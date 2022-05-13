Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idiom in American English.
ກັບມາພົບກັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງເນາະທ່ານໃນລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີຂອງພວກເຮົາ.
When you're listening to American English, you might hear this phrase “Out of Your Mind”
ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນນີ້ “Out of Your Mind”
Is someone who is out of their mind thinking straight?
ໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ “Out of Your Mind” ທ່ານຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດຢ່າງຖີ່ຖ້ວນຫລືບໍ່? ລອງມາຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ກ່ອນເນາະ ບາງທີທ່ານອາດຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມໝາຍຂອງ ມັນໄດ້.
I just got two tickets to see Paul McCartney in concert. Want to go with me?
ຂ້ອຍຫາກໍໄດ້ປີໄປເບິ່ງງານສະແດງຄອນເສີດຂອງ Paul McCartney ເຈົ້າຢາກໄປນຳຂ້ອຍບໍ່?
Oh my gosh. That would be so cool. How much were the tickets?
ໂອ້ອີ່ຫລີຫວະ. ຈັ່ງຊັ້ນກະດີລະບໍ. ປີ້ນັ້ນລາຄາເທົ່າໃດຫລະ?
Two hundred dollars. I bought them from someone so I had to pay a little more.
200 ໂດລາ. ຂ້ອຍຊື້ຕໍ່ຈາກໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ສະນັ້ນຂ້ອຍກໍຕ້ອງຈ່າຍຫລາຍກວ່າປົກກະຕິໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.
Whoa. Are you out of your mind? I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay that much.
ຕາຍແລ້ວ. ເຈົ້າເປັນບ້າລະຫວາ. ຂ້ອຍຂໍໂທດເດີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຈ່າຍຫລາຍປານນັ້ນດອກ.
“Out of your mind” Means you're a little crazy or not thinking straight. “Out of your mind” ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງເປັນໂຣກປະສາດ ຫລືເປັນບ້າໜອຍນຶ່ງ ຫລື ບໍ່ຄິດຖີ່ຖ້ວນ?
This is an informal thing, sometimes it can be said in anger, but you can also say this to a friend in a humorous way.
ອັນນີ້ເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ແບບບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ. ບາງຄັ້ງມັນສາມາດເວົ້າແບບໃຈຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍສາມາດໃຊ້ຄຳນີ້ເວົ້າກັບໝູ່ເພື່ອນແບບເວົ້າຫລິ້ນເວົ້າຫົວໄດ້.
You must be out of your mind.
ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເປັນບ້າແທ້ໆຫລະ.
And that's English in a minute.
