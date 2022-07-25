ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງເວັນດີ ເຊີແມນ (Wendy Sherman) ແລະເອກອັກຄະລັດ
ຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານນາງຄາໂຣລາຍນ໌ ເຄນເນດີ (Caroline Kennedy) ໄດ້ວາງແຜນ
ໃນເດືອນ ໜ້າ ທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ (Solomon) ບ່ອນທີ່ພໍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູ້ລົບໃນ
ສະໄໝສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ພວມສູ້ລົບໃນສະໄໝໃໝ່ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນການຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນທາງຍຸດທະສາດ ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງເຊີແມນແລະຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຈະລະນຶກເຖິງວັນຄົບຮອບ 80 ປີ ຂອງການສູ້ລົບ ກົວດານ
ການານ (Guadalcanal) ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 6 ຫາ 8 ສິງຫາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແລະຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ “ເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢ້ຳເຖິງ ຄວາມສຳພັນອັນຍາວນານ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ” ແລະເປີດສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດໃນນະຄອນຫລວງໂຮນິອາຣາ (Honiara) ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົາຂອງ
ເຈົ້າໜ້ທີ່ອະວຸໂສຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງເຊີແມນ ຈະແມ່ນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຄົນຫລ້າສຸດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຂົງເຂດປາຊິຟິກ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນເພີ້ມການດຳເນີນຄວາມເພື່ອຕ້ານຄືນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງຈີນ.
ສ່ວນທ່ານນາງເຄນເນດີ ຊຶ່ງພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທ່ານຈອນແອັຟ ເຄນເນດີ ປະທານາທິສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກລອບສັງ
ຫານ ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮວມຢູ່ໃນການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ທີ່ໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ໃນນາມກັບຕັນເຮືອລາດຕະເວນໃນສົງຄາມໂລກ
ຄັ້ງທີສອງ ແລະຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຂອງທ່ານນາງເຊີແມນ ຈະຮວມທັງນາຍພົນໂທທະຫານມາຣີນສະແຕັບເຟິນ
ສະເກລັນກາ (Stephen Sklenka) ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານສະຫະລັດປະຈຳເຂດ ອິນໂອປາຊິຟິກ ແລະ
ພົນໂທສະແຕັບເຟິນ ຣູດເດີ (Stephen Rudder) ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານມາຣິນໃນເຂດປາຊິຟິກ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດກ່າວວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຍັງຈະເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ສ່ວນໂຕ ສຳລັບທ່ານນາງເຊີ
ແມນ ຜູ້ທີ່ພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທ່ານມາລ ເຊີແມນ (Mal Sherman) ໄດ້ເປັນທະຫານມາຣິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການສູ້ລົບ ທີ່ກົວດານການານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ແລະພັນທະມິດກັບກຳລັງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 1942.
ການສູ້ລົບເປັນເວລາຫົກເດືອນໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍ ໃນການເລີ້ມການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນປາຊິຟິກ
ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີມາເຖິງເທົ້າທຸກວັນນີ້.
ໃນຄອນໂຮນິອາຣາ ທ່ານນາງເຊີແມນ ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ພິທີ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ສະກາຍ ຣິສ (Sky Ridge) ທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນໄວ້ອາໄລ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບກົວດານການານ ພ້ອມທັງການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍໝູ່
ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ຢູ່ບ່ອນໄວ້ອາໄລທີ່ ເບລີດດີ ຣິສ (Bloody Ridge.) ທ່ານນາງຍັງຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີໄວ້ອາໄລ
ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານີ້ ເປັນພັນທະມິດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is now in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China.
Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit, and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and the opening of a U.S. embassy in the capital Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.
Sherman will be just the latest senior U.S. official to visit the Pacific region as Washington steps up efforts to push back against Chinese diplomatic inroads.
As well as Kennedy - whose father, assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy, took part in the Solomon Islands campaign as a patrol boat captain in World War II - Sherman's delegation will include Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Marine Corps commander for the Pacific, Lt. Gen. Stephen Rudder.
The State Department official said the visit would also be of personal interest to Sherman, whose father, Mal Sherman, was a Marine wounded at the Battle of Guadalcanal, which began between U.S. and allied and Japanese forces in August 1942.
The six-month battle marked the start of U.S.-led offensive operations in the Pacific, showing the strategic importance of the Solomons that endures today.
In Honiara, Sherman will deliver remarks at a U.S.-organized ceremony on Skyline Ridge, site of the U.S. Guadalcanal Memorial, as well as at a Solomon Islands-hosted memorial at Bloody Ridge. She also will attend additional memorial events organized by Solomon Islands and Japan, now a close U.S. ally.
"These events will recognize the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal, including U.S. and Allied forces, the people of Solomon Islands, and the people of Japan," the official said.