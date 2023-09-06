ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 109 “Beach bum” ແປວ່າ “ໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍ/ເຮັດໂຕເລື້ອຍເປື່ອຍ”

“Beach bum” ແປວ່າ “ໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍ/ເຮັດໂຕເລື້ອຍເປື່ອຍ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

ເຊີນຮັບຟັງ English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 109 “Beach bum” ແປວ່າ “ໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍ/ເຮັດໂຕເລື້ອຍເປື່ອຍ”
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

Lots of people enjoy going to the beach. Lying out in on the sand. Listening to the sound of the ocean waves. (sigh). But what does it mean to be a beach bum?

ຫຼາຍໆຄົນມີ​ຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບການໄປຊາຍຫາດ. ນອນຫຼິ້ນຢູ່ເທິງດິນຊາຍ. ຟັງສຽງ ຂອງຄື້ນມະຫາສະມຸດ. ແຕ່ຄຳ​ວ່າ a beach bum ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ ອານນາ ກັບໂຈນາທານ ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ, ບາງທີ່ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.


Jonathan: Anna, do you ever feel like you want to just leave everything behind and go be a beach bum?

ໂຈນາທານ: ອານນາ, ເຈົ້າເຄີຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ມີ​ແຕ່ຢາກຈະປະ ທຸກສິ່ງ​ທຸກຢ່າງຖິ້ມໄວ້ ຂ້າງຫຼັງ ແລະ ໄປເປັນໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍບໍ່.

Anna: well, sometimes. But then we’d never get any work done.

ອານນາ: ​ເອີ, ບາງຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ຄິດ​ແທ້. ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ຈະ ບໍ່ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ອັນ​ໃດ ໃຫ້ແລ້ວເປັນ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.

Jonathan: exactly. That’s kind of the point.

ໂຈນາທານ: ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ,​ ນັ້ນຫລະ​ຄືປະເດັນ.

Anna: I like it.

ອານນາ: ​ຂ້ອຍມັກມັນ.

A beach bum is a person who spends a lot of time at the beach. In fact, a beach bum only wants to be at the beach and be completely unproductive. “Beach bum” can be used in both a positive and negative way.

“A beach bum” ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ. ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, “A beach bum” ມີ​ແຕ່​ຢາກໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ ແລະ ເຮັດໂຕບໍ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງ ສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ. “Beach bum” ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ທັງໃນທາງບວກ ແລະ ທາງລົບ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

