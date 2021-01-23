ການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ເລີ້ມໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ທາງອອນລາຍ ທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ

ໂດຍທີ່ການຝຶກສອນແບບໜ້າ-ຕໍ່-ໜ້າກັນໄດ້ຫັບຫາຍໄປຍ້ອນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ, ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍບໍລິສັດຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງນຳໃຊ້ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ແທນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພະນັກງານໃຫ້ຮຽນຮູ້ທັກສະທີ່ຈຳເປັນບາງຢ່າງໄດ້, Maxim Moskalkov ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ຊຶ່ງບົວ- ສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດຢ່າງໜັກຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຊັບພະຍາກອນມະນຸດ ຫລື HR ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍແບບພິເສດໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ ຈຶ່ງຈະໃຫ້ມີການຝຶກອົບຮົມພະນັກງານໃໝ່ ແລະພະນັກງານທົ່ວໄປໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ຄົນເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກກັນນີ້ໄດ້.

ບາງບໍລິສັດກຳລັງຫັນມາໃຊ້ແບບຈໍາລອງທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ເຊັ່ນ ເມີສັນ (Mursion) …….

ທ່ານ ມາກ ແອັດຄິນຊັນ (Mark Atkinson), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດເມີສັນ (Mursion) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ເມີສັນ (Mursion) ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງ ທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງທາງອອນລາຍ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນສາມາດຝຶກເຮັດ ແລະທໍາການສົນທະນາກັນທີ່ມີຄວາມທ້າທາຍແທ້ໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາມີຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ. ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນການສົນທະນາກັນລະຫວ່າງທ່ານໝໍ ກັບຄົນເຈັບ, ທ່ານໝໍ ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຄົນເຈັບ ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ.”

ແບບຈໍາລອງທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນໃດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະພາບແປກໆ ທີ່ຍາກຈະສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້ໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງ - ແລະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກພຶດຕິກຳຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ວິທີການແບບນີ້ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນເປັນພິເສດ ຢູ່ໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມຄູ.

ທ່ານ ແອັດຄິນຊັນ (Atkinson) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ເພື່ອຈະຮຽນຮູ້ເທັກນິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ຖ້າທ່ານຈະເຮັດ, ກັບຕົວແທນຂອງຄົນທາງດິຈິຕອລ, ‘ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນຫຸ່ນ’, ທີ່ຈະປະພຶດຕົວຄືກັບເດັກນ້ອຍໃນໂລກຕົວຈິງ ແຕ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຮັດຄວາມຜິດ ແລະບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃດໆ! ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຫາກເຮັດຜິດ ພາດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນບົດຮຽນທີ່ຝຶກຢູ່ນັ້ນ - ກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ!”

ໃນບັນດາໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເໝືອນຈິງກ່ອນໝູ່ ແມ່ນໂຮງຮຽນຫລວງໃນເຂດເມືອງໂອໂຣຣາ (Aurora) ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ (Colorado). ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ດ້ານການ ສຶກຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ານແອນ ເດຣ ໄວຣທ໌ (Andre Wright) ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງ ຮຽນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນມີວິທີການຂອງໃຜລາວ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໃນການສ້າງຄູ.

ທ່ານແອນ ເດຣ ໄວຣທ໌ (Andre Wright) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຝຶກຕົວຈິງ ສໍາລັບການປະເມີນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກັບພໍ່ແມ່ນັກຮຽນແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນຂ່າວສານ ... ຈາກທີມງານປະເມີນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຕະຫລອດທັງຈາກຜູ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາແກ່ນັກຮຽນ ແລະພະນັກ ງານສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະ ໃຫ້ຮູ້ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ - ພວກເຮົາເອົາເລື້ອງນີ້ລວມເຂົ້າໄປໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເບິ່ງວ່າມັນຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຽມພ້ອມຫຼາຍ ປານໃດ ສໍາລັບບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງໃນເລື້ອງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ…”

Live in Their World ເປັນບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກທີ່ສະໜອງມາດຕະຖານດ້ານຈັນຍາບັນ ແລະການເຮັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານຂອງບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ - ໂດຍການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບເໝືອນຈິງມາຊ່ວຍ. ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Live in Their World, ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣບິນ ໂຣເຊນເບີກ (Robin Rosenberg) ກ່າວວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບ ເໝືອນຈິງສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມີຄວາມສາມັກຄີກັນ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນພິເສດໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດຢູ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣບິນ ໂຣເຊນເບີກ (Robin Rosenberg) ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ Live in Their World ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ມີບໍລິສັດເຮັດ VR ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໄດ້, ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມດຽວກັນ, ໃນຫ້ອງທີ່ແນມເບິ່ງວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆ ນໍາກັນ, ຄວບຄຸມວັດຖຸເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືກັນ ... ມັນສາມາດເປັນພະລັງອໍານາດທີ່ໜ້າເຫລືອເຊື່ອອີ່ຫລີ ສຳລັບຄົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ຄົນດຽວ!”

ຈຸດອ່ອນອັນຫລັກໆ ອັນນຶ່ງຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າຫູຟັງສໍາລັບ VR ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີອັນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມັກມີຢູ່ທົ່ວໄປ ຄືກັນກັບຄອມພິວເຕີ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນແລະການໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານເຕັກນິກອາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍໄດ້.

ແຕ່ສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງມັນໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະຝຶກອົບຮົມຄົນໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມໃນການເຮັດວຽກໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະທີ່ໃຫ້ຄົນ ຮັກສາການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມຢູ່ນີ້.

ອ່ານກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

With in-person coaching being off the table due to the COVID pandemic, hundreds of companies nationwide are using virtual reality training to help employees master some essential skills.

Because of the pandemic, HR specialists have faced the unique challenge of how to train new employees and staff during this time of remote work.

Some companies are turning to virtual..…. reality simulators like Mursion.

Mark Atkinson, CEO, Mursion, Skype:

“Mursion is a virtual reality simulator that allows people to practice and perfect the really challenging conversations that they have at work. The conversations that go on between a doctor and a patient, a doctor and the family of a patient, for example.”

Virtual reality can put a person in unorthodox situations that are hard to recreate in real life – and then lets them learn from their own behavior.

Methods like these have been especially effective for training teachers.

Mark Atkinson, CEO, Mursion, Skype:

“To master these techniques on, if you will, digital avatars, the “fake kids”, that will behave like the real kids in the real world but allow them to make mistakes and do no harm! If they make a terrible mistake in a practice lesson immersion – nothing happens!”

Among the first schools that resorted to virtual reality technology were the Aurora district public schools in Colorado. The district’s chief academic officer, Andre Wright, says the schools employ a unique approach in teacher training.

Andre Wright, Chief Academic Officer, Aurora Public Schools, Skype:

“We need practice for threat assessments and difficult situations with parents and having to share news… From our threat assessment team, as well as our counsels and social workers – we embed this into their practice and see how well it helps prepare them for some of those…”

Live in Their World is a New York company that offers ethical norms and training sessions for various companies’ employees – with the help of virtual reality. Live in Their World founder Robin Rosenberg says virtual reality can unite people, which is especially important during a pandemic.

Robin Rosenberg, CEO, Live In Their World Inc., Mandatory cg: Skype:

“There are VR companies out there that can bring people together, so that everyone can feel they’re in the same conference room, in a room looking at objects together, manipulating objects for collaboration… It can be incredibly powerful for people particularly if they live alone!”

One big downside to the technology is that VR headsets and other technology aren’t as common as home computers and tech support can be muchmore challenging.

But for those who canget access, proponents say it’s a great way to train for real life, in these times of social distancing.