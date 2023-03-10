Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
Sometimes in life, we need to leave behind our old ways of doing things. For those times, we have a saying: “Out with the old, in with the new.”
ບາງຄັ້ງໃນຊີວິດຂອງເຮົາ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງປະລະການເຮັດສິ່ງເກົ່າໆ ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄວ້ທາງຫລັງ. ສໍາລັບເວລາທີ່ເຮັດສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄໍາພັງເພີຍ ຫລືຄຳທີ່ຄົນມັກເວົ້າກັນຈົນຕິດປາກວ່າ: “Out with the old, in with the new,” ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ "ອັນເກົ່າອອກໄປ, ອັນໃຫມ່ເຂົ້າມາ.” ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດກັນແທ້ ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Dan ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນອາດຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ?
So are you making any resolutions for the new year?
ເອີ່, ເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຕັ້ງໃຈປະຕິຍານ ວ່າຈະເຮັດອັນໃດບໍ່ ສໍາລັບປີໃຫມ່?
Yes! It's out with the old, in with the new! New clothes, new hair, new exercise plan.
ມີແທ້! ອັນເກົ່າອອກໄປ ອັນໃຫມ່ເຂົ້າມາ! ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງໃຫມ່, ຜົມໃຫມ່, ແຜນ ອອກກໍາລັງກາຍໃຫມ່.
Wow. Do you plan on keeping anything?
ວ້າວ. ເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຮັກສາຫຍັງໄວ້ຢູ່ບໍຫລະ?
Yes. My job. And my friends…. some
ມີ. ວຽກຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ແລະ ຫມູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງຂ້ອຍ …. ບາງຄົນ.
The saying “Out with the old, in with the new,” means to leave behind old ideas, jobs, ways of life, or even relationships. You want to start fresh. People may say this at the start of a new year. ຄຳທີ່ຄົນມັກເວົ້າກັນວ່າ "ອັນເກົ່າອອກໄປ, ອັນໃໝ່ເຂົ້າມາ," ຫມາຍເຖິງການປະລະແນວຄິດແບບເກົ່າໆ, ວຽກເຮັດ ງານທໍາ, ວິຖີດຳລົງຊີວິດແບບເກົ່າ, ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ ຄວາມສໍາພັນອັນເກົ່າ. ທ່ານຢາກເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດເລີຍ. ຄົນອາດຈະເວົ້າຄຳນີ້ ໃນຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງປີໃຫມ່.