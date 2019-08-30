ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ດ ຫລື CDC ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄົນ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ຄາງ​ໄຄ່ ຫລື​ໝາກ​ເບີດ​ເກືອບ​ຮອດ 900 ລາຍຢູ່ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ລະ​ບາດ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວສູນ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ 57 ແຫ່ງ ​ໃນ 19 ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ 898 ຄົນ​ລົ້ມປ່ວຍໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວັນ​ທີ 1 ກັນ​ຍາ ປີ 2018 ຫາວັນ​ທີ 22 ສິງ​ຫາ ປີນີ້, ອີງ​ຕາມສູນ​ກາງ CDC ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

​ມີພະ​ນັກ​ງານ 33 ຄົນ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນີ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ດ ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລື​ຖືກເອົາ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ອີກ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ໂຣກ​ຄາງ​ໄຄ່ເປັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສຕິດ​ແປດທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຕ່ອມ​ຢູ່​ຄາງ​ໄຄ່, ແກ້ມ​ເບັງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ຄີງ​ຮ້ອນ, ເຈັບ​ຫົວ ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ເຄ​ຖງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫູບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ ແລະ ເຫຍື່ອ​ຫຸ້ມ​ສະ​ໝອງ​ອັກ​ເສບ. .

ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງໂຣກ​ຄາງ​ໄຄ່ ຫລື​ໝາກ​ເບີດ ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແຕ່​ວ່າພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະແຜ່​ຜາຍໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍດາຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ ນານ ນັ້ນ. ​



ສູນກາງ CDC ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແມ່ນພວກຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນສູນຄຸມຂັງ.



ທ່ານ ໄບ​ຣ​ອັນ ຄັອກ​ສ໌ (Bryan Cox) ໂຄ​ສົກ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຫ້ອງ​ການກວດຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພາ​ສີ ຫລື ICE ກ່າວ​ວ່າພວກ​ຖືກ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການກວດ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບພາຍ​ໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບ່ອນ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ແລ້ວ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed nearly 900 cases of mumps among people at adult migration detention facilities across the United States in the last year.



The virus swept across 57 detention centers in 19 states, sickening 898 migrants between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 22, the CDC said Thursday.



Thirty-three staff members were also infected.



The CDC said the virus continues to spread as more migrants are arrested or transferred between facilities.



Mumps is a contagious virus that causes swollen glands, puffy cheeks, fever, headaches and, in severe cases, hearing loss and meningitis.



Mumps outbreaks are rare in the U.S. because of vaccinations, but the disease is easily transmittable in spaces where people have close, prolonged contact.



The CDC said most of those infected were men who caught the virus while in detention.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said all detainees go through a medical screening within 24 hours of arriving at the facilities.