ທ່ານ​ອີ​ລອນ ມັ​ສ​ຄ໌ (Elon Musk) ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໃຫມ່ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ (Twitter) ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ໄລ່ພວກຜູ້ບໍລິຫານລະດັບສູງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ ແລະໃຫ້ຄວາມກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງ​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ທ່ານຈະບັນລຸຄວາມ ທະເຍີທະຍານສູງ ທີ່ ທ່ານໄດ້ວາງໄວ້ສໍາລັບເວທີສື່ມວນຊົນສັງຄົມທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນອັນ​ນີ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ສ໌ (Reuters).

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າແທ​ລ​ສ​ຕາ (Tesla TSLA.O) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກ "ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ” ບ່ອນ​ກວດ​ຂີ້​ໂກງຢູ່ໃນ Twitter, ເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບົບທີ່​ກຳ​ນົດ ວິທີການນໍາສະເຫນີເນື້ອຫາໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ ຂອງຕົນມີ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ແລະປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເວທີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກາຍເປັນ ຫ້ອງສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ແລະການແບ່ງແຍກກັນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທ່ານ ຈໍາກັດການຄອຍ​ຕິດ​ຕາມກວດ​ກາ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານມັ​ສ​ຄ໌ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ທ່ານຈະປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ທັງຫມົດນີ້ແນວ​ໃດ ແລະໃຜຈະດໍາເນີນການບໍລິສັດ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳລົງຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ປະ​ມານ 7,500 ຄົນ​ຂອງ Twitter ກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຈກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຊື້ Twitter ເພື່ອສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ເພີ່ມເຕີມແຕ່ "ພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມະນຸດ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຮັກ."

​ແຕ່ທ່ານມັ​ສ​ຄ໌ ໄດ້ໄລ່ຫົວຫນ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງ Twitter, ທ່ານ​ຢາ​ຣັກ ອາກ​ຣາ​ວອ​ລ (Parag Agrawal), ຫົວຫນ້າຝ່າຍການເງິນ, ທ່ານ​ເນດ ເຊກອ​ລ (Ned Segal) ແລະວຽກງານທາງດ້ານກົດຫມາຍ ແລະຫົວຫນ້ານະໂຍບາຍ, ທ່ານ​ວິ​ຈາ​ຢາ ເກດ (Vijaya Gadde), ອີງຕາມຜູ້ທີ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບເລື່ອງນີ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ ກ່າວຫາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ແລະພວກນັກລົງທຶນໃນ Twitter ເຂົ້າ ໃຈ ຜິດກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນບັນຊີປອມໃນເວທີສື່ມວນຊົນສັງຄົມອອນ​ລາຍ​ນ໌ ອັນ​ນີ້.

Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner on Thursday, firing top executives he had accused of misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship.

Yet Musk has not offered details on how he will achieve all this and who will run the company. He has said he plans to cut jobs, leaving Twitter's approximately 7,500 employees fretting about their future. He also said on Thursday he did not buy Twitter to make more money but "to try to help humanity, whom I love."

Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.