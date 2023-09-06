English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 109 “Beach bum” ແປວ່າ “ໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍ/ເຮັດໂຕເລື້ອຍເປື່ອຍ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
Lots of people enjoy going to the beach. Lying out in on the sand. Listening to the sound of the ocean waves. (sigh). But what does it mean to be a beach bum?
ຫຼາຍໆຄົນມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບການໄປຊາຍຫາດ. ນອນຫຼິ້ນຢູ່ເທິງດິນຊາຍ. ຟັງສຽງ ຂອງຄື້ນມະຫາສະມຸດ. ແຕ່ຄຳວ່າ a beach bum ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ ອານນາ ກັບໂຈນາທານ ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ, ບາງທີ່ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Jonathan: Anna, do you ever feel like you want to just leave everything behind and go be a beach bum?
ໂຈນາທານ: ອານນາ, ເຈົ້າເຄີຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ມີແຕ່ຢາກຈະປະ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງຖິ້ມໄວ້ ຂ້າງຫຼັງ ແລະ ໄປເປັນໜຸ່ມສາວຫາດຊາຍບໍ່.
Anna: well, sometimes. But then we’d never get any work done.
ອານນາ: ເອີ, ບາງຄັ້ງກໍຄິດແທ້. ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ຈະ ບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກອັນໃດ ໃຫ້ແລ້ວເປັນຈັກເທື່ອ.
Jonathan: exactly. That’s kind of the point.
ໂຈນາທານ: ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ນັ້ນຫລະຄືປະເດັນ.
Anna: I like it.
ອານນາ: ຂ້ອຍມັກມັນ.
A beach bum is a person who spends a lot of time at the beach. In fact, a beach bum only wants to be at the beach and be completely unproductive. “Beach bum” can be used in both a positive and negative way.
“A beach bum” ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ. ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, “A beach bum” ມີແຕ່ຢາກໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ທີ່ຫາດຊາຍ ແລະ ເຮັດໂຕບໍ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງ ສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ. “Beach bum” ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ທັງໃນທາງບວກ ແລະ ທາງລົບ.
And that's English in a minute.
ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.