ການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ເລີ້ມໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ທາງອອນລາຍ ທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ

Virtual Reality Training Moskalkov USAGM
ມີການນຳໃຊ້ການຝຶກອົບຮົມທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19

ໂດຍທີ່ການຝຶກສອນແບບໜ້າ-ຕໍ່-ໜ້າກັນໄດ້ຫັບຫາຍໄປຍ້ອນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ, ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍບໍລິສັດຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງນຳໃຊ້ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ແທນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພະນັກງານໃຫ້ຮຽນຮູ້ທັກສະທີ່ຈຳເປັນບາງຢ່າງໄດ້, Maxim Moskalkov ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ຊຶ່ງບົວ- ສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຊີນຟັງລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບເໝືອນຈິງໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມທາງອອນລາຍ
ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດຢ່າງໜັກຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຊັບພະຍາກອນມະນຸດ ຫລື HR ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍແບບພິເສດໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ຈຶ່ງຈະໃຫ້ມີການຝຶກອົບຮົມພະນັກງານໃໝ່ ແລະພະນັກງານທົ່ວໄປໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ຄົນເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກກັນນີ້ໄດ້.

ບາງບໍລິສັດກຳລັງຫັນມາໃຊ້ແບບຈໍາລອງທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ເຊັ່ນ ເມີສັນ (Mursion) …….

ທ່ານ ມາກ ແອັດຄິນຊັນ (Mark Atkinson), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດເມີສັນ (Mursion) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
“ເມີສັນ (Mursion) ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງ ທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງທາງອອນລາຍ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນສາມາດຝຶກເຮັດ ແລະທໍາການສົນທະນາກັນທີ່ມີຄວາມທ້າທາຍແທ້ໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາມີຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ. ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນການສົນທະນາກັນລະຫວ່າງທ່ານໝໍ ກັບຄົນເຈັບ, ທ່ານໝໍ ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຄົນເຈັບ ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ.”

ແບບຈໍາລອງທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນໃດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະພາບແປກໆ ທີ່ຍາກຈະສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້ໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງ - ແລະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກພຶດຕິກຳຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ວິທີການແບບນີ້ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນເປັນພິເສດ ຢູ່ໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມຄູ.

ທ່ານ ແອັດຄິນຊັນ (Atkinson) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:
“ເພື່ອຈະຮຽນຮູ້ເທັກນິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ຖ້າທ່ານຈະເຮັດ, ກັບຕົວແທນຂອງຄົນທາງດິຈິຕອລ, ‘ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນຫຸ່ນ’, ທີ່ຈະປະພຶດຕົວຄືກັບເດັກນ້ອຍໃນໂລກຕົວຈິງ ແຕ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຮັດຄວາມຜິດ ແລະບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃດໆ! ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຫາກເຮັດຜິດ ພາດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນບົດຮຽນທີ່ຝຶກຢູ່ນັ້ນ - ກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ!”

ໃນບັນດາໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເໝືອນຈິງກ່ອນໝູ່ ແມ່ນໂຮງຮຽນຫລວງໃນເຂດເມືອງໂອໂຣຣາ (Aurora) ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ (Colorado). ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ດ້ານການ ສຶກຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ານແອນ ເດຣ ໄວຣທ໌ (Andre Wright) ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງ ຮຽນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນມີວິທີການຂອງໃຜລາວ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໃນການສ້າງຄູ.

