ສຫລ ໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ສໍາລັບໂຄງການອົງຄະທຽມ ແລະເຄື່ອງຄໍ້າຊູ ຂອງ ກ.ຊ. ສາທາລະນະສຸກລາວ

ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນທຶນຈາກປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ, ອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດຢູເຄຊັນ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະໂຄງການອົງຄະທຽມ ແລະເຄື່ອງຄໍ້າຊູ ຫຼືໂຄງການ COPE ໄດ້ລົງນາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນການໃຫ້ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ໃນວັນທີ 28 ມິຖຸນານີ້. ສໍາລັບທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈະຊ່ວຍດໍາເນີນກິດຈະກໍາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາ 2021 ຮອດເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2022 ໂດຍມີມູນຄ່າ ປະມານ 500,000 ໂດລາຈາກການລົງນາມນີ້ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ໂຄງການ COPE ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສູນການແພດຟື້ນຟູໜ້າທີ່ການ ຫຼື CMR, ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນການສະໜອງອົງຄະທຽມ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງຄໍ້າຊູທີ່ມີລາຄາເໝາະສົມ ແລະມີຄຸນະພາບ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການສະເພາະຂອງເດັກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການທາງສະໝອງ ແລະບຸກຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຄວາມບົກຜ່ອງດ້ານການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍ ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣ່າ ບູຣນາກີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດຢູເຄຊັນ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະທ່ານນາງ ເມດຕາ ທິບພະວົງ ຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການ COPE ໂດຍການເປັນພະຍານຂອງທ່ານ ປອ. ດຣ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳລາວ ແລະ ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ຣອນນິ້ງ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳລາວ ຫຼື USAID.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປິເຕີ ເຮ່ມ໋ອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ລວມທັງຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການ. ໃນປີນີ້ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ກຳລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ແຫ່ງການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ລາວ-ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມືໃໝ່ນີ້ ກັບໂຄງການ COPE ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນເຖິງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອົງການ USAID ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໂຄງການ COPE ແລະ CMR ເພີ່ມການບໍລິການແລະການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການ ແລະ ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານການແພດຟື້ນຟູໜ້າທີ່ການຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ ຍາກໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກພະຍາດ ລະເບີດບໍ່ທັນແຕກທີ່ຕົກຄ້າ ຫຼືອຸ ປະຕິເຫດຕ່າງໆ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ຍັງຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໂຄງການ COPE ສາມາດພັດທະນາຄວາມຮູ້ຄວາມສາມາດ ແລະທັກສະທາງດ້ານການແພດ ຟື້ນຟູໜ້າທີ່ການຂອງພະນັກງານ CMR ຕື່ມອີກ, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງໃນການປິ່ນປົວເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາການຕີນໂງ້ງມາ ແຕ່ກໍາເນີດ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການວິນິໄສ ກັບເດັກ ນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນໂລກສະໝອງພິການ.

ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມລິກາ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ພົນລະເມືອງ ຂອງ ສ.ປ.ປ ລາວ ໃນຫຼາຍໆໂຄງການເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ໂຄງການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນລວມມີການລິເລີ່ມໄລຍະຍາວ ເພື່ອການປັບປຸງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ຜ່ານການໃຫ້ອາຫານໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ແຜນງານຕ່າງໆເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສຸຂະພາບຂອງແມ່ ແລະ ເດັກ ການເອົາໃຈໃສ່ແກ້ໄຂ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ແລະການລິເລີ່ມກິດຈະກໍາຕ່າງໆເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການດີຂຶ້ນ.

U.S. Provides $500,000 to COPE to Improve the Well-being of Persons with Disabilities

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — With funding support from the United States, World Education and Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) signed a grant agreement on June 28, 2021. This grant will run from April 2021 until July 2022 and provide approximately $500,000 USD over its lifetime. Per the agreement, COPE will assist the Center of Medical Rehabilitation (CMR) and the Ministry of Health in providing affordable high-quality prosthetic and orthotic devices, which benefits their efforts to address the specific needs of children with cerebral palsy and other persons with mobility impairments countrywide.

The grant was signed by World Education Country Director, Sarah Bruinooge and COPE Program Manager, Metta Thippawong and witnessed by U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond and USAID Country Representative to Lao PDR Michael Ronning.

“The United States is proud to continue to support Lao PDR as it works to improve the well-being of the Lao people, including persons with disabilities,” said Ambassador Haymond. “This year, the United States and Lao PDR are celebrating the 5th anniversary of the US-Lao Comprehensive Partnership, and this new agreement with COPE reaffirms our commitment to that support.”

This grant, funded by the United States Agency for International Development, will enable COPE and CMR to increase services and support for persons with disabilities, and address the rehabilitation needs of a growing number of people in the Lao PDR that experience mobility difficulties due to diseases, UXO incidents, or other accidents. This agreement will also enable COPE to further develop the rehabilitation knowledge and skills of CMR staff, for example to treat babies born with clubfoot and to better address the needs of children who have cerebral palsy.

The United States works in close partnership with the Lao government and Lao people citizens on a range of programs to improve health outcomes in Lao PDR. These include long-term initiatives to improve nutrition through school feeding, programs to address maternal and child health, efforts to address and prevent infectious diseases, and initiatives to better the lives of persons with disabilities.