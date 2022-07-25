ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເວັນ​ດີ ເຊີ​ແມນ (Wendy Sherman) ແລະ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດປະ​ຈຳ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ລາຍນ໌ ເຄ​ນເນ​ດີ (Caroline Kennedy) ​ໄດ້ວາງ​ແຜນ

ໃນເດືອນ ​ໜ້າ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມໝູ່​ເກາະ​ໂຊ​ໂລມອນ (Solomon) ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໃນ​

ສ​ະ​ໄໝ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ແລະ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ສະຫ​ະ​ລັດ ພ​ວມ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ທາງຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊີ​ແມນແລະຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈະ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ 80 ປີ ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ ກົວດານ

​ກາ​ນານ (Guadalcanal) ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ວັນ​ທີ 6 ຫາ 8 ​ສິງ​ຫາ ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ “​ເພື່ອ​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳເຖິງ ​ຄວ​າມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ອັນ​ຍາວ​ນານ ລະຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ໝູ່​ເກາະໂຊ​ໂລມອນ” ​ແລະ​ເປີດ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງໂຮ​ນິອາ​ຣາ (Honiara) ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົາ​ຂອງ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​ທີ່ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີໃນ​ວັນ​ອ​າ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊີ​ແມນ ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຄົນ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຕ້ານ​ຄືນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ສ່ວນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຄນ​ເນ​ດີ ​ຊຶ່ງພໍ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ແ​ອັ​ຟ ເຄນເນ​ດີ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຖືກລອບສັງ

​ຫານ ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ຮວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ໂຊ​ໂລມອນ ໃນນາມ​ກັບ​ຕັນເຮືອ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ

​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ແລະ​ຄະ​ນະຜູ້​ແທນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊີ​ແມນ ຈະ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ໂທ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາຣີນສະ​ແຕັບ​ເຟິນ

ສະ​ເກ​ລັນ​ກາ (Stephen Sklenka) ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ ອິນ​ໂອ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ແລະ

ພົນ​ໂທສະ​ແຕັບ​ເຟິນ ​ຣູດ​ເດີ (Stephen Rudder) ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານມາ​ຣິນໃນ​ເຂດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊີ​

ແມນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ລ ເຊີ​ແມນ (Mal Sherman) ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ທີ່​ກົວດາ​ນ​ກາ​ນານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທະ​ຫານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ປີ 1942.

ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫົກ​ເດືອນໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ ​ໃນການ​ເລີ້ມການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ

​ທີ່​ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດຂອງໝູ່​ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ເທົ້າ​ທຸກວັນ​ນີ້.

ໃນ​ຄອນ​ໂຮ​ນິ​ອາ​ຣາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຊີ​ແມນ ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ພິ​ທີ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່ສະ​ກາຍ ຣິ​ສ (Sky Ridge) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ກົວດານ​ກາ​ນານ ພ້ອ​ມ​ທັງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ບ​ໂດຍໝູ່

ເກາະ​ໂຊ​ໂລມອນ ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ທີ່ ເບ​ລີດ​ດີ ຣິ​ສ (Bloody Ridge.) ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ພິ​ທີ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ

ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍໝູ່​ເກາະ​ໂຊ​ໂລມອນ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້​ ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນັ້ນ.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is now in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China.

Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit, and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and the opening of a U.S. embassy in the capital Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.

Sherman will be just the latest senior U.S. official to visit the Pacific region as Washington steps up efforts to push back against Chinese diplomatic inroads.

As well as Kennedy - whose father, assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy, took part in the Solomon Islands campaign as a patrol boat captain in World War II - Sherman's delegation will include Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Marine Corps commander for the Pacific, Lt. Gen. Stephen Rudder.

The State Department official said the visit would also be of personal interest to Sherman, whose father, Mal Sherman, was a Marine wounded at the Battle of Guadalcanal, which began between U.S. and allied and Japanese forces in August 1942.

The six-month battle marked the start of U.S.-led offensive operations in the Pacific, showing the strategic importance of the Solomons that endures today.

In Honiara, Sherman will deliver remarks at a U.S.-organized ceremony on Skyline Ridge, site of the U.S. Guadalcanal Memorial, as well as at a Solomon Islands-hosted memorial at Bloody Ridge. She also will attend additional memorial events organized by Solomon Islands and Japan, now a close U.S. ally.

"These events will recognize the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal, including U.S. and Allied forces, the people of Solomon Islands, and the people of Japan," the official said.