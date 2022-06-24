Welcome to English in a minute.

ກັບ​ມາພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງເນາະ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

If you have ever heard American English, you probably have heard this saying “Go with the flow.”

ຖ້າທ່ານເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດແບບອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​, ທ່ານອາດ​ຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳ​ວ່າ ​ “Go with the flow. ”

This is a fun expression that can be used in many ways. Let's listen to this idiom in an actual conversation.

​ສຳ​ນວນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຟັງ​ແລ້ວ​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ມ່ວນ ແລະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ແບບ. ພວກ​ເຮົາມາ ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຟັງການໃຊ້​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້​ໃນບົດສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕົວ​ຈິງລອງ​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ.



Should we stop and grab something to eat before we get to the movie theater or do you just want to grab something at the movies? What do you think?

ພວກ​ເຮົາຄວນ​ຢຸດ​ແຫວ່​ຫາ​ຫຍັງ​ກິນ​ກ່ອນ​ເບາະ ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ໂຮງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ຫລື ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຫຍັງ​ກິນ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ເລີຍ​ໂລດ. ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ?

I like to go with the flow. Whatever you decide is cool with me.

ຂ້ອຍ​ມັກເຮັດ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ໝູ່​ກະ​ແລ້ວ​ກັນ. ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດກໍ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້ອຍ.​

This phrase makes you think of watching water. When you go with the flow, you swim in the direction that the water is moving. It's easy. ສຳ​ນວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ເຖິງ​ການເບິ່ງກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ. ເວ​ລາ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “Go with the flow” ຫລືລ່ອງ​ໄປ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ. ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄ​ວາມ​ວ່າ ເຮົາ​ລອຍ​ໄປຕາມ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ, ນ້ຳ​ໄຫລ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ໃດ ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄປ​ຕາມ​ທາງນັ້ນ. ການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນມັນ​ງ່າຍ.

In the same way, a person who goes with the flow easily fits in to a given situation. Plus, it’s rhymes go flow. Sounds nice.

ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​, ຄົນ​ເຮົາ​ຖ້າ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ goes with the flow ກໍ​ຄື​ເຮັດໄປ​ຕາມສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ເປັນຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຜູ້ນັ້ນ​ປັບ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ. ນອກ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ຍັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ສອງ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ຄ່ອງ​ກັນ ຄື​ຄຳ​ວ່າ​ “Go” ກັບ “flow”

“Go” ແປ​ວ່າ ໄປ ສ່ວນ “flow” ແປ​ວ່າ ໄຫລ​ໄປຕາມ​ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ ຫລື​ລ່ຽນ​ໄຫຼ. ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ “Go with the flow” ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ງ່າຍໆ ກໍ​ຄື ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ​ພັດ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ໃດ ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ນ້ຳ​ກໍ​ພັດ​ໄປ​ທາງນັ້ນ ໂດຍບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຂັດ​ຂ້ອງ ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ງ່າຍ​ໄປ. ຄົນ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຄື​ກັນ ເມື່ອ​ເຮົາ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ພາບ​ໃດ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ປັບ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບນັ້ນ ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ງ່າຍ. ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ຖ້າ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ສຸ​ພາ​ສິດ​ລາວ ກໍຈະ​ແມ່ນ “ຕົກ​ໝູ່​ແຮ້ງ​ເປັນ​ແຮ້ງ, ຕົກ​ໝູ່​ກາ​ເປັນ​ກາ”

And that's English in a minute.