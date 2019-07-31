ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກໂຕ້ວາທີກັນ ຄັ້ງທີ 2 ໃນນະຄອນດີທຣອຍ ລັດມິຊີແກນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳແດ່ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 10 ທ່ານ ແມ່ນໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ທັງສະແດງອອກຊຶ່ງຄວາມກ້າແກ່ນ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ ທີ່ຫົວນິຍົມປານກາງແລະພວກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ. ຈິມ ມາໂລນ ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການໂຕ້ວາທີ ຄືນທຳອິດໃນຈຳນວນ 2 ຄືນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນຄ່ຳຄືນທຳອິດຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີ ຄັ້ງທີ 2 ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນທາງດ້ານ
ການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ, ເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດຈະມີໂອກາດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ
ໃນການຈະເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກທີ່ນິຍົມປານກາງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທີ່ຫົວຈັດ
ເຊັ່ນທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ແລະທ່ານນາງ Elizabeth Warren ຢູ່ໃນທ່າ
ປ້ອງກັນຕົວເອງ ໂດຍການຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນແຜນການທີ່ຈະຮວບຮວມຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ
ທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງເລື້ອງການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ແລະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບສະພາບປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າ
ອາກາດ.
ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທ່ານ John Hickenlooper ຜູ້ສະໝັກ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຫາຍະນະຢູ່ໃນ
ຫີບບ່ອນບັດ ເປັນຫຍັງ ຄືບໍ່ສົ່ງການບ່ອນບັດໄປທາງ FedEx ໄປຫາທ່ານທຣຳ ໂລດ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ປ້ອງກັນຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງເພິ່ນທີ່ຈະໃຫ້
ລັດຖະບານຈັດການຮວບຮວບເອົາປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບ ທັງໝົດ ທັງໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ
ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ໄດ້ບອກວ່າ ເພິ່ນອາດຈະຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະເຫດຜົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳ
ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ແລະຊະນະຢ່າງດຸເດືອດນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ເພິ່ນແມ່ນຂີ້ລັກ ແລະ ປອມແປງ
ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເປີດເຜີຍຕົນຕົວແທ້ຈິງວ່າເພິ່ນເປັນແບບໃດ.”
ຜູ້ແທນລັດໂອໄຮໂອ ທ່ານ Tim Ryan ຫົວນິຍົມປານກາງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ
ອາດຈະເສຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສະເໜີນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ໄປທາງຊ້າຍຈັດ ໃນດ້ານຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ, ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ເວົ້າແບບກົງໆແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວນີ້ຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ພວກທີ່ອອກແຮງງານ.”
ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ Elizabeth Warren ໄດ້ເຕືອນ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈຳເປັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີນະໂນບາຍທີ່ເດັ່ນໆເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຈະເອົາຊະນະໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານນາງ Elizabeth Warren ກ່າວວ່າ “ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະຊະນະ ໃນຕອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ເຫັນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈະອອກໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະຕໍ່ສູ້ເອົາມັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢ້ານກົວຫຍັງເລີຍ ແລະເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ຊະນະ ພວກທ່ານ ກໍຈະບໍ່ຕ້ອງຫວາດກົວເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະໄວ້ໜ້າກັນຢູ່ແດ່, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນຍັງນຳເອົາການໂຕ້ວາທີ ກັບຄືນໄປ ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຢູ່ຊຶ່ງມີຮວມທັງອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າທ່ານ Beto O'Rourke ນຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຖ້າມກາງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍແລະຢ້ານກົວ ຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ໄຮ້ກົດໝາຍນີ້, ພວກເຮົາ ກໍຈະເລືອກທີ່ຈະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະຢືນຕາງໜ້າໃນດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍສຳລັບທຸກຜູ້ທຸກຄົນ.”
ຍັງຈະມີ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອີກ 10 ທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະໂຕ້ວາທີກັນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ທ່ານ Joe Biden ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ ຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ພ້ອມທັງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກລັດ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harris, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກລັດ New Jersey ທ່ານ Cory Booker ແລະອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງເຄຫາສະຖານທ່ານນາງ Julian Castro ນຳ.
The Democratic presidential contenders opened a second round of debates in Detroit, Michigan, Tuesday, with a flurry of attacks on President Donald Trump. But the 10 Democrats also went after each other at times and showed some growing strains between moderate and progressive candidates. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone reports on the first of two nights of debate.
On the first night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, the contenders clashed over health care, immigration and who has the best chance of defeating President Trump next year.
Some of the more moderate contenders put progressives like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the defensive, criticizing their sweeping plans on improving health care and combating climate change.
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
John Hickenlooper, Democratic Candidate:
"That is a disaster at the ballot box. You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump."
Senator Sanders defended his sweeping government health care proposal and noted polls showing he could beat Trump next year.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate:
"And the reason that we are going to defeat Trump and beat him badly is that he is a fraud and a phony, and we are going to expose him for what he is."
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a moderate, warned that Democrats could lose the election next year if they offered policies that went too far left on health care, the economy and the environment.
Rep. Tim Ryan, Democratic Candidate:
"I quite frankly do not think that is an agenda that we can move forward on and win. We have got to talk about the working-class issues."
But Senator Elizabeth Warren warned Democrats they will need to offer bold policies if they hope to defeat Trump next year.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Candidate:
"Democrats win when we figure out what is right and we get out there and fight for it. I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win you can't be afraid either."
Even though Democrats did plenty of sparring with each other, they often brought the debate focus back to President Trump, including former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.
Beto O'Rourke, Democratic Candidate:
"In the face of cruelty and fear from a lawless president, we will choose to be the president that stands up for the human rights of everyone, for the rule of law for everyone."
Ten more Democrats will debate on Wednesday, including the current front-runner Joe Biden, as well as California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.
