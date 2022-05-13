Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idiom in American English.

ກັບ​ມາພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງເນາະ​ທ່ານໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

When you're listening to American English, you might hear this phrase “Out of Your Mind”

ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳ​ນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິ​ກັນທ່ານອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ “Out of Your Mind”

Is someone who is out of their mind thinking straight?

ໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງທີ່ “Out of Your Mind” ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຖີ່​ຖ້ວນ​ຫລືບໍ່? ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ກ່ອນ​ເນາະ ບາງ​ທີ​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ ມັນ​ໄດ້.

I just got two tickets to see Paul McCartney in concert. Want to go with me?

ຂ້ອຍ​ຫາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປີ​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງ​ງານ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄອນ​ເສີດ​ຂອງ Paul McCartney ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໄປ​ນຳ​ຂ້ອຍບໍ່?

Oh my gosh. That would be so cool. How much were the tickets?

ໂອ້​ອີ່​ຫລີ​ຫວະ. ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ​ກະ​ດີ​ລະ​ບໍ. ປີ້ນັ້ນ​ລາ​ຄາເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຫລະ​?

Two hundred dollars. I bought them from someone so I had to pay a little more.

200 ໂດ​ລາ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຊື້​ຕໍ່​ຈາກ​ໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ຕ້ອງ​ຈ່າຍ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.

Whoa. Are you out of your mind? I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay that much.

ຕາຍ​ແລ້ວ. ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນບ້າ​ລະ​ຫວາ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຂໍ​ໂທດ​ເດີ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຈ່າຍ​ຫລາຍ​ປານນັ້ນ​ດອກ.

“Out of your mind” Means you're a little crazy or not thinking straight. “Out of your mind” ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ເປັນໂຣກ​ປະ​ສາດ​ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ໜອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ຫລື ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ຖີ່​ຖ້ວນ?

This is an informal thing, sometimes it can be said in anger, but you can also say this to a friend in a humorous way.

ອັນ​ນີ້​ເປັນຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ໃຊ້​ແບບບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ. ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບ​ໃຈ​ຮ້າຍ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ກັບ​ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນແບບ​ເວົ້າ​ຫລິ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ຫົວ​ໄດ້.

You must be out of your mind.

ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ແທ້ໆ​ຫລະ.

And that's English in a minute.