້ - ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ຢ່າງໄວວາ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະແຜ່ລາມໄປ ຫຼືເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍ.

And that's English in a minute.