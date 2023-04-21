່ວັນແຫ່ງໂລກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສຸມໃສ່ໃນເລື້ອງການລົງທຶນ 'ສີຂຽວ' ທີ່ຍືນຍົງ

ການຫລຸດຜ່ອນປ່ອຍອາຍພິດໃນໂລກ ທີ່ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາ ກາດ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນແຖວໜ້າຂອງວາລະດ້ານສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຂອງໂລກ ໃນວັນແຫ່ງໂລກ ຫຼື Earth Day ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນທີ 22 ເມສາ ມາ​ໄດ້​ນານກວ່າ 50 ປີແລ້ວ.

ຄືກັບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ວັນແຫ່ງໂລກ ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງຂອງການລົງທຶນ ທີ່ມີຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດຕໍ່ໂລກ ແລະຈຳກັດນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກຊາກສັດດຶກດຳບັນແລະພືດ -ຖ່ານຫີນ, ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະອາຍແກັສ ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເປັນສ່ວນປະກອບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ

ໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງແລ້ວ ກໍຄືພວກຜູ້ຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທັງຫຼາຍ ຈົ່ງລົງທຶນໃນພວກບໍລິສັດທີ່ເອົາເລື້ອງຂອງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ເຂົ້າມາພິຈາລະນານຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງແຄັດຕ໌ລີນ ຣໍເຈີສ໌ (Kathleen Rogers) ປະທານຂອງອົງການ EarthDay.org ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີບໍລິສັດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງສຸມໃສ່ການລົງທຶນສີຂຽວ ແລະປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນຫັນປ່ຽນມາໃຊ້ສິນຄ້າທີ່ຍືນຍົງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກມຸມໂລກ.”

ເລື້ອງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສາເຫດກໍ່ໃຫ້ສະພາບອາກາດ ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຍັງຄົງເປັນບູລິີມະສິດທີ່ສູງສຸດ. ໂລກກຳລັງອຸ່ນ ຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ຍ້ອນອາຍແກັສເຮືອນແກ້ວ ແມ່ນເປັນສາເຫດສຳລັບ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ, ໄຟປ່າ, ພາຍຸ, ໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະໄພຫາຍະນະຂອງຝົນຕົກຢ່າງໜັກ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ດິນຟ້າອາກາດເປັນລະເບີດເວລາທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນໄປ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຮຽກຮ້ອງ ຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດຮັ່ງມີທັງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນອາຍພິດລົງໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ການປະເມີນໃໝ່ໂດຍພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ອັດຕາ ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງອຸນຫະພູມກຳລັງໄວຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. “ອັດຕາການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງອຸນ ຫະພູມໃນເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນີ້ ແມ່ນອັດ​ຕາ​ທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ 2,000 ປີຜ່ານ​ມາ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານກູເຕເຣສ ທີ່ກ່າວເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

Reducing global emissions that are triggering climate change remains at the forefront of the world's environmental agenda on Earth Day, which for more than 50 years has been celebrated on April 22.

Like last year, Earth Day is focusing on investments that benefit the planet and curtail fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas – the largest contributors to climate change.

Specifically, organizers are urging people and organizations to invest in companies that take the environment into account.

"More companies are focusing on green investments and people are switching to more sustainable products all over the planet," said Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org.

Climate change, which is causing more extreme weather patterns around the world, remains the top priority. Planet-warming greenhouse gases are blamed for increased drought, wildfires, storms, floods and catastrophic downpours.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the "climate time bomb is ticking" as he urged wealthy nations to slash emissions more quickly in light of a new assessment from scientists that found the rate of temperature increase is going up. "The rate of temperature rise in the last half century is the highest in 2,000 years," he said last month.