English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 109 “Beach bum” ແປວ່າ “ໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍ/ເຮັດໂຕເລື້ອຍເປື່ອຍ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Lots of people enjoy going to the beach. Lying out in on the sand. Listening to the sound of the ocean waves. (sigh). But what does it mean to be a beach bum?

ຫຼາຍໆຄົນມີ​ຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບການໄປຊາຍຫາດ. ນອນຫຼິ້ນຢູ່ເທິງດິນຊາຍ. ຟັງສຽງ ຂອງຄື້ນມະຫາສະມຸດ. ແຕ່ຄຳ​ວ່າ a beach bum ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ ອານນາ ກັບໂຈນາທານ ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ, ບາງທີ່ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.



Jonathan: Anna, do you ever feel like you want to just leave everything behind and go be a beach bum?

ໂຈນາທານ: ອານນາ, ເຈົ້າເຄີຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ມີ​ແຕ່ຢາກຈະປະ ທຸກສິ່ງ​ທຸກຢ່າງຖິ້ມໄວ້ ຂ້າງຫຼັງ ແລະ ໄປເປັນໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍບໍ່.

Anna: well, sometimes. But then we’d never get any work done.

ອານນາ: ​ເອີ, ບາງຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ຄິດ​ແທ້. ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ຈະ ບໍ່ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ອັນ​ໃດ ໃຫ້ແລ້ວເປັນ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.

Jonathan: exactly. That’s kind of the point.

ໂຈນາທານ: ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ,​ ນັ້ນຫລະ​ຄືປະເດັນ.

Anna: I like it.

ອານນາ: ​ຂ້ອຍມັກມັນ.

A beach bum is a person who spends a lot of time at the beach. In fact, a beach bum only wants to be at the beach and be completely unproductive. “Beach bum” can be used in both a positive and negative way.

“A beach bum” ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ. ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, “A beach bum” ມີ​ແຕ່​ຢາກໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ ແລະ ເຮັດໂຕບໍ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງ ສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ. “Beach bum” ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ທັງໃນທາງບວກ ແລະ ທາງລົບ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.