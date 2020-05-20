ທູດພິເສດ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ເວົ້າວ່າ COVID-19 ຈະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈົນກວ່າຈະຄົ້ນພົບຢາວັກຊີນ

ທູດພິເສດອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ COVID-19 ໄດ້ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈະ “ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຢ່າງຄົງຕົວ” ຈົນກວ່າຈະມີການຄົ້ນພົບຢາວັກຊີນ ຫຼື ການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ສາມາດເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້.

ໃນການສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ Sky News ຂອງ ອັງກິດ ນັ້ນ,​ ດຣ. ເດວິດ ນາວາໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໂລກຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ວິທີຢູ່ກັບມັນ. ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເປັນສາເຫດຂອງໂຣກ COVID-19.

ທ່ານ ນາວາໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກ ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຢາວັກຊີນ, ແລະ ມັນກໍມີສັນຍານທີ່ເຕັມໄວດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງນັ້ນ, ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກເຊື່ອວ່າ ຢາຈະມີພ້ອມສຳລັບການປິ່ນປົວ “ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ນຶ່ງປີເຄິ່ງ ຫຼື ສອງປີ ເຄິ່ງເປັນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າກົດລະບຽບການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມ ແລະ ມາດ ຕະການປ້ອງກັນອື່ນໆຕ້ອງຖືກປະຕິບັດຕາມເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.

ທ່ານ ນາວາໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຊີວິດຕ້ອງຢຸດລົງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ປະເທດຕ່າງທີ່ກຳລັງຮັກສາມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະ ຊາຊົນອອກໄປຂ້າງນອກ ແລະ ເຮັດທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າລວມມີປະເທດ ສິງ ກະໂປ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ບາງປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ. ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄວຣັສອື່ນໆແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ມທີ່ມີມາຕະຫຼອດ, ໂດຍກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ເຊື້ອ HIV, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໄວຣັສທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກເອດສ໌ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະຊາ ຊົນປ່ຽນແປງການປະພຶດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ນາວາໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຮັບມື ກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແມ່ນເຂັ້ມງວດກັບການຕິດຕໍ່ ດ້ວຍການດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນການກວດໂຣກ, ຕິດ ຕາມຮ່ອງຮອຍ ແລະ ການຕິດຕໍ່. ທ່ານ ນາວາໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະ ສຸກມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍເຖິງການມີຄວາມສາມາດ ທີ່ຈະ ປ້ອງກັນຕໍ່ໄວຣັສນີ້ ດ້ວຍການສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຄົນທີ່ມີໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງ ວ່ອງໄວ, ໃຊ້ການກວດໂຣກ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ແຍກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ປ່ຽວ ແລ້ວ ເສດຖະກິດກໍຈະສາມາດດຳເນີນໄປຕໍ່.”

The World Health Organization’s ((WHO)) special envoy on COVID-19 said Tuesday that the coronavirus will ''be a constant threat" until a vaccine or reliable treatment is found.

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News, Dr. David Nabarro said this means the world will need to learn how to live with it. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Nabarro said that while the world is focused on a vaccine, and there are promising signs, the WHO does believe one will be readily available “between one-and-a half and two-and-a-half years at the minimum.” He said social distancing regulations and protective measures will have to be followed for a very long time.

Nabarro said this does not mean life has to stop. He noted countries that are maintaining protective measures while people go about their business include Singapore, Germany, South Korea and some developing nations. He said other viruses are constant threats, adding that HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has forced people to change their behavior.

Nabarro said the key to dealing with the coronavirus was to clamp down on infections by test, trace and contact procedures. Nabarro said, “Get the public health right, which means being able to defend against this virus by being able to find people with the disease quickly, using tests, and then isolate them and then the economy will be able to go on.”