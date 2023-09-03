ການປະກວດຮູບຖ່າຍ ແລະ ວີດີໂອດ້ວຍໂດຣນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ທັດສະນີຍະພາບທີ່ໜ້າອັດສະຈັນໃຈຂອງໂລກ

ຊ່າງຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະ ວີດີໂອດ້ວຍໂດຣນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 65,000 ຜົນງານ ເຂົ້າໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນອອນໄລນ໌ປະຈໍາປີ. ຈູລີ ທາໂບ (Julie Taboh), ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນ​ໃສ່ຜົນງານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊຊະນະບາງສ່ວນ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການເຫັນທັດສະນີຍະພາບຂອງຜືນແຜ່ນດິນ ແລະ ທະເລຈາກມຸມສູງ....

ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເບິ່ງເຫັນພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ຫ່າງໄກທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ …

ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຂົ້າໃກ້ສັດປ່າ …

ແລະ ນຳສະເໜີທັດສະນີຍະພາບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຂອງບັນດາສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.

ຮູບພາບທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນພຽງສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຮູບພາບທີ່ຊະນະການແຂ່ງຂັນວີດີໂອ ແລະ ຮູບຖ່າຍໂດຍໂດຣນ ໃນບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂື້ນໂດຍ DJI, ບໍລິສັດໂດຣນຊັ້ນນຳ ແລະ SkyPixel, ນຶ່ງໃນພື້ນທີ່​ ທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບນັກຖ່າຍຮູບທາງອາກາດ ແລະ ນັກຖ່າຍວີດີໂອ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາຣຽນ ເບີເຣລ (Arianne Burrell), ຈາກບໍລິສັດ DJI ກ່າວກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ:

“ການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍຂອບເຂດຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ການຖ່າຍວີດີໂອ ແລະ ການຖ່າຍຮູບໂດຍໂດຣນ ສາມາດບັນທຶກໄດ້.”

ໂດຣນ ໃນຖານະສື່ກາງທາງສິລະປະ ມີການພັດທະນາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຊ່ວງສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາຣຽນ ເບີເຣລ (Arianne Burrell) ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກ ວ່າ:

“ມັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນມາຈາກ ກຸ່ມຜູ້ທີ່ນິຍົມຊົມຊອບໂດຣນເປັນພິເສດ ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນນັກຖ່າຍຮູບມືສະໝັກຫຼິ້ນ ຜູ້ສ້າງໜັງມືອາຊີບ ແລະ ບັນດາບຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຊ່ຽວ ຊານດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ”

ເຊິ່ງນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາບຸກຄົນເລົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຊາລກາ (David Zalka), ນັກຖ່າຍວີດີໂອມືອາຊີບ ແລະ ນັກບິນໂດຣນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ.

ລາວຖ່າຍຮູບສາຍພູໂດໂລໄມ (Dolomite) ໃນອີຕາລີດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງບິນ FPV, ຫຼື First-Person-View drone (ໂດຣນມຸມມອງບຸກຄົນທີ 1), ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າເຈົ້າຂັບໂດຣນ FPV, ເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງໃສ່ແວ່ນຕາ,​ແລະ ເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຄວບຄຸມທຸກສິ່ງໄດ້ດ້ວຍໂຕເອງ. ມັນສາມາດບິນແບບບໍ່ຈຳກັດຮູບແບບ ຫຼື ຟຣີສໄຕລ໌ ໄດ້; ມັນສາມາດບິນໄປໄດ້ທຸກທິດທາງ.”

ຂອບໃຈເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງໂດຣນ, ຄົນທົ່ວໂລກຈຶ່ງສາມາດເຫັນຮູບພາບທີ່ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໜ້າຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນໃນຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ​.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Drone photographers and videographers from around the world submitted more than 65,000 pieces of work in an annual online competition. VOA’s Julie Taboh highlights some of the winning entries.

Birds-eye views of land and seascapes…

can offer a rare glimpse into some of the remotest areas on Earth…

get us close to wildlife …

and provide different views of some of the world’s most iconic sites.

These striking images were just a few of the winning entries in a recent drone video and photo contest that was organized by DJI, a leading drone company, and SkyPixel, one of the world’s most popular online platforms for aerial photographers and videographers.

Arianne Burrell, DJI:

“The competition was created to really push the boundaries of what drone videography and photography could capture.”

Drones as an artistic medium have greatly evolved over the past few years.

Arianne Burrell, DJI:

“It went from just niche drone enthusiasts ((end winga courtesy)) to now we're seeing hobbyist photographers, professional filmmakers, and just people who are super into technology."

One of those people is David Zalka ((ZAHL-ka)), a professional videographer and drone pilot who was one of the winning contestants.

He captured images of the Dolomite Mountain range in Italy with an FPV, or First-Person-View drone, which can fly at higher speeds and with a wider range of movement than regular drones.

David Zalka, FPV Drone Pilot:

“If you fly an FPV drone, you put the goggles on, and you have manual control over everything. It can fly in a freestyle way; it can fly in every direction.”

Thanks to drone technology, people the world over get to see images they would never likely see in their lifetimes.