ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: dissent

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. This news word involves a clash between protesters and supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The protesters were supporters of Selahattin Demirtas, a pro-Kurdish politician, arrested last year in Turkey. Rights groups say his arrest was part of Turkey’s restrictions on dissent. Dissent is public disagreement with an official opinion, decision, or set of beliefs. Political dissent is an action that shows dislike of the policies of a governing body.

SL: ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວມື້ນີ້ ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການປະທະກັນ ລະຫວ່າງພວກປະທ້ວງ ກັບພວກສະໜັບສະນູນປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານ ຣີເຊັບ ເຕຢິບ ເອີດູກັນ.

SL: ພວກປະທ້ວງເປັນພວກສະໜັບສະນູນ ເຊລາຮັດຕິນ ດີເມີຕັສ ຜູ້ທີ່ນິຍົມນັກການເມືອງຊາວ ເຄິຕ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບປີກາຍນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ.

SL: ພວກກຸ່ມສິດທິຕ່າງໆເວົ້າວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມນັ້ນ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

SL: ​ຄຳວ່າ dissent d i s s e n t dissent ໝາຍເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງມະຫາຊົນ ກັບທັສນະທາງການ ການຕັດສີນໃຈ ຫຼືຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງທາງການ.

SL: ເພາະສະນັ້ນ political dissent ຈຶ່ງໝາຍເຖິງ ການກະທຳທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍຂອງອົງການປົກຄອງອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ.