ທ່ານແອນ ເດຣ ໄວຣທ໌ (Andre Wright) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຝຶກຕົວຈິງ ສໍາລັບການປະເມີນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກັບພໍ່ແມ່ນັກຮຽນແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນຂ່າວສານ ... ຈາກທີມງານປະເມີນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຕະຫລອດທັງຈາກຜູ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາແກ່ນັກຮຽນ ແລະພະນັກ ງານສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະ ໃຫ້ຮູ້ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ - ພວກເຮົາເອົາເລື້ອງນີ້ລວມເຂົ້າໄປໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເບິ່ງວ່າມັນຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຽມພ້ອມຫຼາຍ ປານໃດ ສໍາລັບບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງໃນເລື້ອງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ…”

Live in Their World ເປັນບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກທີ່ສະໜອງມາດຕະຖານດ້ານຈັນຍາບັນ ແລະການເຮັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານຂອງບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ - ໂດຍການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບເໝືອນຈິງມາຊ່ວຍ. ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Live in Their World, ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣບິນ ໂຣເຊນເບີກ (Robin Rosenberg) ກ່າວວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບ ເໝືອນຈິງສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມີຄວາມສາມັກຄີກັນ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນພິເສດໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດຢູ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣບິນ ໂຣເຊນເບີກ (Robin Rosenberg) ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ Live in Their World ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ມີບໍລິສັດເຮັດ VR ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໄດ້, ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມດຽວກັນ, ໃນຫ້ອງທີ່ແນມເບິ່ງວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆ ນໍາກັນ, ຄວບຄຸມວັດຖຸເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືກັນ ... ມັນສາມາດເປັນພະລັງອໍານາດທີ່ໜ້າເຫລືອເຊື່ອອີ່ຫລີ ສຳລັບຄົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ຄົນດຽວ!”

ຈຸດອ່ອນອັນຫລັກໆ ອັນນຶ່ງຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າຫູຟັງສໍາລັບ VR ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີອັນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມັກມີຢູ່ທົ່ວໄປ ຄືກັນກັບຄອມພິວເຕີ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນແລະການໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານເຕັກນິກອາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍໄດ້.

ແຕ່ສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງມັນໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະຝຶກອົບຮົມຄົນໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມໃນການເຮັດວຽກໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະທີ່ໃຫ້ຄົນ ຮັກສາການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມຢູ່ນີ້.

ອ່ານກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

With in-person coaching being off the table due to the COVID pandemic, hundreds of companies nationwide are using virtual reality training to help employees master some essential skills.

Because of the pandemic, HR specialists have faced the unique challenge of how to train new employees and staff during this time of remote work.

Some companies are turning to virtual..…. reality simulators like Mursion.

Mark Atkinson, CEO, Mursion, Skype:
“Mursion is a virtual reality simulator that allows people to practice and perfect the really challenging conversations that they have at work. The conversations that go on between a doctor and a patient, a doctor and the family of a patient, for example.”

Virtual reality can put a person in unorthodox situations that are hard to recreate in real life – and then lets them learn from their own behavior.

Methods like these have been especially effective for training teachers.

Mark Atkinson, CEO, Mursion, Skype:
“To master these techniques on, if you will, digital avatars, the “fake kids”, that will behave like the real kids in the real world but allow them to make mistakes and do no harm! If they make a terrible mistake in a practice lesson immersion – nothing happens!”

Among the first schools that resorted to virtual reality technology were the Aurora district public schools in Colorado. The district’s chief academic officer, Andre Wright, says the schools employ a unique approach in teacher training.

Andre Wright, Chief Academic Officer, Aurora Public Schools, Skype:

“We need practice for threat assessments and difficult situations with parents and having to share news… From our threat assessment team, as well as our counsels and social workers – we embed this into their practice and see how well it helps prepare them for some of those…”

Live in Their World is a New York company that offers ethical norms and training sessions for various companies’ employees – with the help of virtual reality. Live in Their World founder Robin Rosenberg says virtual reality can unite people, which is especially important during a pandemic.

Robin Rosenberg, CEO, Live In Their World Inc., Mandatory cg: Skype:
“There are VR companies out there that can bring people together, so that everyone can feel they’re in the same conference room, in a room looking at objects together, manipulating objects for collaboration… It can be incredibly powerful for people particularly if they live alone!”

One big downside to the technology is that VR headsets and other technology aren’t as common as home computers and tech support can be muchmore challenging.

But for those who canget access, proponents say it’s a great way to train for real life, in these times of social distancing.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
