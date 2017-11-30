ລັດຖະສະຖາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບການ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ໃນການ​ປະພຶດ​

ປະຕິບັດ ທີ່​ບໍ່ເໝາະ​ສົມທາງ​ເພດ​ ຈາກ​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະຖາຫຼາຍໆ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ ​

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ທີ່​ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 535 ທ່ານ ແລະພະນັກງານ

ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮັບ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບຮົມ​ແບບ​ບັງຄັບ ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ທາງ​ເພດ​.

ສະພາ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບຮົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ສະພາ

​ຕ່ຳກໍ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຢ່າງ​ເປັນເອກ​ກະສັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ໃໝ່​ ໃນ​ວັນ

​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄື້ນຟອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ສັບປະດາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ

ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ກຳກັບ​ຮູບເງົາທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່ສຽງ​ໂດ່​ງດັງໃນ​ອຸດສາຫະກຳ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ສະຫະລັດ, ຫົວໜ້າ​ທຸລະ

​ກິດ ຜູ້​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ທາງ​ການເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ. ຫຼາຍ​ໆທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໄລ່​ອອກ

​ຈາກ​ວຽກ​ງານ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ຖືກ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ລາອອກຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງສູງ​ໆນັ້ນ ບາງ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ໄດ້​

ອອກ​ມາ​ຂໍ​ຂະມາໂທດ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ໄປ​ເລີຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້.

“ການລວນລາມທາງ​ເພດ​ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກໃດໆ, ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນແຕ່

ຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະທານ​ສະພາ​ຕ່ຳ

ທ່ານພອລ ​ໄຣ​ເອິນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ສະພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

“ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ບາງ​ທ່ານ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​

ກໍ​ເປັນປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ ຕໍ່​ບັນຍາກາດ​ຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​

ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ​ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນບົດບາດ​ຕາມ​ຈິນຕະນາການ​ຂອງ

​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແມ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ ​ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຶງ​ປາດ​ຖະໜາ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ

ໄຣ​ເອິນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບ

​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ຕໍ່​ນິ​ໄສ​ການ​ປະພຶດ​ແບບ​ນີ້.”

ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ຮວມ​ເອົາທັງສອງ​ພັກ​ ຂອງສະມາຊິກສະ​ພາ​ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ​ມີຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຍຸຕິ​ການຕົກລົງ​

ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ເພື່ອ​ຍຸຕິ​ຄະດີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ມາ​ນານ​ກວ່າ 2 ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ນັ້ນ ດ້ວຍ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເສຍ​ພາສີ. ກົດ​ໝາຍຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ແລະ​ກອງ​ທຶນ

ເພື່ອ​ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີການເປີດເຜີຍຢ່າງ​ໂປ່​ງ​ໃສຕໍ່​ກໍລະນີ​ຄວາມ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸຕິ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງການ​ວ່າຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະສະພາ.

ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະມາ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 268 ກໍລະນີ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບການຕົກລົງ​ກັນ ເປັນ​ຈຳນວນ

​ເງິນທັງ​ໝົດ 17 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1995 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນຮູ້

​ຢ່າງຄັກແນເທື່ອວ່າ ມີ​ຄະດີໃດ​ແດ່ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ການປະພຶດ​ປະຕິບັດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ

ທາງ​ເພດ.

ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ຮັບ​ໃນການ​ຕໍ່​ວ່າຕໍ່​ຂານ ດ້ວຍຄວາມ

​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຫລັງຈາກການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂອງ​ລະບົບ​ລາຍ​ຈ່າຍ

ດັງກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ.

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ດົນ​ນານ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ພວກລວນລາມທາງເພດ ​ໄດ້ຍ່າງ​ໄປມາຢ່າງ

ເສລີຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຄາະ​

ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລວນລາມທາງ​ເພດນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂດດດ່ຽວ ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ປະນາມ ​ແລະ​ອັບອາຍ

ຂາຍໜ້າ ສູ້​ໜ້າ ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ຈຶ່ງ​ງຽບ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ ​ທູລ​ຊີ ກາບ​ບາດ ສະມາຊິກ

​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດຈາກ ​ລັດ​ຮາ​ວາຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳສະເໜີຮ່ວມ ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ສະບັບນີ້.