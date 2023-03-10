Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Sometimes in life, we need to leave behind our old ways of doing things. For those times, we have a saying: “Out with the old, in with the new.”

ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ເຮົາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈໍາ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ປະລະການ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງເກົ່າໆ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄວ້​ທາງ​ຫລັງ. ສໍາລັບເວລາທີ່​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄໍາ​ພັງ​ເພີຍ ຫລື​ຄຳທີ່ຄົນ​ມັກເວົ້າກັນ​ຈົນ​ຕິດ​ປາກວ່າ: “Out with the old, in with the new,” ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ "ອັນ​ເກົ່າ​ອອກໄປ, ອັນໃຫມ່ເຂົ້າ​ມາ.” ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກັນ​ແທ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາມາພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຟັງບົດສົນ​ທະ​ນາລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Dan ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​?

So are you making any resolutions for the new year?

ເອີ່, ເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ ວ່າຈະ​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ບໍ່ ສໍາລັບປີໃຫມ່?

Yes! It's out with the old, in with the new! New clothes, new hair, new exercise plan.

ມີ​ແທ້! ອັນ​ເກົ່າອອກໄປ ອັນໃຫມ່ເຂົ້າ​ມາ! ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງໃຫມ່, ຜົມໃຫມ່, ແຜນ ອອກກໍາລັງກາຍໃຫມ່.

Wow. Do you plan on keeping anything?

ວ້າວ. ເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຮັກສາຫຍັງໄວ້​ຢູ່ບໍຫລະ?

Yes. My job. And my friends…. some

ມີ. ວຽກຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ແລະ ​ຫມູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ …. ບາງຄົນ.

The saying “Out with the old, in with the new,” means to leave behind old ideas, jobs, ways of life, or even relationships. You want to start fresh. People may say this at the start of a new year. ຄຳ​ທີ່ຄົນ​ມັກ​ເວົ້າ​ກັນ​ວ່າ "ອັນເກົ່າອອກ​ໄປ, ​ອັນ​ໃໝ່ເຂົ້າ​ມາ," ຫມາຍເຖິງການ​ປະ​ລະແນວຄິດແບບເກົ່າໆ, ວຽກເຮັດ ງານທໍາ, ວິຖີດຳ​ລົງຊີວິດແບບ​ເກົ່າ, ຫຼືແມ່ນ​ກະທັ້ງ ຄວາມສໍາພັນອັນ​ເກົ່າ. ທ່ານຢາກເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເລີຍ. ຄົນອາດຈະເວົ້າຄຳນີ້ ໃນຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງປີໃຫມ່.