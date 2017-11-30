ລັດຖະສະຖາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຖືກກ່າວຫາ ໃນການປະພຶດ
ປະຕິບັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມທາງເພດ ຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະຖາຫຼາຍໆທ່ານນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 535 ທ່ານ ແລະພະນັກງານ
ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມແບບບັງຄັບ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການລ່ວງລະເມີດທາງເພດ.
ສະພາສູງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ການຝຶກອົບຮົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ແລະສະພາ
ຕ່ຳກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນ ໃນການເອົາມາດຕະການໃໝ່ ໃນວັນ
ພຸດວານນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄື້ນຟອງຂອງການກ່າວຫາໃນຮອບຫຼາຍສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ
ຕໍ່ຜູ້ກຳກັບຮູບເງົາທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງດັງໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳຮູບເງົາສະຫະລັດ, ຫົວໜ້າທຸລະ
ກິດ ຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງທາງການເມືອງ ແລະນັກຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນ. ຫຼາຍໆທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກໄລ່ອອກ
ຈາກວຽກງານ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງສູງໆນັ້ນ ບາງທ່ານ ກໍໄດ້
ອອກມາຂໍຂະມາໂທດຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍປະຕິເສດໄປເລີຍຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່ານີ້.
“ການລວນລາມທາງເພດ ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກໃດໆ, ເຖິງແມ່ນແຕ່
ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ກໍບໍ່ມີການຍົກເວັ້ນ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ
ທ່ານພອລ ໄຣເອິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ກ່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ.
“ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ບາງທ່ານທີ່ມາຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຫຼືບໍ່
ກໍເປັນປໍລະປັກ ຕໍ່ບັນຍາກາດຂອງບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ ຕອນທີ່ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າມາທີ່ນີ້
ແມ່ນມາເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນບົດບາດຕາມຈິນຕະນາການຂອງ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ຜິດ ແລະມັນກໍບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຶງປາດຖະໜາ,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ
ໄຣເອິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ແລະກໍຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບ
ເອົາຄວາມທົນຕໍ່ນິໄສການປະພຶດແບບນີ້.”
ກຸ່ມທີ່ຮວມເອົາທັງສອງພັກ ຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ
ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແລະຖ້າຫາກວ່າມີຮັບຜ່ານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ມັນກໍຈະຍຸຕິການຕົກລົງ
ຈ່າຍເງິນເພື່ອຍຸຕິຄະດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມານານກວ່າ 2 ທົດສະວັດນັ້ນ ດ້ວຍກອງທຶນ
ຂອງພວກເສຍພາສີ. ກົດໝາຍຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບລັດຖະສະພາແລະກອງທຶນ
ເພື່ອການລົບລ້າງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຈະຕ້ອງມີການເປີດເຜີຍຢ່າງໂປ່ງໃສຕໍ່ກໍລະນີຄວາມ
ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິລົງໃນຫ້ອງການວ່າຄວາມຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 268 ກໍລະນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຕົກລົງກັນ ເປັນຈຳນວນ
ເງິນທັງໝົດ 17 ລ້ານໂດລາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1995 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນຮູ້
ຢ່າງຄັກແນເທື່ອວ່າ ມີຄະດີໃດແດ່ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການປະພຶດປະຕິບັດທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ
ທາງເພດ.
ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການຕອບຮັບໃນການຕໍ່ວ່າຕໍ່ຂານ ດ້ວຍຄວາມ
ບໍ່ພໍໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຫລັງຈາກການເປີດເຜີຍຂອງລະບົບລາຍຈ່າຍ
ດັງກ່າວນັ້ນ.
