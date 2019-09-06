ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນໂດ​ຣຽນ ໄດ້​ອ່​ອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນລະ​ດັບ 1 ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​

ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີລົມ​ຫົວ​ກຸດ ຫລື ທໍ​ເນ​ໂດ ແລະນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​

ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາໃຕ້ແລ້ວ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ຣອຍ ກຸບ​ເປີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລ​ຫະ​ພ​າບ CNN ທີ່​ມີ​

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແອັດ​ລັນ​ຕາ, ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​

ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ນີ້​ໝົດ​ຄືນ​ມາແລ້ວ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກ​ໍຢາກ​ເຫັນຕາ​ເວັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ

ນີ້​ຫລາຍເຕັມ​ທີ​ແລ້ວ."

​ໂດຣຽນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້​າຍ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ສຸດໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 150 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ຫຼື NHC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຈຸດໃຈ

​ກາງຂອງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນໂດ​ຣຽນ​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍໄປ​ໃກ້ ຫຼື​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ມາ​ຫາ​ຊາຍຝັ່ງທະ​ເລຂອງ

​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົວ​ໂມ​ງ​ນີ້.” ສູນ​ກາງ NHC ຍັງກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ

​ວ່າ “ຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງ​ມັນ​ໜ້າຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍໄປ​ສູ່​ທາງ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ

ພາກຕາວ​ວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ນິວອິງ​ເລີນ (New England) ໃນມື້​ແລງ​ນີ້

ແລະໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າຂອງ​ວັນ​ເສົາມື້​ອື່ນ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ນັ້ນກໍ​ຈະ​ຜັດ​ຜ່ານ​ເຂດໂນ​ວາສະ​

ໂກ​ເຕ່ຍ (Nova Scotia) ຫລື​ເຂດ​ສາມ​ແຂວງ​ຢູ່​ແຄມ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແອັດ​ລັງ​ຕິກໃນ

​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ໃນ​ຕອນເຊົ້າ ຫຼື​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ ມື້​ອື່ນນີ້.”

ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຮາ​ມັ​ສ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ດິ້ນຮົນ​ສ້າງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃໝ່​ຄືນຢ່າງເຈັບ​ປ​ວດ

ແລະ​ຍາວ​ນານພາຍ​ຫຼັງ​ມີການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຈາກເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນໂ​ດ​ຣຽນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ທິມ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ແລະກູ້​ໄພສາ​ກົນ ກຳ​ລັງແຍກ​ຍ້າຍ​ກັນອອກ​ໄປຊອກ​ທົ່ວ​

ເກາະ​ອາ​ໂກ (Abaco) ແລະເກາະບາ​ຮາ​ມັສໃຫຍ່ ຫລື Grand Bahamas ເພື່ອ

ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດລອດຢູ່. ​

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຮາ​ມັ​ສ ໄດ້

​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 30 ຄົນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ບາ​ຮາ​ມັ​ສ, ທ່ານດວນ ແຊນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​

ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໂຕເລກຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ ຈະເພີ້ມ​ “ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຢ່າງຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Hurricane Dorian weakened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday, after already generating tornadoes and flooded roads in North and South Carolina.



"We know we're in for a long night and we'll be eager to see the sunshine in the morning," North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper told the Atlanta, Georgia-based cable news network, CNN.



Dorian is moving with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour.



The National Hurricane Center said early Friday "the center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours." NHC added, "The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night."



Thousands of people in the Bahamas have begun the long and painful struggle to rebuild their lives following Hurricane Dorian.



International search-and-rescue teams are spreading across Abaco and Grand Bahamas islands looking for survivors.



Late Thursday, the death toll in the Bahamas had risen to 30.



Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told the Associated Press he expects that number to become "significantly higher."



The French news agency AFP reported teams of men in masks and white protective suits were seen placing corpses enclosed in green body bags onto a flatbed truck.



Homes have been transformed into matchsticks.



"It's hell everywhere," said Brian Harvey, a Canadian who was on his sailboat when Dorian hit.



The U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy have ships docked off the islands and the United Nations is sending eight tons of ready-to-eat meals and satellite communications equipment.



The Royal Caribbean and Walt Disney cruise lines, which usually carry happy tourists to Bahamian resorts, are instead using ships to deliver food, water, flashlights and other vital aid.



Hampton University, a historically black college in Virginia, has offered free classes and room and board to students from the University of the Bahamas for the current fall semester.



After the fall semester, any students who remain will be charged the regular rates.