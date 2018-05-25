ປ. ທຣຳ ເພີ້ມການໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ຄະນະສອບສວນ ພິເສດ ເບິ່ງການແຊກແຊງ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

​ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ພວມຂະຫຍາຍ ການສືບສວນພາຍໃນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ມີຈຸດປະ

ສົງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຫຼືບໍ່ ເວລາອົງການສືບສວນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2016. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນ

ສູງຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນ

ທວີດເຕີ້ ຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ອົງການ FBI ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ເກັບກໍາຂ່າວ ເຂົ້າໄປສອດແນມ ຢູ່ໃນຄະ

ນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ. ນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອຫຼ້າສຸດ ທີ່ມີມາເປັນລຳ

ດັບໂດຍທ່ານທຣຳ ຕໍ່ການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ

ໄອຍະການພິເສດທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ຈິມ ມາໂລນມີລາຍງານ

ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການພົບປະ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່ານມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ ທີ່ທຳນຽບ

ຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ມີພວກນັກຂ່າວຖາມປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອກົດດັນເອົາລາຍລະອຽດຈາກກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນ

ການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຫລາຍໆຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສອດແນມ ຢູ່ໃນຄະ

ນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກມີສອດແນມແທ້ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະ

ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ມັນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າອັບອາຍຕໍ່ປະເທດນີ້.

ນັ້ນຈະເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນການສົບປະໝາດ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນເຄີຍພົບເຫັນມາ ແລະມັນ

ຈະເປັນການກະທຳ ທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ ນອກຈາກທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ທວງໃຫ້ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳເອົາມາດຕະການ ໃນການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງໃນ

ທວີດເຕີ້ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ມີມາເປັນລຳດັບໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ແນໃສ່

ການສືບສວນ ທີ່ເປັນເງົາບົດບັງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳມາໄດ້ດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີໂຕເລກການຈ້າງຄົນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດເກືອບວ່າບໍ່

ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນຊ້ຳພັດແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການຊອກຈັບຜິດແລະ

ລົງໂທດເລື້ອງຈອມປອມຣັດເຊຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນ. ໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າ

ສູ່ຟັງເບິ່ງດູ, ພວກທ່ານ, ພວກເຮົາຕ່າງກໍທຳການຕໍ່ສູ້ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍມັກທຳການຕໍ່ສູ້.

ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າລະອາຍອີຫຼີກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວມເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ສະມາຊິກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ທວງໃຫ້ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນຕົ້ນ

ຕໍໃນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຮວມທັງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ສະເພາະ

ເຈາະຈົງນຳດ້ວຍ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ FBI ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ເວຣ ໄດ້ເຕືອນລັດຖະສະພາ​ຕໍ່ການ

ກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນອາທິດນີ້.

ທ່ານເວຣກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບເຂົ້າໃຈດີວ່າ ມັນຈະຮວມ

ທັງ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ກະທຳມາ ຄືປົກປ້ອງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ແລະວິທີເກັບກຳ ແລະມື້ໃດທີ່ພວກ

ເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດປົກປ້ອງ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນມະນຸດແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມື້ທີ່ ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ

ຈະເລີ້ມມີຄວາມປອດໄພໜ້ອຍລົງ.

ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຈົດບັນທຶກ ກ່ຽວກັບການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ

ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕື່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ນຳໃນສະພາສູງທ່ານຊັກ ຊູເມີ

(Chuck Schumer) ທີ່ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

ມັນເປັນຄວາມຈິງ ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດຄວນຈະຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ໃນໂອກາດຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ

ຂອງການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານມັລເລີ ໃນການປຸກລະດົມເພື່ອໃສ່ຮ້າຍ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍ

ດີແລະພັນທະມິດຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານພອລ ຊິຟ ເບີແມນ (Paul Schiff Berman) ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ເພີ້ມທະ

ວີຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ແລະພັນທະມິດຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານເບີແມນ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນເປັນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ບ່ອນທຳ

ລາຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້ ແລະ

ບ່ອນທຳລາຍ ຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ການປຸກລະດົມ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຊື່ອມເສຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກ

ແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍການຈ້າງອະດີດເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ

ທ່ານຣູດີ ຈູລີອານີ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຄະນະຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານຈູລີອານີ ກ່າວວ່າ ກ່ອນອື່ນໃດທັງໝົດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ບໍ່ມີ

ຜູ້ໃດໃນໂລກນີ້ ທີ່ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ເອບຣາແຮມ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄມອາມີກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈູລີອານີກຳ

ລັງທຳການຕໍ່ສູ້ທັງທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານເອບຣາແຮມ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີິໂອເອຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ ໂອ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄຳ

ຖາມໃດໆເລີຍວ່າ ຍຸດທະສາດກໍຄືປ້ອນຂ່າວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂທລະພາບເຄເບີແລະບໍ່

ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສານ. ຢູ່ໃນສານນັ້ນ ຈະມີຜົນທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ທ່ານຈູລີອານີ ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ການສືບສວນຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງພາຍໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ

ປີນີ້ ແຕ່ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນເທື່ອຈາກທ່ານມັລເລີ ຫຼືປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ຈະຕົກລົງໃຫ້ການສຳພາດຫຼືບໍ່ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

The U.S. Department of Justice is expanding an internal probe into whether there was any political motivation when the FBI first began investigating Russian meddling in 2016 during the presidential election.President Trump met with top Justice Department officials Monday following his claim via Twitter that the FBI used an informant to spy on his campaign.It was Trump's latest in a series of escalating attacks on the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.



During a meeting with South Korean President Moon (Tuesday) in the Oval Office, President Trump was asked by reporters about his decision to press the Justice Department for details about the Russia probe.



"A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign.If they had spies in my campaign that would be a disgrace to this country.That would be one of the biggest insults that anyone has ever seen and it would be very illegal, aside from everything else."



Trump demanded action from the Justice Department in a Sunday tweet.



It is the latest in a series of presidential attacks aimed at a probe that has cast a shadow over the Trump administration for more than a year now.



"We have the best employment numbers we virtually have ever had.And yet, all we hear about is this phony Russia witch hunt.That is all we hear about.Let me tell you, folks, we are all fighting battles, but I love fighting these battles.It is really disgrace what is happening to our country."



Some Republicans have demanded the Justice Department release more information about the origins of the Russia probe, including specific sources.



But FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress against this last week.



"All of us in the intelligence community understand that to include, as it always has, protection of sources and methods.And the day that we cannot protect human sources is the day the American people start becoming less safe."



Democrats have taken note of the president's increasingly aggressive effort, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer.



"So truly, we should all be aghast on this one-year anniversary of Mueller's appointment at the smear campaign by the president and his allies."



The stepped-up attacks on the Russia probe by the president and his allies are unprecedented, says legal analyst Paul Schiff Berman.



"It is a very dangerous road to go on to undermine our fundamental law enforcement authorities in this country and undermine their independence."



The campaign to discredit the Russia investigation has accelerated with the addition of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to the president's legal team.



"First of all, he is innocent.There is not a person in the world who thinks he is guilty of collusion with the Russians."



Giuliani is fighting both a legal and political battle, says David Abraham.



"Oh, I think there is no question that the strategy is to have this play out on cable television and not in a courtroom.Courtrooms have severe legal consequences."



Giulani has suggested the probe could end by September. But there's no confirmation of that from Mueller, nor whether the president will agree to an interview as part of the investigation.