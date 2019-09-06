ເຮີຣິເຄນໂດຣຽນ ໄດ້ອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງມາເປັນເຮີຣິເຄນລະດັບ 1 ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີລົມຫົວກຸດ ຫລື ທໍເນໂດ ແລະນ້ຳຖ້ວມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາ
ໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ແລະຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ແລ້ວ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ທ່ານຣອຍ ກຸບເປີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລຫະພາບ CNN ທີ່ມີ
ຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນແອັດລັນຕາ, ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້
ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບນີ້ໝົດຄືນມາແລ້ວ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຢາກເຫັນຕາເວັນຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ
ນີ້ຫລາຍເຕັມທີແລ້ວ."
ໂດຣຽນກຳລັງເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍດ້ວຍລົມແຮງສຸດໃນລະດັບ 150 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ສູນກາງເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NHC ກ່າວວ່າໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຈຸດໃຈ
ກາງຂອງເຮີຣິເຄນໂດຣຽນຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປໃກ້ ຫຼືເຂົ້າໄປມາຫາຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງ
ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົວໂມງນີ້.” ສູນກາງ NHC ຍັງກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກ
ວ່າ “ຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງມັນໜ້າຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປສູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງ
ພາກຕາວວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງເຂດນິວອິງເລີນ (New England) ໃນມື້ແລງນີ້
ແລະໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນເສົາມື້ອື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກ ນັ້ນກໍຈະຜັດຜ່ານເຂດໂນວາສະ
ໂກເຕ່ຍ (Nova Scotia) ຫລືເຂດສາມແຂວງຢູ່ແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດລັງຕິກໃນ
ການາດາ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ຫຼືຕອນແລງວັນເສົາ ມື້ອື່ນນີ້.”
ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຢູ່ເກາະບາຮາມັສ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມພາກັນດິ້ນຮົນສ້າງຊີວິດໃໝ່ຄືນຢ່າງເຈັບປວດ
ແລະຍາວນານພາຍຫຼັງມີການທຳລາຍຈາກເຮີຣິເຄນໂດຣຽນ.
ບັນດາທິມຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະກູ້ໄພສາກົນ ກຳລັງແຍກຍ້າຍກັນອອກໄປຊອກທົ່ວ
ເກາະອາໂກ (Abaco) ແລະເກາະບາຮາມັສໃຫຍ່ ຫລື Grand Bahamas ເພື່ອ
ຊອກຫາຜູ້ຍັງມີຊີວິດລອດຢູ່.
ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ເກາະບາຮາມັສ ໄດ້
ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 30 ຄົນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກບາຮາມັສ, ທ່ານດວນ ແຊນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການ
ຂ່າວເອພີວ່າ ທ່ານຄາດວ່າຈຳນວນໂຕເລກຄົນເສຍຊີວິດອັນນັ້ນ ຈະເພີ້ມ “ສູງຂຶ້ນ
ຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
Hurricane Dorian weakened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday, after already generating tornadoes and flooded roads in North and South Carolina.
"We know we're in for a long night and we'll be eager to see the sunshine in the morning," North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper told the Atlanta, Georgia-based cable news network, CNN.
Dorian is moving with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour.
The National Hurricane Center said early Friday "the center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours." NHC added, "The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night."
Thousands of people in the Bahamas have begun the long and painful struggle to rebuild their lives following Hurricane Dorian.
International search-and-rescue teams are spreading across Abaco and Grand Bahamas islands looking for survivors.
Late Thursday, the death toll in the Bahamas had risen to 30.
Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told the Associated Press he expects that number to become "significantly higher."
The French news agency AFP reported teams of men in masks and white protective suits were seen placing corpses enclosed in green body bags onto a flatbed truck.
Homes have been transformed into matchsticks.
"It's hell everywhere," said Brian Harvey, a Canadian who was on his sailboat when Dorian hit.
The U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy have ships docked off the islands and the United Nations is sending eight tons of ready-to-eat meals and satellite communications equipment.
The Royal Caribbean and Walt Disney cruise lines, which usually carry happy tourists to Bahamian resorts, are instead using ships to deliver food, water, flashlights and other vital aid.
Hampton University, a historically black college in Virginia, has offered free classes and room and board to students from the University of the Bahamas for the current fall semester.
After the fall semester, any students who remain will be charged the regular rates.