“ມັນເປັນມາໄດ້ດົນນານມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ວ່າພວກລວນລາມທາງເພດ ໄດ້ຍ່າງໄປມາຢ່າງ
ເສລີຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາແຫ່ງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ້ານຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຄາະ
ຮ້າຍທີ່ຖືກລວນລາມທາງເພດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວ ຖືກກ່າວປະນາມ ແລະອັບອາຍ
ຂາຍໜ້າ ສູ້ໜ້າ ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຈຶ່ງງຽບຫາຍໄປ,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ທູລຊີ ກາບບາດ ສະມາຊິກ
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈາກ ລັດຮາວາຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳສະເໜີຮ່ວມ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້.
The U.S. Congress, confronting allegations of sexual misconduct by several lawmakers, has approved legislation requiring all 535 members and their staffs to undergo mandatory anti-sexual harassment training.
The Senate approved the training earlier this month and the House of Representatives unanimously approved the new measures Wednesday amid a wave of accusations in recent weeks against prominent executives in the U.S. film industry, corporate chieftains, political figures and well-known journalists. Numerous men have been fired or forced to resign their high-profile positions, while others have apologized or denied the accusations.
"Sexual harassment has no place in any workplace, let alone in the United States Congress," House Speaker Paul Ryan said ahead of the House vote.
"The fact that some people [who] end up walking these halls are subjected to a threatening or hostile work environment when they came here to serve their country, to, to serve their ideals, that's wrong, that's a disgrace," Ryan said. "We cannot and we will not tolerate that kind of behavior."
A bi-partisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that if passed would end a two-decade old practice of paying settlements with taxpayer funds. The Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act would require transparent disclosure of the nature of claims settled in the office of Congressional Compliance.
Lawmakers said that there had been 268 settlements totaling more than 17 million dollars since 1995, although it is unknown how many of them claims are related to sexual harassment complaints.
The effort is in response towidespread public outrage following the revelation of the payment system.
"For too long sexual predators have roamed freely through the halls of Congress - the people's House - while survivors of sexual assault have essentially been isolated, bullied and shamed into silence," said bill co-sponsor Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii.
Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat from New York, told reporters the practice sent the wrong message to voters.
"What it confirms for the American people is that there's one set of rules for them - and one set of rules for elected officials here in the bubble that is Washington, DC," Rice said.
Some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to news accounts, are pressuring the longest-serving House member, prominent African-American Congressman John Conyers of Michigan, to resign after former members of his staff accused him of sexual misconduct.
The 88-year-old Democrat last week acknowledged reaching a $27,000 settlement with one woman, but continued to deny her allegation of an unwanted advance. Conyers said he settled the case to avoid protracted litigation over the claim, but the House Ethics Committee is investigating whether he used taxpayer money from his congressional office accounts to pay the settlement. Since then, two other former staffers have accused Conyers of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Facing condemnation of his behavior, Conyers relinquished his position as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.
Two other lawmakers have apologized for their actions.
Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota offered an apology for groping a model, Leeann Tweeden, who had performed with him on a 2006 tour to entertain U.S. troops in the Middle East before he was elected to the Senate. Subsequently, other women accused him of unwanted advances when they posed for pictures with him.
Republican Congressman Joe Barton of Texas last week apologized after a nude photo of him surfaced on social media.
Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the state of Washington said, "Like many Americans, I'm troubled by the reports of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in the workplace. It's rocking Capitol Hill as well as elsewhere across the country. This is not who we are. We can and we must do better."
She called for Americans "to take a step back to the larger issue of civility and how we treat each other in this country. Each one of us must be doing our part to lead by example and rebuild the moral fabric in our country."
Democratic Congressman Joseph Crowley of New York said that requiring the training is a good start for reforms.
"I believe that Congress should be, not the gold standard, but the platinum standard," Crowley said. "We should be a beacon on a hill to say that sexual harassment or harassment of any kind is not acceptable in the workplace anywhere."
In addition to mandatory anti-sexual harassment training, Congress is considering an overhaul of its antiquated process to handle such complaints.
Currently, accusers are required to sign non-disclosure agreements if they file a complaint and any financial settlement reached is kept secret and paid for by U.S. taxpayers.
Some lawmakers are supporting legislation that would end such requirements, forcing lawmakers who settle claims to reimburse the government.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