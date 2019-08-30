ສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຫລື CDC ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ມີຄົນເປັນໂຣກຄາງໄຄ່ ຫລືໝາກເບີດເກືອບຮອດ 900 ລາຍຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມພວກທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນຄ້າຍຄຸມຂັງສຳລັບພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ.
ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ລະບາດໄປທົ່ວສູນຄຸມຂັງ 57 ແຫ່ງ ໃນ 19 ລັດ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ 898 ຄົນລົ້ມປ່ວຍໃນລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 1 ກັນຍາ ປີ 2018 ຫາວັນທີ 22 ສິງຫາ ປີນີ້, ອີງຕາມສູນກາງ CDC ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ມີພະນັກງານ 33 ຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ສືບຕໍ່ແຜ່ລາມໄປໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຖືກຈັບກຸມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫລືຖືກເອົາຍ້າຍອອກຈາກບ່ອນກັກຂັງບ່ອນນຶ່ງໄປຫາອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ.
ໂຣກຄາງໄຄ່ເປັນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຕິດແປດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕ່ອມຢູ່ຄາງໄຄ່, ແກ້ມເບັງຂຶ້ນ, ຄີງຮ້ອນ, ເຈັບຫົວ ແລະຖ້າເຄຖງຂັ້ນຮ້າຍແຮງກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຫູບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນ ແລະ ເຫຍື່ອຫຸ້ມສະໝອງອັກເສບ. .
ການລະບາດຂອງໂຣກຄາງໄຄ່ ຫລືໝາກເບີດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນມີການສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດ ແຕ່ວ່າພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະແຜ່ຜາຍໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ມີການພົວພັນກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ແລະເປັນເວລາດົນ ນານ ນັ້ນ.
ສູນກາງ CDC ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແມ່ນພວກຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນສູນຄຸມຂັງ.
ທ່ານ ໄບຣອັນ ຄັອກສ໌ (Bryan Cox) ໂຄສົກປະຈຳຫ້ອງການກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະພາສີ ຫລື ICE ກ່າວວ່າພວກຖືກຄຸມຂັງແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການກວດສຸຂະພາບພາຍໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ໄປເຖິງບ່ອນຄຸມຂັງແລ້ວ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed nearly 900 cases of mumps among people at adult migration detention facilities across the United States in the last year.
The virus swept across 57 detention centers in 19 states, sickening 898 migrants between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 22, the CDC said Thursday.
Thirty-three staff members were also infected.
The CDC said the virus continues to spread as more migrants are arrested or transferred between facilities.
Mumps is a contagious virus that causes swollen glands, puffy cheeks, fever, headaches and, in severe cases, hearing loss and meningitis.
Mumps outbreaks are rare in the U.S. because of vaccinations, but the disease is easily transmittable in spaces where people have close, prolonged contact.
The CDC said most of those infected were men who caught the virus while in detention.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said all detainees go through a medical screening within 24 hours of arriving at the facilities.