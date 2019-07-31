ບັນ​ດາຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີກັນ ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດີ​ທ​ຣອຍ ລັດ​ມິ​ຊີ​ແກນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳແດ່ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 10 ທ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນເປັນເວ​ລາດົນນານ ທັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ຊຶ່ງຄວາມກ້າແກ່ນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ ​ທີ່​ຫົວ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປານ​ກາງ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ກ້າວໜ້າ. ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແ​ຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ ຄືນທຳອິດໃນຈຳນວນ 2 ຄືນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຄືນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ

ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​

ການຮັກສາສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ວ່າ​ ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

ໃນ​ການ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປານ​ກາງ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ຫົວ​ຈັດ

ເຊັ່ນ​ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Elizabeth Warren ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າ

​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົວ​ເອງ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຮວບ​ຮວມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​

ອາ​ກາດ.

ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ໂຄໂ​ລ​ຣາ​ໂດ ທ່ານ John Hickenlooper ຜູ້ສະໝັກ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ

ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ຢູ່ໃນ

ຫີບ​ບ່ອນ​ບັດ ເປັນຫຍັງ ຄືບໍ່​ສົ່ງການ​ບ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໄປ​ທາງ FedEx ​ໄປຫາ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໂລດ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈັດ​ການຮວບ​ຮວບເອົາ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ທັງ​ໝົດ ທັງໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ​

ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ ໄດ້​ບອກວ່າ ເພິ່ນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂີ້​ລັກ ​ແລະ ປອມແປງ

ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕົນ​ຕົວ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ວ່າ​ເພິ່ນ​ເປັນແບບໃດ.”

ຜູ້ແທນ​ລັດໂອ​ໄຮ​ໂອ ທ່ານ Tim Ryan ຫົວ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ປານ​ກາງ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ

ອາດ​ຈະ​ເສຍ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ໄປທາງ​ຊ້າຍ​ຈັດ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຮັກສາ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວ​ດລ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວົ້າແບບກົງໆແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ຄິດວ່​າ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວນີ້ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ​ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະ​ນະ. ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງປະ​ຊາຊົນ​ ພວກ​ທີ່​ອອກແຮງງານ.”

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Elizabeth Warren ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈຳ​ເປັນຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ນະ​ໂນ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ເດັ່ນໆເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Elizabeth Warren ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະຊະນະ ໃນຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຮູ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແລ້ວ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ເອົາ​ມັນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ ແລະ​ເພື່ອຈະ​ໃຫ້ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ຊະນະ ພວກ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຫວາດ​ກົວ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະໄວ້ໜ້າກັນຢູ່ແດ່, ແຕ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍແມ່ນຍັງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ ກັບຄືນ​ໄປ ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳຢູ່ຊຶ່ງມີ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ທ່ານ Beto O'Rourke ​ນຳ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຖ້າມກາງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍແລະ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ໄຮ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນີ້, ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍຈະເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ດ້ານສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ມີ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບທຸກ​ຜູ້​ທຸກ​ຄົນ.”

​ຍັງຈະ​ມີ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອີກ 10 ທ່ານ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ກັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານ Joe Biden ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ທັງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຈາກ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harris, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຈາກ​ລັດ New Jersey ທ່ານ Cory Booker ແລະອະ​ດີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງເຄ​ຫາສະ​ຖານທ່ານ​ນາງ​ Julian Castro ນຳ.

The Democratic presidential contenders opened a second round of debates in Detroit, Michigan, Tuesday, with a flurry of attacks on President Donald Trump. But the 10 Democrats also went after each other at times and showed some growing strains between moderate and progressive candidates. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports on the first of two nights of debate.

On the first night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, the contenders clashed over health care, immigration and who has the best chance of defeating President Trump next year.



Some of the more moderate contenders put progressives like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the defensive, criticizing their sweeping plans on improving health care and combating climate change.



Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.



John Hickenlooper, Democratic Candidate:

"That is a disaster at the ballot box. You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump."

Senator Sanders defended his sweeping government health care proposal and noted polls showing he could beat Trump next year.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate:

"And the reason that we are going to defeat Trump and beat him badly is that he is a fraud and a phony, and we are going to expose him for what he is."

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a moderate, warned that Democrats could lose the election next year if they offered policies that went too far left on health care, the economy and the environment.



Rep. Tim Ryan, Democratic Candidate:

"I quite frankly do not think that is an agenda that we can move forward on and win. We have got to talk about the working-class issues."



But Senator Elizabeth Warren warned Democrats they will need to offer bold policies if they hope to defeat Trump next year.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Candidate:

"Democrats win when we figure out what is right and we get out there and fight for it. I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win you can't be afraid either."

Even though Democrats did plenty of sparring with each other, they often brought the debate focus back to President Trump, including former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.



Beto O'Rourke, Democratic Candidate:

"In the face of cruelty and fear from a lawless president, we will choose to be the president that stands up for the human rights of everyone, for the rule of law for everyone."

Ten more Democrats will debate on Wednesday, including the current front-runner Joe Biden, as well as California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.