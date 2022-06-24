Welcome to English in a minute.
ກັບມາພົບກັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງເນາະທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
If you have ever heard American English, you probably have heard this saying “Go with the flow.”
ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Go with the flow. ”
This is a fun expression that can be used in many ways. Let's listen to this idiom in an actual conversation.
ສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວຟັງແລ້ວເປັນຕາມ່ວນ ແລະສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ໃນຫລາຍແບບ. ພວກເຮົາມາ ພາກັນໄປຟັງການໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ໃນບົດສົນທະນາຕົວຈິງລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ.
Should we stop and grab something to eat before we get to the movie theater or do you just want to grab something at the movies? What do you think?
ພວກເຮົາຄວນຢຸດແຫວ່ຫາຫຍັງກິນກ່ອນເບາະ ກ່ອນຈະໄປເຖິງໂຮງຮູບເງົາ ຫລື ເຈົ້າຢາກໄປຫາຫຍັງກິນຢູ່ໂຮງຮູບເງົາເລີຍໂລດ. ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ?
I like to go with the flow. Whatever you decide is cool with me.
ຂ້ອຍມັກເຮັດຄືກັນກັບໝູ່ກະແລ້ວກັນ. ເຈົ້າຢາກຕັດສິນໃຈເຮັດແນວໃດກໍໄດ້ສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ.
This phrase makes you think of watching water. When you go with the flow, you swim in the direction that the water is moving. It's easy. ສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ພາໃຫ້ເຮົາຄິດເຖິງການເບິ່ງກະແສນ້ຳ. ເວລາເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ “Go with the flow” ຫລືລ່ອງໄປຕາມກະແສນ້ຳ. ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຮົາລອຍໄປຕາມທິດທາງຂອງນ້ຳ, ນ້ຳໄຫລໄປທາງໃດ ເຮົາກໍໄປຕາມທາງນັ້ນ. ການເຮັດແນວນັ້ນມັນງ່າຍ.
In the same way, a person who goes with the flow easily fits in to a given situation. Plus, it’s rhymes go flow. Sounds nice.
ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ, ຄົນເຮົາຖ້າຜູ້ໃດ goes with the flow ກໍຄືເຮັດໄປຕາມສະພາບການທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວມັນກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນປັບຕົວເຂົ້າກັບສະພາບການໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ສຳນວນນີ້ ຍັງປະກອບດ້ວຍຄຳເວົ້າສອງຄຳທີ່ຄ່ອງກັນ ຄືຄຳວ່າ “Go” ກັບ “flow”
“Go” ແປວ່າ ໄປ ສ່ວນ “flow” ແປວ່າ ໄຫລໄປຕາມກະແສນ້ຳ ຫລືລ່ຽນໄຫຼ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ “Go with the flow” ຖ້າຈະເວົ້າໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈງ່າຍໆ ກໍຄື ກະແສນ້ຳພັດໄປທາງໃດ ສິ່ງຂອງຢູ່ເທິງນ້ຳກໍພັດໄປທາງນັ້ນ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຂັດຂ້ອງ ແລ້ວມັນກໍງ່າຍໄປ. ຄົນເຮົາກໍຄືກັນ ເມື່ອເຮົາຕົກຢູ່ສະພາບໃດເຮົາກໍປັບຕົວເຂົ້າກັບສະພາບນັ້ນ ມັນກໍເປັນການງ່າຍ. ສຳນວນນີ້ ຖ້າທຽບໃສ່ກັບສຸພາສິດລາວ ກໍຈະແມ່ນ “ຕົກໝູ່ແຮ້ງເປັນແຮ້ງ, ຕົກໝູ່ກາເປັນກາ”
And that's English in a minute.
