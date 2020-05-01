ການລະບາດ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະຫຼອງ ວັນທີນຶ່ງພຶດສະພາ ມິດງຽບ

ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນວັນທີນຶ່ງພຶດສະພາ ເປັນບຸນລະດູບານໃໝ່ທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ມີຮາກເຫງົ້າ ທີ່ສາມາດສືບທາວຄືນໄປຫາສັດຕະວັດທີສອງຂອງສະໄໝໂຣມ.

ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຕົ້ນຕໍນັ້ນແມ່ນສະຫຼອງກັນຍ້ອນເປັນມື້ທຳອິດຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ ແຕ່ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນປະຕິທິນໂບຮານເມື່ອຫຼາຍພັນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮັບຮູ້ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ເປັນມື້ທຳອິດຂອງເດືອນພຶດສະພາ.

ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ວັນທີນຶ່ງຂອງເດືອນພຶດສະພາແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນ ສຳລັບແຕ່ລະກຸ່ມຄົນ.

ການຟ້ອນລໍາເພື່ອຄວາມອຸດົມສົມບູນ ຖືເຈ້ຍເປັນສາຍຍາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຟ້ອນ ອ້ອມຫລັກເສົາເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າມີຈິດໃຈດີຂອງໂບຣານເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງທຸກມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂລກຮາຍເທັກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍຍັງເປັນພາກ ສ່ວນຂອງການສະຫຼອງດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງ.

ອີກປະເພນີນຶ່ງ ການສົ່ງກະຕ່າດອກໄມ້ ໝາກໄມ້ ແລະເຂົ້າໜົມ ຍັງເປັນທີ່ນິ ຍົມກັນຢູ່. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າປີນີ້ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ຍ້າຍພິ ທີກຳເຫລົ່ານີ້ອອກຈາກປ່າ ແລະເດີ່ນຫຍ້າຂຽວງາມຢູ່ທາງນອກນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າມາສູ່ ເດີ່ນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ທາງໃນ.

ຢູ່ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຊຸມປີ 1880 ວັນທີນຶ່ງຂອງເດືອນພຶດສະພາໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງເຂົ້າ ມາເປັນສອງວັນພັກ ຄືວັນເລີ້ມລະດູຮ້ອນ ແລະວັນກຳມະກອນສາກົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ ປະກາດໂດຍພັກຄອມມິວນິສແລະພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງ ການນັດຢຸດງານຂອງພວກກຳມະກອນໃນປີ 1886 ໃນນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກທີ່ໄດ້ ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ. ມີການແກວ່ງລະເບີດ ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະພວກເດີນຂະບວນ ປະທ້ວງ ຖືກຍິງ ແລະເສຍຊີວິດ. ຜູ້ນຳກຳມະກອນອາເມຣິກັນສີ່ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກ ແຂວນຄໍ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກສະຫະພັນກຳມະກອນກ່າວວ່າເປັນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມເປັນທຳ.

ວັນທີນຶ່ງຂອງເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແຮງງານ ແລະເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ ທາງທະ ຫານຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດແດງ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ ແລະຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະພາບໂຊ ຫວຽດ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັບແຕ່ສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງໃນປີ 1991 ພວກຊາວ ໜຸ່ມຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໝົດຄວາມສັດທາຢ່າງແຮງກ້າຕໍ່ວັນກຳມະກອນສາກົນ.

Friday is May Day, the ancient spring festival whose roots can be traced back to second century Rome.

The day hailed what was originally the first day of summer, but because of changes in ancient calendars over the millennia, what we recognize today settled on the first of May.

Across the centuries, May Day has come to represent different things to different people.

Fertility dances and holding paper streamers while dancing around the maypole may seem hokey and old-fashioned to today’s cynical, high-tech world, but it is still part of the celebration in many places.

Another tradition, that of delivering baskets of flowers, fruit and candy, also thrives. Although this year, the coronavirus pandemic has moved these rituals from the forests and green grass of the great outdoors to the great virtual indoors.

In the late 1880s, May Day began to morph into a double holiday – the start of summer and International Workers’ Day, proclaimed by U.S. communists and socialists to remember an 1886 labor strike in Chicago that turned violent. Bombs were tossed, police and marchers were shot and killed. Four American labor leaders were hanged after what unionists say was an unfair trial.

May Day became a day of pro-labor rallies and an excuse for overwhelming military parades through Red Square in Moscow and throughout the Soviet Union.

But since the USSR collapsed in 1991, young Russians have lost their passion for International Workers’ Day.